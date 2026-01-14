The dip in success over the past couple of seasons for Kansas, at least relative to the incredible standard Bill Self set in his first two decades guiding the program, has been well-documented.

The Jayhawks finished outside of the top four of the Big 12 standings for the first time under Self two years ago. Then they did it again last season. So when KU started 1-2 in the Big 12 this season and dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, it appeared the Jayhawks might be headed for a third straight finish outside of the top four in the Big 12 standings after winning at least a share of the conference championship in 16 of Self's first 20 years on campus.

And you know what? They still might.

There is a long way to go and lots of good teams in the Big 12. But Tuesday night felt like a possible turning point for Kansas, as the Jayhawks hosted undefeated Iowa State and became the first team to beat TJ Otzelberger's Cyclones this season.



Final score: Kansas 84, Iowa State 63.

Despite closing as 3.5-point underdogs, the Jayhawks controlled the contest from start to finish, never trailed, and led by as many as 26 points. Five-star freshman Darryn Peterson got 16 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. Tre White, the transfer from Illinois, led all scorers with 19 points.

"I was in a better mood coaching tonight," Self said afterward, "because I thought the guys tried so hard."

Kansas is up to No. 18 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day. Next up for the Jayhawks are three straight games against currently unranked opponents -- specifically Baylor, Colorado and Kansas State. KU's next contest against a ranked opponent will come on the last day of January, when the Jayhawks host AJ Dybantsa and BYU.

