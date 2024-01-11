After Purdue lost at Nebraska on Tuesday, I said multiple times on CBS Sports Network that the defeat would likely — not definitely, but likely — cost the Boilermakers their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it updates Monday.
I phrased it that way intentionally.
Why?
Because there was always a scenario where, by the time Monday gets here, the Boilermakers could once again have the sport's best resume, that's why. And now I think they do have the sport's best resume after Wednesday night delivered a surprising outcome that has me once again shaking up the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
Final score: UCF 65, Kansas 60.
Just hours after the Jayhawks moved to No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1, they took a Quadrant 2 loss on the road to a UCF team coming off of a 77-52 beatdown at Kansas State. So KU's winning streak was snapped at nine games, and in response I moved Purdue back to No. 1 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Yes, I obviously considered UConn.
The Huskies are No. 2.
But independent of which team lost most recently, I really do think Purdue simply has the sport's best resume. The Boilermakers are 6-2 in Quadrant 1 and 9-2 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Q1 while UConn is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 and 7-2 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Q1. Purdue owns five wins over schools ranked in the top 20 of the NET -- specifically wins over the teams ranked No. 2 (Arizona), No. 5 (Alabama), No. 6 (Tennessee), No. 11 (Illinois) and No. 19 (Marquette). UConn owns just one win over a team ranked in the top 20 of the NET -- specifically a win over the team ranked No. 9 (North Carolina). And, if it matters to you, Purdue is also ahead of UConn in the NET and at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com and EvanMiya.com.
Bottom line, Purdue has more Q1 wins than UConn, a better record in the first two quadrants than UConn, five times as many wins over top-20 teams in the NET as UConn and better computer numbers across the board. So even though the Huskies' two losses (at Kansas, at Seton Hall) are better than the Boilermakers' two losses (at Northwestern, at Nebraska), I still believe if you put both resumes in front of the NCAA Tournament selection committee right now, they'd give Purdue the overall No. 1 seed, and that's my rationale for pushing Matt Painter's program back to the top of the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Purdue allowed Nebraska to shoot 50.9% from the field in Tuesday's 88-72 loss. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Penn State.
|1
|14-2
|2
UConn
|Cam Spencer finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 80-75 win at Xavier. The Huskies' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|3
|14-2
|3
Houston
|L.J. Cryer was 1 of 9 from the field in Tuesday's 57-53 loss to Iowa State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at TCU.
|--
|14-1
|4
Kansas
|Kansas' five starters combined to commit 16 turnovers in Wednesday's 65-60 loss at UCF. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|3
|13-2
|5
Tennessee
|Josiah-Jordan James was 1-of-8 from the field in Wednesday's 77-72 loss at Mississippi State. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|1
|11-4
|6
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-101 win over UTSA. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Wichita State. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA.
|--
|14-2
|7
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State.
|--
|12-3
|8
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham finished with 23 points and two assists in Tuesday's 90-77 win over Missouri. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|12-2
|9
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State.
|--
|11-3
|10
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-54 win at NC State. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Syracuse.
|--
|12-3
|11
Wisconsin
|Max Klesmit finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 71-60 win at Ohio State. The Badgers' next game is Saturday against Northwestern.
|1
|12-3
|12
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 26 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 75-53 win at Pitt. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Georgia Tech.
|2
|12-3
|13
Baylor
|Jalen Bridges finished with 25 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 81-72 win over BYU. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|2
|13-2
|14
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 66-55 win over Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against LSU.
|2
|13-2
|15
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 17 points and five assists in Wednesday's 80-71 loss at TCU. The Sooners' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|4
|13-2
|16
San Diego St.
|Jaedon LeDee finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-78 win at San Jose State. The Aztecs' next game is Saturday at New Mexico.
|1
|14-2
|17
Utah St.
|Great Osobor finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 83-59 win over Wyoming. The Aggies' next game is Saturday at UNLV.
|1
|15-1
|18
Iowa St.
|Tamin Lipsey finished with 14 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 57-53 win over Houston. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma State.
|1
|12-3
|19
Nevada
|Kenan Blackshear finished with 22 points and three assists in Tuesday's 67-54 win over Air Force. The Wolf Pack's next game is Friday against Boise State.
|1
|15-1
|20
Dayton
|DaRon Holmes scored 18 points and had four rebounds in Wednesday's 72-59 win at Davidson. The Flyers' next game is Sunday against UMass.
|1
|12-2
|21
Ole Miss
|Jaemyn Brakefield finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 103-85 win over Florida. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|1
|14-1
|22
Colo. St.
|Colorado State missed 12 of the 16 3-pointers it attempted in Tuesday's 65-58 loss at Boise State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday against Air Force.
|1
|13-3
|23
Marquette
|Marquette missed 26 of the 31 3-pointers it attempted in Wednesday's 69-62 loss to Butler. The Golden Eagles' next game is Monday against Villanova.
|10
|11-5
|24
Creighton
|Ryan Kalkbrenner finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 84-58 win at DePaul. The Bluejays' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|12-4
|25
Texas Tech
|Pop Isaacs finished with 24 points and four assists in Tuesday's 90-73 win over Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Kansas State.
|--
|13-2
|26
Texas
|Dylan Disu finished with 33 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 74-73 win at Cincinnati. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday at West Virginia.
|--
|12-3