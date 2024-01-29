The top of the updated Coaches Poll released Monday remained unchanged. UConn, Purdue, North Carolina, Houston and Tennessee held firm at their respective ranking, while blue bloods Kentucky and Kansas dropped.

Kansas dropped one spot to No. 9 after a 79-75 loss to Iowa State last weekend. The Jayhawks are now 1-3 on the road against Big 12 competition and sit at 4-3 overall in conference play behind Texas Tech, Houston and Iowa State.

The Cyclones had the largest jump of any team in the poll and climbed seven spots to No. 11 following the win.

Kentucky dropped two spots after falling on the road last week to South Carolina. The Wildcats responded days later with a 63-57 road win over Arkansas and have won nine of their last 11 games dating back to a home loss to UNC Wilmington on Dec. 2.

Wisconsin jumped four spots to No. 6 following wins over Minnesota and Michigan State. The Badgers have a midweek showdown with Nebraska on the road before facing No. 2 Purdue at home Sunday on CBS.

Alabama is back in the poll for the first time since Nov. 27 after firing off back-to-back wins over Auburn and LSU. The Crimson Tide checked in at No. 23.

Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 67; Ole Miss 57; South Carolina 46; Gonzaga 38; Memphis 26; Northwestern 23; Colorado State 14; Indiana State 13; Texas 11; Grand Canyon 9; Saint Mary's 5; Virginia 4; McNeese State 4; App State 4; Seton Hall 2; Cornell 2; Princeton 1;