College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Arizona fall in AP Top 25
Villanova remains at No. 1, but it was a rough week for some big-time programs
Villanova remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the fifth consecutive week with 48 of 65 first-place votes, but Virginia and Purdue are hot on the Wildcats' heels. The Cavaliers received 16 first-place votes and the Boilermakers garnered 1, finishing a distant second and third, respectively, in the eyes of AP voters.
Despite taking a brutal loss to St. John's on Saturday, Duke, ranked No. 4 last week, fell only five spots to No. 9. Kansas and Kentucky also fell in the polls, the Jayhawks 3 spots to No. 10, and the Wildcats 3 spots to No. 24, after suffering losses on Saturday.
Kansas and Duke weren't the only big names to take losses as underdogs this weekend. Arizona lost at the buzzer on Saturday to Washington, Oklahoma lost to rival Texas on the road, and Florida, too, suffered defeat at the hands of Alabama on the Gators' home court. The upset-laden weekend caused a seismic shift in the latest college basketball rankings with two new teams in the mix, Nevada and Miami, replacing outgoing Arizona State and Florida.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova (48)
22-1
1,608
1
2
Virginia (16)
22-1
1,572
2
3
Purdue (1)
23-2
1,500
3
4
22-3
1,407
5
5
21-3
1,350
6
6
21-2
1,305
8
7
19-4
1,182
10
8
21-2
1,138
11
9
Duke
19-4
1,075
4
10
Kansas
18-5
1,015
7
11
23-2
895
13
12
21-4
851
14
13
Arizona
19-5
816
9
14
20-5
747
17
15
17-5
739
18
16
19-4
720
20
17
Oklahoma
16-6
636
12
18
19-3
486
22
19
17-6
457
15
20
19-6
331
24
21
17-7
304
19
22
17-5
295
16
23
Nevada
20-4
205
--
24
Kentucky
17-6
133
21
25
Miami
17=5
76
--
Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.
-
Seniors will play 3-on-3 for $100K
March Madness will be crazier with a 3-on-3 tournament for college seniors in San Antonio
-
Monday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Wildcats continue their run as the top team in the Top 25 (and 1)
-
Syracuse vs. Louisville odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Monday's Louisville vs. Syracuse game 10,000 times.
-
Podcast: KU's Final Four odd take a hit?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Duke, Kentucky and Washington's buzzer-beater
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and one)
There's a bit of a shakeup in Sunday's Top 25 (and one) following a wild Saturday of upset...
-
Washington upsets Zona at the buzzer
The Huskies are on track to get to the NCAAs after snatching a massive win over the Wildca...
Add a Comment