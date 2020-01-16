College basketball rankings: Kentucky drops to 23rd in the Top 25 And 1 after taking another bad loss

This college basketball season has been wild.

Wednesday definitely added to the wildness.

A top-10 team (Butler) lost at home to a lower-ranked team (Seton Hall) -- while four ranked teams (Auburn, Kentucky, Wichita State and Creighton) lost to unranked teams (Alabama, South Carolina, Temple and Georgetown, respectively). Crazy night. The biggest headline created was probably Bruce Pearl's Tigers falling 83-64 at Alabama, which leaves San Diego State as the sport's only undefeated team. But it was Kentucky's 81-78 loss at South Carolina -- shouts to Devan Downey -- that impacted the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings most because it doubled as a loss to a sub-100 KenPom team. And that means Kentucky now has three losses to sub-100 KenPom teams -- specifically losses to South Carolina (No. 102), Utah (No. 112) and Evansville (No. 261).

That's a rough loss-column.

For context, consider: Duke, Rutgers and Arkansas are the only other schools in the Top 25 And 1 with a sub-100 KenPom loss on the resume -- and they each only have one. Again, Kentucky has THREE. So UK has the worst loss-column of any team in the Top 25 And 1 by a significant margin. The only thing keeping the Wildcats ranked, at this point, is the strength of victories over Louisville and Michigan State. They're No. 23 in Thursday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 and set to play No. 26 Arkansas on the road Saturday.

That'll be interesting.

Meantime, Seton Hall is up to No. 14 after Wednesday's 78-70 win at Butler. It was an impressive victory for Kevin Willard's Pirates. But it did not result in me dropping Butler even a spot because, if you've annually followed these rankings intelligently, you know I've never believed a team must absolutely move down when it loses -- especially when it loses a game it was supposed to lose, or when I don't see anybody below said team that deserves to be ahead of said team even after said loss. The latter part of that applies to Butler. I simply do not see anybody I have ranked below Butler that should be ranked ahead of Butler even after Butler's loss to Seton Hall. So the Bulldogs remain No. 6 heading into Saturday's game at DePaul.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 5 Seton Hall 10 Kentucky Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Drew Timme finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-62 win at Loyola Marymount. The Zags will take a 10-game winning streak into Thursday's game with Santa Clara. -- 18-1 2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 19 points and five assists in Wednesday's 68-55 victory over Iowa State. The Bears will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Oklahoma State. -- 14-1 3 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Thursday's 74-73 victory over Arizona. The Ducks own five wins over top-40 KenPom teams - among them Michigan, Seton Hall and Memphis. 1 14-3 4 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 64-55 victory at Fresno State. The Aztecs are 18-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. 1 18-0 5 Kansas Isaiah Moss made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 66-52 victory at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks won by double-digits even though Devon Dotson did not play because of an injury. 2 13-3 6 Butler The Bulldogs missed 15 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 78-70 loss to Seton Hall. Both of Butler's losses are to top-15 KenPom teams. -- 15-2 7 Auburn The Tigers finished with 21 turnovers and just eight assists in Wednesday's 83-64 loss at Alabama. The defeat snapped Auburn's 15-game winning streak. 4 15-1 8 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 54-50 victory over Virginia. The Seminoles are 55-3 in their past 58 home games. -- 15-2 9 Duke The Blue Devils allowed Clemson to shoot 56.6% from the field in Tuesday's 79-72 loss at Littlejohn Coliseum. Duke's resume now features two losses to sub-75 KenPom teams. -- 15-2 10 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 73-68 overtime victory at Pitt. The Cardinals will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Duke. -- 14-3 11 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-75 overtime victory over DePaul. The Wildcats will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UConn. -- 13-3 12 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 81-49 victory over TCU. West Virginia's resume features wins over Wichita State, Ohio State and Texas Tech. -- 14-2 13 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 victory over VCU. The Flyers are one of just three teams that hasn't lost a game yet in regulation. 1 15-2 14 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 78-70 victory at Butler. Seton Hall is 5-0 in the Big East for the first time in school history. 5 13-4 15 Michigan St. The Spartans shot just 12.5% from 3-point range in Sunday's 71-42 loss at Purdue. The lopsided loss snapped Michigan State's eight-game winning streak. -- 13-4 16 Maryland The Terrapins finished with 14 turnovers and seven assists in Tuesday's 56-54 loss at Wisconsin. Maryland is 3-4 in its past seven games. 1 13-4 17 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 victory over Nebraska. The double-digit win snapped Ohio State's four-game losing streak. 3 12-5 18 Michigan The Wolverines only got eight points from their bench in Sunday's 75-67 loss at Minnesota. Michigan is 4-5 in its past nine games after starting the season 7-0. 3 11-5 19 Texas Tech Kyler Edwards finished with 24 points in Tuesday's 77-63 victory at Kansas State. The double-digit win snapped Texas Tech's two-game losing streak. 3 11-5 20 Wichita St. Eric Stevenson missed all eight shots he took and finished with zero points in Wednesday's 65-53 loss at Temple. The defeat snapped the Shockers' nine-game winning streak. 4 15-2 21 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 68-64 victory at South Florida. The Tigers are 11-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. 2 13-3 22 Colorado Evan Battey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 91-52 victory over Utah. The 39-point win gave Colorado its sixth Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 victory. 2 13-3 23 Kentucky The Wildcats finished with 15 turnovers and just 10 assists in Wednesday's 81-78 loss at South Carolina. Kentucky now has three losses to sub-100 KenPom teams. 10 12-4 24 Illinois Ayo Dosunmu finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 54-51 victory over Rutgers. Illinois' resume features four wins over top-40 KenPom teams -- among them Michigan and Rutgers. 1 12-5 25 Rutgers Akwasi Yeboah finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 59-50 victory over Indiana. Rutgers is 7-1 in its past eight games. 1 13-4 26 Arkansas Jimmy Whitt Jr. finished wth 30 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 75-55 victory over Vanderbilt. The Razorbacks will host Kentucky on Saturday. NR 14-2