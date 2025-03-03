Kentucky is still ranked in the updated Coaches Poll following a loss to No. 1 Auburn at home last weekend. The Wildcats dropped a spot and are hanging on to a spot in the updated poll released Monday at No. 24, their lowest ranking of the season.

Since starting SEC play 3-1 in Year 1 of the Mark Pope era, the Wildcats are just 5-7 in their last 12 games against conference opponents.

The Wildcats were dealt a serious blow following their loss to Auburn when Pope announced that star guard Jaxson Robinson would miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. Robinson and fellow star guard Lamont Butler have been in-and-out of the Kentucky lineup for the last few weeks due to injury.

Kentucky's in-state rival Louisville jumped four spots to No. 13 following wins over Virginia Tech and Pitt last week. The Cardinals have won 17 of their last 18 games since losing to Kentucky earlier this season and are in position to earn the No. 2 or 3 seed in the ACC Tournament later this month.

Louisville sits at 23-6 (16-2 ACC) heading into the final week of the regular season. The Cardinals won 25 games total during the previous three seasons before Pat Kelsey arrived.

Coaches Poll

Also receiving votes: Mississippi State 38; New Mexico 24; Creighton 24; UC San Diego 21; Vanderbilt 17; Gonzaga 17; Oregon 14; UConn 10; Drake 10; UCLA 9; Illinois 6; Ole Miss 2; Boise State 1;