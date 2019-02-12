College Basketball Rankings: Kansas wins at TCU, remains No. 13 and is the top Big 12 team in the Top 25 And 1

There was a moment Monday night, while Kansas was going back and forth with TCU, when ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla promised that if the Jayhawks could somehow secure this road victory they would ultimately capture at least a share of their 15th consecutive Big 12 title despite losing Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa for the season, and Legerald Vick for an indefinite amount of time.

Final score: Kansas 82, TCU 77 in overtime.

So now the Jayhawks are 19-6 overall, 8-4 in the conference and, for what it's worth, projected by KenPom to finish tied with Kansas State and Texas Tech atop the Big 12 even though they're currently two games back of Bruce Weber's Wildcats in the loss column of the conference standings. In other words, it's been a bumpier-than-usual road. But, like Fraschillia said, Kansas is still on pace to collect another trophy just like it always does.

KU is No. 13 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are one of four Big 12 schools included -- with the others being No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 21 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State. Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 52nd consecutive morning.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1