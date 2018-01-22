College basketball rankings: Kentucky drops out of coaches poll top 25

The Wildcats stumbled to an 0-2 record this week and fell out of the top 25

Kentucky is unranked in the latest USA Today coaches poll.

The Wildcats struggled over the last week with losses to South Carolina and Florida, the latter coming at home on Saturday which dropped them to 4-3 in SEC. It's the first time since March 2014 Kentucky has fallen out of the rankings.

In that year, John Calipari's Kentucky team similarly struggled in SEC play and dropped to a No. 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, only to find its groove late in the season and march all the way to the national championship game, only to  fall to UConn. So is history re-writing itself? It's too early to tell. But right now Kentucky, as loaded as it is with future NBA talent, hasn't been able to put the pieces together just yet. 

The top of the coaches poll this week remained largely the same. Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are once again the top 3, while Duke replaced Wichita State at No. 4 and Kansas made a five-spot leap from No. 10 to No. 5. 

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (31)

18-1

773

1

2

Virginia

18-1

736

2

3

Purdue (1)

19-2

716

3

4

Duke

17-2

685

5

5

Kansas

16-3

623

10

6

Michigan State

17-3

568

9

7

Xavier

18-3

555

12

8

West Virginia

16-3

554

7

9

Cincinnati

17-2

546

11

10

North Carolina

16-4

499

14

11

Oklahoma

14-4

400

6

12

Arizona

16-4

399

17

13

Ohio State

17-4

370

22

14

Texas Tech

15-4

332

8

15

Wichita State

15-4

275

4

16

Gonzaga

17-4

269

13

17

Clemson

16-3

262

18

18

Saint Mary's

19-2

207

27

19

Arizona State

15-4

187

14

20

Auburn

17-2

181

20

21

Tennessee

13-5

146

21

22

Florida

14-5

130

33

23

Rhode Island

15-3

107

31

24

Miami

14-4

98

23

25

Michigan

17-5

97

24

Others receiving votes: Kentucky 92; Nevada 82; Seton Hall 55; Louisville 45; TCU 28; Creighton 27; Providence 7; Alabama 6; Kansas State 6; Boise State 5; Middle Tennessee 4; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories