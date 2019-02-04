College basketball rankings: Kentucky jumps into the top 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll; Tennessee again No. 1
With Michigan and Michigan State losing, a spot opened up and red-hot UK took advantage
There is no change in the top four of the latest AP Top 25, but Kentucky gets back into the top five for the first time since the preseason poll had UK at No. 2.
Kentucky pushes up in light of its impressive come-from-behind win over Florida on Saturday.
Nevada is right behind UK at No. 6. The biggest jumps in this week's poll: Iowa (No. 20), which was unranked last week; Wisconsin (No. 19), up five spots. The Hawkeyes won at home Friday night over Michigan, which slipped to No. 7 this week. The Badgers have won five straight, most recently on Friday against Maryland. The Terrapins are still ranked but fall from 21 to 24 in this week's rankings.
The other team new to this week's rankings: Cincinnati. The Bearcats are under the radar no more, sitting with a 19-3 record and are the second AAC team in the rankings, joining Houston. Those two will square off on Sunday in the biggest conference game of the season.
AP Top 25 Poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Tennessee (48)
|20-1
|1,579
|1
|2
|Duke (12)
|19-2
|1,532
|2
|3
|Virginia (4)
|20-1
|1,478
|3
|4
|Gonzaga
|21-2
|1,423
|4
|5
|Kentucky
|18-3
|1,310
|7
|6
|Nevada
|21-1
|1,228
|8
|7
|Michigan
|20-2
|1,217
|5
|8
|North Carolina
|17-4
|1,167
|9
|9
|Michigan State
|18-4
|1,051
|6
|10
|Marquette
|19-3
|1,029
|10
|11
|Virginia Tech
|18-3
|948
|12
|12
|Houston
|21-1
|838
|13
|13
|Kansas
|17-5
|809
|11
|14
|Villanova
|18-4
|801
|14
|15
|Purdue
|16-6
|697
|17
|16
|Louisville
|16-6
|561
|15
|17
|Iowa State
|17-5
|545
|20
|18
|Texas Tech
|17-5
|482
|16
|19
|Wisconsin
|16-6
|462
|24
|20
|Iowa
|17-5
|242
|NR
|21
|LSU
|17-4
|205
|19
|22
|Florida State
|16-5
|180
|25
|23
|Buffalo
|19-3
|153
|18
|24
|Maryland
|17-6
|144
|21
|25
|Cincinnati
|19-3
|142
|NR
Others receiving votes: Washington 135, Mississippi St. 133, Auburn 128, Kansas St 114, Baylor 44, Wofford 15, Lipscomb 5, Syracuse 3.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's ACC clash between Louisville and Virginia...
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Vols keep winning
Rick Barnes' Vols have won their eight SEC games by an average of 18.4 points
-
Podcast: On the De Sousa ruling
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss the best of the weekend, including Indiana's upset...
-
Top 25 And 1: Vols keep dominating
Rick Barnes' Vols are 20-1 on the season with a school-record 16-game winning streak
-
Villanova vs. Georgetown odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Villanova vs. Georgetown game 10,000...
-
Winners and losers in Saturday hoops
NC State's offense was a no-show but it was a great day for teams seeking revenge