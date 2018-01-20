College basketball rankings: Kentucky faces big test vs. Florida in Saturday showdown

Kentucky is 14-4 overall but just 2-2 in its past four games. And the Wildcats are 0-2 this season against teams also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And two of their four losses are to sub-55 KenPom opponents -- specifically UCLA (No. 55 at KenPom) and South Carolina (No. 71 at KenPom).

That's a pretty thin resume.

So Saturday night is big for Kentucky.

A win over Florida inside Rupp Arena would push the Wildcats to 5-2 in the SEC, which would represent no worse than a tie for second in the league standings. But a loss would drop John Calipari's team to 14-5 overall, 4-3 in the SEC and 2-3 in their past five games. It would also cause Kentucky to be removed from the Top 25 (and one) and, more than likely, Monday's AP poll. UK is No. 24 in Saturday morning's Top 25 (and one). Florida is unranked. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.