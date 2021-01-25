self.jpg
Getty Images

It was a wacky week in college basketball, with four top-10 teams taking at least one loss and two top-10 teams -- Kansas and Tennessee -- taking two. The result is a big fall for both programs in the latest Coaches Poll released Monday, with KU dipping nine spots to No. 18 and Tennessee dropping a whopping eleven spots to No. 17.

Florida State and Alabama, on the other hand, experienced vastly different weeks -- and both trended vastly different directions. The Seminoles beat Louisville and Clemson and jumped nine spots to No. 16 in this week's poll, and Alabama beat LSU and Mississippi State to get to No. 8. It's the highest ranking for the Tide all season and one spot shy of tying FSU's highest ranking in the poll this season.

Gonzaga and Baylor were the only teams to garner first-place votes once again this week, with both once again coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the rankings.

Coaches Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1Gonzaga (29)15-07971
2Baylor (3)14-07712
3Villanova10-17353
4Michigan13-16667
5Texas11-26655
6Houston13-16358
7Iowa12-35554
8Virginia10-252712
8Alabama13-352716
10Texas Tech11-443913
11West Virginia10-440815
12Missouri10-240619
13Wisconsin12-436010
14Creighton11-435911
15Ohio St.12-434018
16Florida State9-233425
17Tennessee10-33206
18Kansas10-52969
19Virginia Tech11-322514
20Minnesota11-515217
21UCLA12-315020
22Illinois10-513824
23Louisville10-388NR
24Saint Louis7-173NR
25Oregon9-36621

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65; Boise St. 60; Southern California 51; Colorado 40; Oklahoma State 37; Xavier 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Drake 17; Clemson 15; Florida 14; Purdue 7; Connecticut 5; Arkansas 4; St. Bonaventure 3; San Diego St. 3; Michigan St 3; Winthrop 1.