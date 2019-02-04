College basketball rankings: Kentucky jumps into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll; Tennessee again No. 1

There is no change in the top four of the latest AP Top 25, but Kentucky gets back into the top five for the first time since the preseason poll had UK at No. 2.

Kentucky pushes up in light of its impressive come-from-behind win over Florida on Saturday.

Nevada is right behind UK at No. 6. The biggest jumps in this week's poll: Iowa (No. 20), which was unranked last week; Wisconsin (No. 19), up five spots. The Hawkeyes won at home Friday night over Michigan, which slipped to No. 7 this week. The Badgers have won five straight, most recently on Friday against Maryland. The Terrapins are still ranked but fall from 21 to 24 in this week's rankings.

The other team new to this week's rankings: Cincinnati. The Bearcats are under the radar no more, sitting with a 19-3 record and are the second AAC team in the rankings, joining Houston. Those two will square off on Sunday in the biggest conference game of the season.

AP Top 25 Poll

Rank School Record Points PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee (48) 20-1 1,579 1 2 Duke (12) 19-2 1,532 2 3 Virginia (4) 20-1 1,478 3 4 Gonzaga 21-2 1,423 4 5 Kentucky 18-3 1,310 7 6 Nevada 21-1 1,228 8 7 Michigan 20-2 1,217 5 8 North Carolina 17-4 1,167 9 9 Michigan State 18-4 1,051 6 10 Marquette 19-3 1,029 10 11 Virginia Tech 18-3 948 12 12 Houston 21-1 838 13 13 Kansas 17-5 809 11 14 Villanova 18-4 801 14 15 Purdue 16-6 697 17 16 Louisville 16-6 561 15 17 Iowa State 17-5 545 20 18 Texas Tech 17-5 482 16 19 Wisconsin 16-6 462 24 20 Iowa 17-5 242 NR 21 LSU 17-4 205 19 22 Florida State 16-5 180 25 23 Buffalo 19-3 153 18 24 Maryland 17-6 144 21 25 Cincinnati 19-3 142 NR

Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.