College basketball rankings: Kentucky gets another scare but wins to remain No. 11 in Top 25 And 1

Kentucky had five days off in between its third and fourth games of this season. So it was reasonable to assume the Wildcats, after last week's historically bad loss to Evansville, would bounce back Monday, handle Utah Valley with no issues and look like a focused team worthy of the No. 1 ranking they earlier held.

That didn't happen, though.

Instead, Kentucky -- as a 25-point favorite, same as it was in that game with Evansville -- found itself in a one-possession contest with less than three minutes remaining before pulling away and winning 82-74 at Rupp Arena. So, yes, the result was a victory. But the Wildcats were, once again, undeniably shaky.

"I'm happy we won," said Kentucky coach John Calipari.

Big-picture, that's the right take. The most important thing that happened Monday is that Kentucky won and avoided another horrific home loss that would've severely damaged its resume. But, that said, the Wildcats clearly have issues -- most notably shooting. They missed 11 of the 12 3-pointers they attempted against Utah Valley and are now shooting just 21.3% from beyond the arc, which ranks 342nd nationally. Simply put, no goal will be reached unless UK, one way or another, makes jumpers at a much better rate.

Kentucky is No. 11 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Mount St. Mary's.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1