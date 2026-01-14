College basketball rankings: Kansas' upset of Iowa State could be turning point for Jayhawks
The Jayhawks won a crucial game vs. the Cyclones to avoid a 1-3 start in the Big 12
The dip in success over the past couple of seasons for Kansas, at least relative to the incredible standard Bill Self set in his first two decades guiding the program, has been well-documented.
The Jayhawks finished outside of the top four of the Big 12 standings for the first time under Self two years ago. Then they did it again last season. So when KU started 1-2 in the Big 12 this season and dropped out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll, it appeared the Jayhawks might be headed for a third straight finish outside of the top four in the Big 12 standings after winning at least a share of the conference championship in 16 of Self's first 20 years on campus.
And you know what? They still might.
There is a long way to go and lots of good teams in the Big 12. But Tuesday night felt like a possible turning point for Kansas, as the Jayhawks hosted undefeated Iowa State and became the first team to beat TJ Otzelberger's Cyclones this season.
Final score: Kansas 84, Iowa State 63.
Despite closing as 3.5-point underdogs, the Jayhawks controlled the contest from start to finish, never trailed, and led by as many as 26 points. Five-star freshman Darryn Peterson got 16 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes. Tre White, the transfer from Illinois, led all scorers with 19 points.
"I was in a better mood coaching tonight," Self said afterward, "because I thought the guys tried so hard."
Kansas is up to No. 18 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day. Next up for the Jayhawks are three straight games against currently unranked opponents -- specifically Baylor, Colorado and Kansas State. KU's next contest against a ranked opponent will come on the last day of January, when the Jayhawks host AJ Dybantsa and BYU.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-73 win at TCU. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Arizona State.
|--
|16-0
|2
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 84-73 win over LSU. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Texas.
|1
|16-0
|3
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 90-55 win over Oregon. The Cornhuskers' next game is Saturday at Northwestern.
|1
|17-0
|4
UConn
|Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 69-64 win at Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday at Georgetown.
|1
|17-1
|5
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 89-84 win at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|1
|15-1
|6
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 84-63 loss at Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Cincinnati.
|4
|16-1
|7
Purdue
|Braden Smith finished with 26 points and 14 assists in Saturday's 93-85 win over Penn State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Iowa.
|--
|15-1
|8
Michigan
|Trey McKenney missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 91-88 loss to Wisconsin. The Wolverines' next game is Wednesday at Washington.
|--
|14-1
|9
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 89-77 win over Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Washington State.
|--
|17-1
|10
Duke
|Isaiah Evans finished with 21 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-75 over SMU. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday at Cal.
|--
|15-1
|11
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 23 points and 10 assists in Tuesday's 81-60 win over Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Washington.
|--
|15-2
|12
Houston
|Milos Uzan finished with 17 points and two assists in Tuesday's 77-48 win over West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Sunday against Arizona State.
|--
|16-1
|13
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 75-69 win at Iowa. The Illini' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|13-3
|14
Texas Tech
|Donovan Atwell finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 73-71 win at Colorado. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against Utah.
|--
|12-4
|15
N. Carolina
|Henri Veesaar finished with 25 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 87-84 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at Stanford.
|--
|14-2
|16
Florida
|Thomas Haugh finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 96-79 win at Oklahoma. The Gators' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|--
|12-5
|17
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. missed nine of the 16 shots he attempted in Saturday's 95-73 loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday against South Carolina.
|--
|12-4
|18
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 84-63 win over Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Baylor.
|3
|12-5
|19
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 79-70 win at Louisville. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|--
|15-2
|20
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 32 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 97-82 win at Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|--
|12-5
|21
Clemson
|Nick Davidson finished with 25 points and three rebounds in Tuesday' 74-50 win over Boston College. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Miami.
|1
|15-3
|22
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell missed 16 of the 21 shots he attempted in Tuesday's 79-70 loss to Virginia. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday at Pitt.
|4
|12-5
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz missed 12 of the 17 shots he attempted in Sunday's 75-69 loss to Illinois. The Hawkeyes' next game is Wednesday at Purdue.
|--
|12-4
|24
Tennessee
|Nate Ament finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 87-82 double-overtime win over Texas A&M. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|12-5
|25
SMU
|Jaron Pierre Jr. missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 82-75 loss at Duke. The Mustangs' next game is Wednesday against Virginia Tech.
|--
|12-4
|26
Saint Louis
|Robbie Avila finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 84-72 win at La Salle. The Billikens' next game is Wednesday against Fordham.
|--
|15-1