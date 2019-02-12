College Basketball Rankings: Kansas wins at TCU, remains No. 13 and is the top Big 12 team in the Top 25 And 1
The Jayhawks needed overtime, but picked up a big road victory vs. the Horned Frogs
There was a moment Monday night, while Kansas was going back and forth with TCU, when ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla promised that if the Jayhawks could somehow secure this road victory they would ultimately capture at least a share of their 15th consecutive Big 12 title despite losing Udoka Azubuike and Silvio De Sousa for the season, and Legerald Vick for an indefinite amount of time.
Final score: Kansas 82, TCU 77 in overtime.
So now the Jayhawks are 19-6 overall, 8-4 in the conference and, for what it's worth, projected by KenPom to finish tied with Kansas State and Texas Tech atop the Big 12 even though they're currently two games back of Bruce Weber's Wildcats in the loss column of the conference standings. In other words, it's been a bumpier-than-usual road. But, like Fraschillia said, Kansas is still on pace to collect another trophy just like it always does.
KU is No. 13 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Jayhawks are one of four Big 12 schools included -- with the others being No. 14 Texas Tech, No. 21 Kansas State and No. 24 Iowa State. Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 52nd consecutive morning.
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 22-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee will take an 18-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with South Carolina.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 15 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Louisville.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Monday's win at North Carolina. Both of Virginia's losses are losses to Duke.
|--
|21-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 15-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' 10-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|20-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|19-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|23-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans snapped their three-game losing streak Saturday with a win over Minnesota. Michigan State is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won eight straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|23-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 1-2 in their past three games with the losses coming to North Carolina and at Florida State. Five of Louisville's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 7-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|19-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|19-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Sunday's win over Northwestern. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-5
|16
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 11-1 in their past 12 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-25 KenPom teams.
|--
|17-7
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' six-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Michigan. Wisconsin is 11-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|17-8
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Tuesday's game with Purdue. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' 11-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Marquette. Villanova is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|--
|19-5
|20
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school currently ranked outside of the top-30. The Hokies will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest.
|--
|18-5
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 8-1 in their past nine games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|19-5
|23
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 11-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Saturday's win over Auburn. Next up is Tuesday's showdown with Kentucky.
|--
|20-4
|24
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-2 in their past eight games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|18-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 3-2 in their past five games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 6-3 vs. top-150 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|21-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-4
