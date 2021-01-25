It was a wacky week in college basketball, with four top-10 teams taking at least one loss and two top-10 teams -- Kansas and Tennessee -- taking two. The result is a big fall for both programs in the latest Coaches Poll released Monday, with KU dipping nine spots to No. 18 and Tennessee dropping a whopping eleven spots to No. 17.
Florida State and Alabama, on the other hand, experienced vastly different weeks -- and both trended vastly different directions. The Seminoles beat Louisville and Clemson and jumped nine spots to No. 16 in this week's poll, and Alabama beat LSU and Mississippi State to get to No. 8. It's the highest ranking for the Tide all season and one spot shy of tying FSU's highest ranking in the poll this season.
Gonzaga and Baylor were the only teams to garner first-place votes once again this week, with both once again coming in at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the rankings.
Coaches Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1
|Gonzaga (29)
|15-0
|797
|1
|2
|Baylor (3)
|14-0
|771
|2
|3
|Villanova
|10-1
|735
|3
|4
|Michigan
|13-1
|666
|7
|5
|Texas
|11-2
|665
|5
|6
|Houston
|13-1
|635
|8
|7
|Iowa
|12-3
|555
|4
|8
|Virginia
|10-2
|527
|12
|8
|Alabama
|13-3
|527
|16
|10
|Texas Tech
|11-4
|439
|13
|11
|West Virginia
|10-4
|408
|15
|12
|Missouri
|10-2
|406
|19
|13
|Wisconsin
|12-4
|360
|10
|14
|Creighton
|11-4
|359
|11
|15
|Ohio St.
|12-4
|340
|18
|16
|Florida State
|9-2
|334
|25
|17
|Tennessee
|10-3
|320
|6
|18
|Kansas
|10-5
|296
|9
|19
|Virginia Tech
|11-3
|225
|14
|20
|Minnesota
|11-5
|152
|17
|21
|UCLA
|12-3
|150
|20
|22
|Illinois
|10-5
|138
|24
|23
|Louisville
|10-3
|88
|NR
|24
|Saint Louis
|7-1
|73
|NR
|25
|Oregon
|9-3
|66
|21
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65; Boise St. 60; Southern California 51; Colorado 40; Oklahoma State 37; Xavier 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Drake 17; Clemson 15; Florida 14; Purdue 7; Connecticut 5; Arkansas 4; St. Bonaventure 3; San Diego St. 3; Michigan St 3; Winthrop 1.