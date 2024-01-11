After Purdue lost at Nebraska on Tuesday, I said multiple times on CBS Sports Network that the defeat would likely — not definitely, but likely — cost the Boilermakers their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday.

I phrased it that way intentionally.

Why?

Because there was always a scenario where, by the time Monday gets here, the Boilermakers could once again have the sport's best resume, that's why. And now I think they do have the sport's best resume after Wednesday night delivered a surprising outcome that has me once again shaking up the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

Final score: UCF 65, Kansas 60.

Just hours after the Jayhawks moved to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1, they took a Quadrant 2 loss on the road to a UCF team coming off of a 77-52 beatdown at Kansas State. So KU's winning streak was snapped at nine games, and in response I moved Purdue back to No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Yes, I obviously considered UConn.

The Huskies are No. 2.

But independent of which team lost most recently, I really do think Purdue simply has the sport's best resume. The Boilermakers are 6-2 in Quadrant 1 and 9-2 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Q1 while UConn is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 and 7-2 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Q1. Purdue owns five wins over schools ranked in the top 20 of the NET -- specifically wins over the teams ranked No. 2 (Arizona), No. 5 (Alabama), No. 6 (Tennessee), No. 11 (Illinois) and No. 19 (Marquette). UConn owns just one win over a team ranked in the top 20 of the NET -- specifically a win over the team ranked No. 9 (North Carolina). And, if it matters to you, Purdue is also ahead of UConn in the NET and at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com and EvanMiya.com.

Bottom line, Purdue has more Q1 wins than UConn, a better record in the first two quadrants than UConn, five times as many wins over top-20 teams in the NET as UConn and better computer numbers across the board. So even though the Huskies' two losses (at Kansas, at Seton Hall) are better than the Boilermakers' two losses (at Northwestern, at Nebraska), I still believe if you put both resumes in front of the NCAA Tournament selection committee right now, they'd give Purdue the overall No. 1 seed, and that's my rationale for pushing Matt Painter's program back to the top of the Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings