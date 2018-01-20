College basketball rankings: Kentucky faces big test vs. Florida in Saturday showdown
John Calipari's Wildcats, 0-2 against teams ranked in the Top 25 (and one), are in need of a pivotal win
Kentucky is 14-4 overall but just 2-2 in its past four games. And the Wildcats are 0-2 this season against teams also ranked in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one). And two of their four losses are to sub-55 KenPom opponents -- specifically UCLA (No. 55 at KenPom) and South Carolina (No. 71 at KenPom).
That's a pretty thin resume.
So Saturday night is big for Kentucky.
A win over Florida inside Rupp Arena would push the Wildcats to 5-2 in the SEC, which would represent no worse than a tie for second in the league standings. But a loss would drop John Calipari's team to 14-5 overall, 4-3 in the SEC and 2-3 in their past five games. It would also cause Kentucky to be removed from the Top 25 (and one) and, more than likely, Monday's AP poll. UK is No. 24 in Saturday morning's Top 25 (and one). Florida is unranked. The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won four straight games since losing at Butler. They own victories over Gonzaga, Xavier and Tennessee.
|--
|17-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers have won nine straight games since losing at West Virginia. They are 4-1 against top-50 KenPom teams with wins over North Carolina and Rhode Island.
|--
|17-1
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' own five wins against top-40 KenPom teams. Both of their losses came in true road games.
|--
|16-2
|4
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers have won 14 straight games since losing to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Fourteen of Purdue's 18 total wins shave come by double-digits.
|--
|18-2
|5
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders own wins over Kansas, West Virginia and Nevada. But they're just 1-2 since losing Zach Smith to a broken foot.
|--
|15-3
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks have won four straight games since losing at home to Texas Tech. Their lone loss to an unranked team was a December loss to Washington.
|--
|15-3
|7
|West Virginia
|The Mountaineers have lost two straight games since starting the season 15-1. They're 5-3 against top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-3
|8
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners' resume features four wins over schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one). But they are only 2-2 in their past four games.
|--
|14-3
|9
|Michigan State
|The Spartans opened 15-1 but are just 2-2 in their past four games. Their resume features three top-40 KenPom wins and zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|17-3
|10
|Xavier
|The Musketeers are 6-3 against top-60 KenPom teams. Chris Mack is now the winningest coach in Xavier history.
|--
|17-3
|11
|North Carolina
|The Tar Heels' resume features six top-40 KenPom wins - among them a victory over Clemson. UNC is now 59-0 all-time against Clemson in Chapel Hill.
|--
|15-4
|12
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats beat UCF by double-digits Tuesday despite scoring just 15 points in the first half. They'll take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game with East Carolina.
|--
|16-2
|13
|Saint Mary's
|The Gaels will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Pacific. The streak is highlighted by a victory at Gonzaga.
|--
|18-2
|14
|Gonzaga
|The Zags' resume features wins over Ohio State, Creighton and Texas. They've only lost once to a sub-25 KenPom team.
|--
|16-4
|15
|Wichita State
|The Shockers' were upset Wednesday at home by SMU. Their resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|15-3
|16
|Arizona
|The Wildcats have won 12 of the 13 games they've played since losing three straight at the Battle 4 Atlantis. But only three of those wins are top-50 KenPom wins.
|--
|15-4
|17
|Clemson
|The Tigers are 1-2 in their past three games with losses at NC State and North Carolina. Their resume features wins over Ohio State, Florida, Miami and Louisville.
|--
|15-3
|18
|TCU
|The Horned Frogs handled Iowa State on Wednesday despite the loss of Jaylen Fisher. Their four losses have come by an average of 2.8 points.
|--
|14-4
|19
|Ohio State
|The Buckeyes have won 11 of the 12 games they've played since losing consecutive games to Butler and Clemson. The lone loss in the stretch is a loss to North Carolina.
|--
|16-4
|20
|Auburn
|The Tigers' 14-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Alabama. The best win in that stretch was a win at Tennessee.
|--
|16-2
|21
|Tennessee
|The Vols' resume features zero sub-45 KenPom losses and three top-35 wins. They're one of only two teams to beat Purdue.
|--
|12-5
|22
|Creighton
|The Bluejays have won five of their past six games. Two of their four losses on the season are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|15-4
|23
|Arizona State
|The Sun Devils own wins over Kansas, Xavier and Kansas State. But they're just 2-4 in their past six games.
|--
|14-4
|24
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 0-2 against schools currently ranked in the Top 25 (and one). Their resume also includes two losses to sub-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-4
|25
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack own a win over Rhode Island and will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Boise State. Two of their three losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|17-3
|26
|Rhode Island
|The Rams will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Dayton. Two of their three losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 (and one).
|--
|14-3
-
Kansas 5-star Preston signs in Bosnia
NCAA issues led to the McDonald's All-American never actually playing for KU
-
Seton Hall vs. Xavier odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier-Seton Hall game 10,000 times
-
Texas vs. West Virginia odds, picks
Zack Cimini has been on a roll in college basketball and locked in a play for Texas-West V...
-
UConn vs. Villanova odds, expert picks
Zack Cimini is on a college basketball heater and just locked in a strong pick for Saturda...
-
Stanford vs. Arizona odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Arizona-Stanford game 10,000 times
-
A-Rod delivers pregame speech for MSU
'If you want it, you're world champs,' A-Rod told the Spartans, which isn't exactly correc...
Add a Comment