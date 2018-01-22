College basketball rankings: Kentucky drops out of coaches poll top 25
The Wildcats stumbled to an 0-2 record this week and fell out of the top 25
Kentucky is unranked in the latest USA Today coaches poll.
The Wildcats struggled over the last week with losses to South Carolina and Florida, the latter coming at home on Saturday which dropped them to 4-3 in SEC. It's the first time since March 2014 Kentucky has fallen out of the rankings.
In that year, John Calipari's Kentucky team similarly struggled in SEC play and dropped to a No. 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament, only to find its groove late in the season and march all the way to the national championship game, only to fall to UConn. So is history re-writing itself? It's too early to tell. But right now Kentucky, as loaded as it is with future NBA talent, hasn't been able to put the pieces together just yet.
The top of the coaches poll this week remained largely the same. Villanova, Virginia and Purdue are once again the top 3, while Duke replaced Wichita State at No. 4 and Kansas made a five-spot leap from No. 10 to No. 5.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (31)
18-1
773
1
2
Virginia
18-1
736
2
3
Purdue (1)
19-2
716
3
4
Duke
17-2
685
5
5
Kansas
16-3
623
10
6
17-3
568
9
7
18-3
555
12
8
16-3
554
7
9
17-2
546
11
10
16-4
499
14
11
14-4
400
6
12
16-4
399
17
13
17-4
370
22
14
15-4
332
8
15
Wichita State
15-4
275
4
16
17-4
269
13
17
16-3
262
18
18
19-2
207
27
19
15-4
187
14
20
17-2
181
20
21
13-5
146
21
22
Florida
14-5
130
33
23
15-3
107
31
24
Miami
14-4
98
23
25
17-5
97
24
Others receiving votes: Kentucky 92; Nevada 82; Seton Hall 55; Louisville 45; TCU 28; Creighton 27; Providence 7; Alabama 6; Kansas State 6; Boise State 5; Middle Tennessee 4; New Mexico State 2; Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
