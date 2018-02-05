College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Arizona fall in AP Top 25

Villanova remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the fifth consecutive week with 48 of 65 first-place votes, but Virginia and Purdue are hot on the Wildcats' heels. The Cavaliers received 16 first-place votes and the Boilermakers garnered 1, finishing a distant second and third, respectively, in the eyes of AP voters.

Despite taking a brutal loss to St. John's on Saturday, Duke, ranked No. 4 last week, fell only five spots to No. 9. Kansas and Kentucky also fell in the polls, the Jayhawks 3 spots to No. 10, and the Wildcats 3 spots to No. 24, after suffering losses on Saturday.

Kansas and Duke weren't the only big names to take losses as underdogs this weekend. Arizona lost at the buzzer on Saturday to Washington, Oklahoma lost to rival Texas on the road, and Florida, too, suffered defeat at the hands of Alabama on the Gators' home court. The upset-laden weekend caused a seismic shift in the latest college basketball rankings with two new teams in the mix, Nevada and Miami, replacing outgoing Arizona State and Florida.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.