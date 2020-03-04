College basketball rankings: Kentucky drops in Top 25 And 1 after blowing big lead to Tennessee

Kentucky entered Tuesday's game against Tennessee with a record of 129-0 when leading by double-digits at halftime under John Calipari. So when UK was up 11 on the unranked Vols after 20 minutes, it was reasonable to assume the Wildcats would, one way or another, win again inside Rupp Arena.

That didn't happen, though.

Tennessee rallied from a 17-point deficit with less than 18 minutes remaining and won 81-73 by outscoring Kentucky 50-25 in the final 17:14. So now the Wildcats are 129-1 when leading at the half under Calipari. Their eight-game winning streak that secured an outright SEC title over the weekend is no more.

"The game got physical and we couldn't compete," Calipari explained.

The surprising defeat dropped Kentucky to 24-6 and added another Quadrant 2 loss to the resume. So now the Wildcats are 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one loss coming outside of the first two quadrants -- specifically a Quadrant 4 loss to an Evansville team that finished 0-18 in the Missouri Valley Conference. As a result, Kentucky dropped four spots at KenPom, seven spots in the NET and five spots in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

UK is now No. 11 in the Top 25 And 1.

The Wildcats close the regular season Saturday at Florida.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Creighton 5 Kentucky Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 25 points and two steals in Saturday's 62-58 victory at Kansas State. The Jayhawks will take a 14-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with TCU. -- 26-3 2 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 27 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-76 victory over Saint Mary's. The Zags are 9-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 29-2 3 Baylor Devonte Bandoo made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and four assists in Monday's 71-68 victory over Texas Tech. The Bears are 11-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. -- 26-3 4 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 82-67 victory over Davidson. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 30 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado. -- 27-2 5 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 36 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 83-76 victory at Nevada. The Aztecs are the first Mountain West Conference team to win at Nevada in more than two years. -- 28-1 6 Seton Hall Myles Powell made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 88-79 victory at Marquette. Seton Hall is 5-2 in its past seven games with additional wins in that stretch over Villanova and Butler. 1 21-7 7 Florida St. The Seminoles finished with 16 turnovers and just 11 assists in Saturday's 70-69 loss at Clemson. Florida State is 12-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant. 1 24-5 8 Creighton The Bluejays missed 23 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 91-71 loss at St. John's. Creighton is two games back of Seton Hall (and tied for second with Villanova) in the Big East standings. 2 22-7 9 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds in Sunday's 68-52 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals are tied in the loss column with Florida State atop the ACC standings. 2 24-6 10 Maryland The Terrapins missed 26 of the 32 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-67 loss at Rutgers. Maryland is tied for first in the Big Ten with a 13-6 league record. 1 23-7 11 Kentucky The Wildcats allowed Tennessee to shoot 52.8% from the field in Tuesday's 81-73 loss at home to the Vols. The defeat snapped UK's eight-game winning streak. 5 24-6 12 Auburn The Tigers missed 25 of the 34 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss at Kentucky. Auburn is 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. -- 24-5 13 Villanova The Wildcats missed 25 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 58-54 loss to Providence. Villanova lost three games at home in the month of February. -- 22-7 14 Oregon Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Thursday's 69-54 victory over Oregon State. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant. -- 22-7 15 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-71 victory at Penn State. The Spartans are tied with Maryland atop the Big Ten standings with one regular-season game remaining. -- 21-9 16 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Monday's 88-69 victory over NC State. Duke is 2-3 in its past five games with multiple losses to currently unranked opponents. -- 24-6 17 BYU Yoeli Childs finished with 38 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 81-64 victory at Pepperdine. The Cougars are 16-2 with Childs in the lineup. -- 24-7 18 Butler Jordan Tucker got 13 points and four rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 60-42 victory over DePaul. The Bulldogs are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. -- 20-9 19 Ohio St. Duane Washington made five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Sunday's 77-63 victory over Michigan. The Buckeyes are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa. 2 20-9 20 Penn St. The Nittany Lions blew a 15-point halftime lead in Tuesday's 79-71 loss to Michigan State. Lamar Stevens missed 16 of the 19 shots he attempted in the game. -- 21-9 21 Houston Marcus Sasser made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Sunday's 68-55 victory over Cincinnati. The Cougars are 9-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. 2 22-7 22 Michigan The Wolverines missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 77-63 loss at Ohio State. Michigan has only lost once outside of the first quadrant. 2 18-11 23 Iowa The Hawkeyes missed 22 of the 30 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 77-68 loss to Purdue. Iowa is 5-5 in its past 10 games with three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. 4 20-10 24 Wisconsin Brevin Pritzl finished with 15 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 71-69 victory over Minnesota. The Badgers will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Northwestern. 1 19-10 25 Illinois Andres Feliz finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 67-66 victory over Indiana. Illinois will take a four-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Ohio State. 1 20-9 26 Virginia Jay Huff finished with 15 points, 10 blocks and nine rebounds in Saturday's 52-50 victory over Duke. The Cavaliers will take a six-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Miami. NR 21-7

IN: Virginia

OUT: Marquette