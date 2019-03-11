College basketball rankings: Kentucky jumps into top five of final regular season Coaches Poll

Duke dropped a spot and Kentucky bumped up two in this week's top 25 of the Coaches Poll

Gonzaga is once again the No. 1 team in America in the updated USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25, which was released on Monday. The Zags held their spot for a third consecutive week. 

Trailing at Nos. 2 and 3 this week are Virginia and North Carolina, which held steady from a week ago. Rounding out the top five is Kentucky, which moved up two spots to No. 4 with wins over Ole Miss and Florida, and Duke, which dropped one spot to No. 5 after going 1-1 with a loss to UNC this past week.

Gonzaga received 28 of a possible 32 first-place votes, while Virginia received the remaining four.

USA Today Coaches Poll

  1. Gonzaga (28)
  2. Virginia (4)
  3. North Carolina
  4. Kentucky
  5. Duke
  6. Texas Tech
  7. Michigan State
  8. Tennessee
  9. LSU
  10. Houston
  11. Michigan
  12. Purdue
  13. Florida State
  14. Kansas State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Buffalo
  17. Nevada
  18. Kansas
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Wofford
  21. Maryland
  22. Marquette
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Auburn
  25. Villanova

Others receiving votes: Central Florida 27; Mississippi State 26; VCU 21; Utah State 19; Hofstra 13; Washington 11; Arizona State 11; Murray State 10; Iowa State 8; Louisville 3; Seton Hall 3; Liberty 2; Baylor 1; UC Irvine 1.

