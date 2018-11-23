College basketball rankings: Kansas vs. Tennessee provides this week's second top-five matchup
Bill Self's Jayhawks are No. 3 in the Top 25 And 1; Rick Barnes' Vols are No. 4
It won't get as much attention as Duke-Gonzaga got the day before Thanksgiving because it won't feature three projected top-five picks -- and because there will be a big college football showdown (Oklahoma-West Virginia) going on at the exact same time. But Friday night's Kansas-Tennessee game is just as interesting, on paper, as Wednesday's Maui Invitational championship game.
It's the team ranked No. 3 (Kansas) in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 against the team ranked No. 4 (Tennessee) in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. It's a game between two programs that won conference championships last season. And it'll feature a matchup between two preseason All-American frontcourt players -- namely Dedric Lawson (Kansas) and Grant Williams (Tennessee).
Tip is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.
As for Friday's rankings, Texas made a big jump thanks to Thursday's 92-89 win over North Carolina. Shaka Smart's Longhorns are now 11th in the Top 25 And 1 -- one spot ahead of UNC. It's a jump that pushed Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, UCLA, LSU, Texas Tech, Ohio State, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin and Iowa down one spot each, no fault of their own. And there should be even more movement Saturday morning because, in addition to Kansas-Tennessee, there are four other games on Friday between teams ranked in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically No. 6 Virginia vs. No. 22 Wisconsin, No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 16 UCLA, No. 15 Florida State vs. No. 17 LSU and No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 11 Texas.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga shot 52.3 percent from the field in Wednesday's win over Duke. Four of the Zags' six victories are top-95 KenPom wins.
|--
|6-0
|2
|Duke
|Duke's resume features two wins over top-10 teams and a lone loss to No. 1 Gonzaga. The Blue Devils host Indiana on Tuesday night.
|--
|5-1
|3
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Marquette. The Jayhawks will play Tennessee on Friday.
|--
|4-0
|4
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Wednesday's win over Lousville. The Vols will play Kansas on Friday.
|--
|4-0
|5
|Nevada
|Jordan Caroline finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win over Tulsa. He's averaging 18.6 points and 10.6 rebounds.
|--
|5-0
|6
|Virginia
|De'Andre Hunter had 11 field goal attempts and 23 points in Thursday's win over Dayton. Ty Jerome added 15 points.
|--
|5-0
|7
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's win over Providence. The 6-7 freshman is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for a team that already has two top-65 KenPom wins.
|1
|5-0
|8
|Kentucky
|PJ Washington finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Winthrop. The Wildcats have won four straight since losing to Duke.
|1
|4-1
|9
|Auburn
|The Tigers have three top-65 wins - among them victories over Washington and Arizona. The lone loss is a six-point loss to Duke.
|1
|5-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans shot 51.6 percent from the field in Thursday's win over UCLA. Cassius Winston had 19 points and seven assists.
|1
|4-1
|11
|Texas
|Kerwin Roach scored 32 points in Thursday's win over North Carolina. The Longhorns will play Michigan State on Friday.
|12
|5-0
|12
|N. Carolina
The Tar Heels shot 42.9 percent from the field in Thursday's loss to Texas. They had 13 assists and 13 turnovers.
|5
|5-1
|13
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade and Barry Brown combined for 40 points in Monday's win over Missouri in the title game of the Paradise Jam. It's the Wildcats' first in-season tournament championship since 2011.
|1
|5-0
|14
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 25 points in Sunday's win over Purdue. He's averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
|1
|4-0
|15
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann scored 17 points in Thursday's win over UAB. The Seminoles will play LSU on Friday.
|1
|4-0
|16
|UCLA
|The Bruins only shot 35.6 percent from the field in Thursday's loss to Michigan State. They had eight assists and 10 turnovers.
|1
|4-1
|17
|LSU
|Emmitt Williams scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Thursday's win over Charleston. The Tigers play Florida State on Friday.
|1
|5-0
|18
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders beat Nebraska on Tuesday to win the Hall of Fame Classic. Jarrett Culver scored 26 points in the victory.
|1
|5-0
|19
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Samford. OSU plays Syracuse next Wednesday.
|1
|5-0
|20
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando is averaging 15.8 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game. The sophomore big is shooting 82.9 percent from the field.
|1
|5-0
|21
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards' 26 points weren't enough to help Purdue beat Virginia Tech on Sunday. The All-American is averaging 26.6 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field.
|1
|4-1
|22
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in Thursday's win over Oklahoma. The Badgers play Virginia on Friday.
|1
|5-0
|23
|Iowa
|Luke Garza has scored 22 points in two consecutive games. The Hawkeyes own wins over Oregon and UConn.
|1
|5-0
|24
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's win over Green Bay The Ducks' lone loss is to Iowa.
|--
|4-1
|25
|Creighton
|Ty-Shon Alexander scored 36 points on 16 field goal attempts in Wednesday's win over Clemson. Creighton's lone loss is a loss to Ohio State.
|--
|5-1
|26
|Minnesota
|Jordan Murphy recorded a double-double for the fourth time in five games in Wednesday's win over Washington. Three of the Gophers' five victories are top-75 KenPom wins.
|--
|5-0
