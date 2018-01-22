College basketball rankings: Kentucky drops out of coaches poll top 25

Kentucky is unranked in the latest USA Today coaches poll.

The Wildcats struggled over the last week with losses to South Carolina and Florida, the latter coming at home on Saturday which dropped them to 4-3 in SEC. It's the first time since March 2014 Kentucky has fallen out of the rankings.

In that year, John Calipari's Kentucky team similarly struggled in SEC play and dropped to a No. 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, only to find its groove late in the season and march all the way to the national championship game, only to fall to UConn. So is history re-writing itself? It's too early to tell. But right now Kentucky, as loaded as it is with future NBA talent, hasn't been able to put the pieces together just yet.

The top of the coaches poll this week remained largely the same. Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are once again the top 3, while Duke replaced Wichita State at No. 4 and Kansas made a five-spot leap from No. 10 to No. 5.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 92; Nevada 82; Seton Hall 55; Louisville 45; TCU 28; Creighton 27; Providence 7; Alabama 6; Kansas State 6; Boise State 5; Middle Tennessee 4; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.