College basketball rankings: Kansas vs. Tennessee provides this week's second top-five matchup

It won't get as much attention as Duke-Gonzaga got the day before Thanksgiving because it won't feature three projected top-five picks -- and because there will be a big college football showdown (Oklahoma-West Virginia) going on at the exact same time. But Friday night's Kansas-Tennessee game is just as interesting, on paper, as Wednesday's Maui Invitational championship game.

It's the team ranked No. 3 (Kansas) in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 against the team ranked No. 4 (Tennessee) in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. It's a game between two programs that won conference championships last season. And it'll feature a matchup between two preseason All-American frontcourt players -- namely Dedric Lawson (Kansas) and Grant Williams (Tennessee).

Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

As for Friday's rankings, Texas made a big jump thanks to Thursday's 92-89 win over North Carolina. Shaka Smart's Longhorns are now 11th in the Top 25 And 1 -- one spot ahead of UNC. It's a jump that pushed Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, UCLA, LSU, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa down one spot each, no fault of their own. And there should be even more movement Saturday morning because, in addition to Kansas-Tennessee, there are four other games on Friday between teams ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 16 UCLA, No. 15 Florida State vs. No. 17 LSU and No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Texas.