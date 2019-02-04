College basketball rankings: Kentucky jumps into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll; Tennessee again No. 1

With Michigan and Michigan State losing, a spot opened up and red-hot UK took advantage

There is no change in the top four of the latest AP Top 25, but Kentucky gets back into the top five for the first time since the preseason poll had UK at No. 2. 

Kentucky pushes up in light of its impressive come-from-behind win over Florida on Saturday. 

Nevada is right behind UK at No. 6. The biggest jumps in this week's poll: Iowa (No. 20), which was unranked last week; Wisconsin (No. 19), up five spots. The Hawkeyes won at home Friday night over Michigan, which slipped to No. 7 this week. The Badgers have won five straight, most recently on Friday against Maryland. The Terrapins are still ranked but fall from 21 to 24 in this week's rankings. 

The other team new to this week's rankings: Cincinnati. The Bearcats are under the radar no more, sitting with a 19-3 record and are the second AAC team in the rankings, joining Houston. Those two will square off on Sunday in the biggest conference game of the season. 

AP Top 25 Poll

RankSchoolRecordPointsPREVIOUS
1Tennessee (48)20-11,5791
2Duke (12)19-21,5322
3Virginia (4)20-11,4783
4Gonzaga21-21,4234
5Kentucky18-31,3107
6Nevada21-11,2288
7Michigan20-21,2175
8North Carolina17-41,1679
9Michigan State18-41,0516
10Marquette19-31,02910
11Virginia Tech18-394812
12Houston21-183813
13Kansas17-580911
14Villanova18-480114
15Purdue16-669717
16Louisville16-656115
17Iowa State17-554520
18Texas Tech17-548216
19Wisconsin16-646224
20Iowa17-5242NR
21LSU17-420519
22Florida State16-518025
23Buffalo19-315318
24Maryland17-614421
25Cincinnati19-3142NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.

