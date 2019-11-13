College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky falls out of top 10 of Top 25 And 1 after shocking upset loss

I wrote about it as recently as Monday morning -- how early in the season, every season I find myself rooting for the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 to be disrupted as little as possible because, early in the season, every season the sample sizes are so small that teams don't have enough good wins to offset bad losses and still present strong resumes.

And now look what I'm dealing with.

Final: Evansville 67, Kentucky 64.

Congrats to Walter McCarty's Aces, obviously. But, man oh man, that'll do a number on the Top 25 And 1. I've never had a No. 1 team lose at home to an opponent ranked as low as 169th at KenPom like Evansville was when things tipped Tuesday. So that's a horrendous early loss for John Calipari's Wildcats. And, like I explained Monday morning, in the past I might've dropped the Wildcats out of the Top 25 And 1 completely, if only because no other school with a loss this bad is currently ranked. But, back when I handled things that way, it resulted in me having teams unranked that were still clearly, on paper and in the computers, among the best in the country -- and it looked silly. So my current approach is to blindly punish ranked teams by dropping them 10 spots for their first bad loss. If that removes them from the Top 25 And 1, it removes them. You get what you get. But what this approach ensures, without bias, is that schools in the top 16 of the Top 25 And 1 won't drop out completely strictly because of one uneven performance early in the season. And that's a good thing, I think, because history shows taking a bad loss early doesn't necessarily mean a team that was supposed to be good is bad.

So, all that said, Kentucky is No. 11 in Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And the new No. 1 is Duke. Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are 3-0 after Tuesday's 105-54 victory over Central Arkansas. Their next game is Friday against Georgia State. They won't play another currently ranked team until they visit Michigan State in early December.