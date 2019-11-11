College basketball rankings: Kentucky jumps to No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll, Michigan State slips to No. 3

Preseason No. 1 Michigan State drops out of the top spot after a 1-1 start to its season

Michigan State's stay atop the college basketball rankings lasted all of one week into the season. The preseason No. 1 Spartans dropped to No. 3 in the AP Top 25's latest rankings, replaced by Kentucky, which jumped one spot into the No. 1 slot in Monday's updated rankings. The Wildcats edged out Duke for top honors, garnering 64 of a possible 65 first-place votes, with No. 4 Louisville receiving the other.

It marks the seventh season Kentucky, at one point in the season, has been ranked No. 1 in John Calipari's 11-year tenure in Lexington.

Both Kentucky and Duke opened their respective seasons 2-0 this week in equally impressive fashion, Kentucky with wins over Michigan State and Eastern Kentucky, and Duke with wins over Kansas and Colorado State. The sport's new-look top five includes No. 3 Michigan State, No. 4 Louisville and No. 5 Kansas. North Carolina, Maryland, Gonzaga, Virginia and Villanova round out the top 10.

AP Top 25

Rank Team Record LW Points
1 Kentucky (64) 2-0 2 1,622
2 Duke 2-0 4 1,538
3 Michigan State 1-1 1 1,451
4 Louisville (1) 2-0 5 1,425
5 Kansas 1-1 3 1,354
6 North Carolina 2-0 9 1,187
7 Maryland 2-0 7 1,166
8 Gonzaga 2-0 8 1,136
9 Virginia 2-0 11 1,134
10 Villanova 1-0 10 1,064
11 Texas Tech 2-0 13 888
12 Seton Hall 2-0 12 869
13 Memphis 2-0 14 828
14 Oregon 2-0 15 804
15 Florida 1-1 6 616
16 Ohio State 2-0 18 544
17 Utah State 2-0 17 507
18 Saint Mary's 1-0 20 438
19 Arizona 2-0 21 415
20 Washington 1-0
373
21 Xavier 2-0 19 370
22 Auburn 2-0 24 247
23 LSU 1-0 22 237
24 Baylor 1-1 16 179
25 Colorado 1-0
151

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida St. 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi St. 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego St. 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.

