College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Duke, Kansas and Arizona fall in AP Top 25

Villanova remains at No. 1, but it was a rough week for some big-time programs

Villanova remains the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll for the fifth consecutive week with 48 of 65 first-place votes, but Virginia and Purdue are hot on the Wildcats' heels. The Cavaliers received 16 first-place votes and the Boilermakers garnered 1, finishing a distant second and third, respectively, in the eyes of AP voters.

Despite taking a brutal loss to St. John's on Saturday, Duke, ranked No. 4 last week, fell only five spots to No. 9. Kansas and Kentucky also fell in the polls, the Jayhawks 3 spots to No. 10, and the Wildcats 3 spots to No. 24, after suffering losses on Saturday.

Kansas and Duke weren't the only big names to take losses as underdogs this weekend. Arizona lost at the buzzer on Saturday to Washington, Oklahoma lost to rival Texas on the road, and Florida, too, suffered defeat at the hands of Alabama on the Gators' home court. The upset-laden weekend caused a seismic shift in the latest college basketball rankings with two new teams in the mix, Nevada and Miami, replacing outgoing Arizona State and Florida.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 4, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova (48)

22-1

1,608

1

2

Virginia (16)

22-1

1,572

2

3

Purdue (1)

23-2

1,500

3

4

Michigan State

22-3

1,407

5

5

Xavier

21-3

1,350

6

6

Cincinnati

21-2

1,305

8

7

Texas Tech

19-4

1,182

10

8

Auburn

21-2

1,138

11

9

Duke

19-4

1,075

4

10

Kansas

18-5

1,015

7

11

Saint Mary's

23-2

895

13

12

Gonzaga

21-4

851

14

13

Arizona

19-5

816

9

14

Ohio State

20-5

747

17

15

Tennessee

17-5

739

18

16

Clemson

19-4

720

20

17

Oklahoma

16-6

636

12

18

Rhode Island

19-3

486

22

19

West Virginia

17-6

457

15

20

Michigan

19-6

331

24

21

North Carolina

17-7

304

19

22

Wichita State

17-5

295

16

23

Nevada

20-4

205

--

24

Kentucky

17-6

133

21

25

Miami

17=5

76

--

Others receiving votes: Butler 65, Washington 54, Florida St. 27, New Mexico St. 23, Seton Hall 20, Creighton 18, Arizona St 17, Texas 15, NC State 12, Alabama 8, Middle Tennessee 6, Nebraska 4, Florida 3, Houston 3, TCU 3, Oklahoma St. 2, ETSU 1, Vermont 1.

