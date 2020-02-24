College basketball rankings: Kansas takes over No. 1 spot from Baylor in AP Top 25 poll, Bears slip to No. 2

There's a new No. 1 in the sport following Saturday's big shakeup

Saturday afternoon's marquee matchup between Big 12 foes Kansas and Baylor had conference championship stakes on the line and also the No. 1 ranking in the sport hanging in the balance. Now, after a five-week stay atop the AP Top 25 rankings, Baylor, which lost to Kansas 64-61 on Saturday, is off the top line and being replaced by the Jayhawks. It's the first time this calendar year and second time this season that KU is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Bears tumbled just one spot to No. 2 in the polls as the result of their first loss since Nov. 8, 2019. Kansas jumped two spots and leapt Gonzaga in the process as well after the Zags fell to BYU, 91-78, on Saturday. Gonzaga dropped just one spot to No. 3.

Despite the small shifting, voters tabbed KU the near unanimous No. 1, with 62 of a possible 64 first-place votes going to the Jayhawks. The remaining two were cast for Baylor. 

Rounding out the top five is a flip-flop between Dayton and San Diego State, with Dayton jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 after San Diego State took its first loss of the season on Saturday. It's the highest ranking for the Flyers since they finished No. 3 in the 1955-1956 season.

All but one of the top 10 teams is the same this week from last week, though the order was shaken after a wacky week of results. The big faller from last week's top 10 was Penn State, which dropped to No. 16 from No. 9. New to the top 10 is Creighton, jumping five spots to get to No. 10. It's the firs time since the 2016-17 season the Bluejays have entered the top 10 of the AP poll.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Kansas 24-3 1,598 3
2 Baylor 24-2 1,532 1
3 Gonzaga 27-2 1,442 2
4 Dayton 25-2 1,532 5
5 San Diego State 26-1 1,287 4
6 Florida State 23-4 1,247 8
7 Duke 23-4 1,186 6
8 Kentucky 22-5 1,130 10
9 Maryland 22-5 1,124 7
10 Creighton 22-6 986 15
11 Louisville 23-5 966 11
12 Villanova 21-6 928 12
13 Seton Hall 20-7 842 16
14 Oregon 21-7 653 14
15 Auburn 23-4 643 13
16 Penn State 20-7 618 9
17 BYU 23-7 598 23
18 Iowa 19-8 489 20
19 Michigan 18-9 329 NR
20 West Virginia 19-8 313 17
21 Colorado 21-7 291 18
22 Texas Tech 18-9 226 NR
23 Ohio State 18-9 210 25
24 Michigan State 18-9 160 NR
25 Houston 21-7 102 22

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1

Our Latest Stories