College basketball rankings: Kansas takes over No. 1 spot from Baylor in AP Top 25 poll, Bears slip to No. 2

Saturday afternoon's marquee matchup between Big 12 foes Kansas and Baylor had conference championship stakes on the line and also the No. 1 ranking in the sport hanging in the balance. Now, after a five-week stay atop the AP Top 25 rankings, Baylor, which lost to Kansas 64-61 on Saturday, is off the top line and being replaced by the Jayhawks. It's the first time this calendar year and second time this season that KU is ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Bears tumbled just one spot to No. 2 in the polls as the result of their first loss since Nov. 8, 2019. Kansas jumped two spots and leapt Gonzaga in the process as well after the Zags fell to BYU, 91-78, on Saturday. Gonzaga dropped just one spot to No. 3.

Despite the small shifting, voters tabbed KU the near unanimous No. 1, with 62 of a possible 64 first-place votes going to the Jayhawks. The remaining two were cast for Baylor.

Rounding out the top five is a flip-flop between Dayton and San Diego State, with Dayton jumping from No. 5 to No. 4 after San Diego State took its first loss of the season on Saturday. It's the highest ranking for the Flyers since they finished No. 3 in the 1955-1956 season.

All but one of the top 10 teams is the same this week from last week, though the order was shaken after a wacky week of results. The big faller from last week's top 10 was Penn State, which dropped to No. 16 from No. 9. New to the top 10 is Creighton, jumping five spots to get to No. 10. It's the firs time since the 2016-17 season the Bluejays have entered the top 10 of the AP poll.

AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Others receiving votes: Arizona State 95, Illinois 82, Arizona 71, Butler 51, Virginia 50, Marquette 41, Stephen F. Austin 29, LSU 24, East Tennessee State 13, Utah State 9, Florida 8, Wisconsin 7, New Mexico State 2, Northern Iowa 2, Liberty 2, UCLA 1