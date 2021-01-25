It was a wacky week in college basketball, with four top-10 teams taking at least one loss and two top-10 teams -- Kansas and Tennessee -- taking two. The result is a big fall for both programs in the latest Coaches Poll released Monday, with KU dipping nine spots to No. 18 and Tennessee dropping a whopping eleven spots to No. 17.

Florida State and Alabama, on the other hand, experienced vastly different weeks -- and both trended vastly different directions. The Seminoles beat Louisville and Clemson and jumped nine spots to No. 16 in this week's poll, and Alabama beat LSU and Mississippi State to get to No. 8. It's the highest ranking for the Tide all season and one spot shy of tying FSU's highest ranking in the poll this season.

Gonzaga and Baylor were the only teams to garner first-place votes once again this week, with both once again coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the rankings.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Rank Team Record Points LW 1 Gonzaga (29) 15-0 797 1 2 Baylor (3) 14-0 771 2 3 Villanova 10-1 735 3 4 Michigan 13-1 666 7 5 Texas 11-2 665 5 6 Houston 13-1 635 8 7 Iowa 12-3 555 4 8 Virginia 10-2 527 12 8 Alabama 13-3 527 16 10 Texas Tech 11-4 439 13 11 West Virginia 10-4 408 15 12 Missouri 10-2 406 19 13 Wisconsin 12-4 360 10 14 Creighton 11-4 359 11 15 Ohio St. 12-4 340 18 16 Florida State 9-2 334 25 17 Tennessee 10-3 320 6 18 Kansas 10-5 296 9 19 Virginia Tech 11-3 225 14 20 Minnesota 11-5 152 17 21 UCLA 12-3 150 20 22 Illinois 10-5 138 24 23 Louisville 10-3 88 NR 24 Saint Louis 7-1 73 NR 25 Oregon 9-3 66 21

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65; Boise St. 60; Southern California 51; Colorado 40; Oklahoma State 37; Xavier 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Drake 17; Clemson 15; Florida 14; Purdue 7; Connecticut 5; Arkansas 4; St. Bonaventure 3; San Diego St. 3; Michigan St 3; Winthrop 1.