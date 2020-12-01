Tuesday night's Champions Classic won't be happening under normal circumstances because nothing is happening under normal circumstances amid this COVID-19 pandemic. But it's still four big brands led by four Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coaches. So it remains an intriguing early season event for the sport.

The schedule is as follows:

The later game, which is happening at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, is probably the bigger game, if only because the loser of Kentucky-Kansas will wake up Wednesday with a 1-2 record. That's the result of Kansas opening the season with a 102-90 loss to top-ranked Gonzaga while Kentucky is coming off of Sunday's 76-64 loss to Richmond in which the Wildcats finished 0-of-10 from 3-point range — and with 21 turnovers compared to just five assists.



UK had zero assists in the second half.



It was ugly.



How much better will Kentucky's newcomers look just two days after looking lost against Richmond? Is it even possible to fix the things that need fixing just two days after looking lost against Richmond? As always, we'll see. But, for what it's worth, the Jayhawks are listed as 4.5-point favorites. So, barring an upset, John Calipari's Wildcats will take a 1-2 record into Sunday's game with Josh Pastner's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.



All four schools in the Champions Classic are in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kansas is No. 5. Duke is No. 6. Michigan State is No. 9. And Kentucky is No. 21.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings