College basketball rankings: Kentucky keeps falling in the Top 25 And 1 after EJ Montgomery leaves for NBA

Kentucky has lost a player to the NBA Draft for the third consecutive day. On Monday, it was Immanuel Quickley. On Tuesday, it was Nick Richards. On Wednesday, it was EJ Montgomery. So now the Wildcats will be without the top six scorers from this past season's team that won the SEC by multiple games. Literally the only player set to return is Keion Brooks. He averaged 4.5 points in 15.1 minutes per contest.

Obviously, this is not ideal.

But it should be noted that this isn't really unfamiliar territory for John Calipari. He's actually lost his top six scorers from a team three previous times — in 2012, 2015 and 2017. Here's how Kentucky did in the subsequent seasons to those seasons:

2013 : 21-12 (55th at KenPom)

: 21-12 (55th at KenPom) 2016 : 27-9 (6th at KenPom)

: 27-9 (6th at KenPom) 2018: 26-11 (17th at KenPom)

The 2013 team is the team that spiraled after Nerlens Noel tore his ACL. But, remember, those Wildcats were 17-6 and 18th at KenPom before Noel was lost for the season. So they were good until they lost their best player. And that, combined with how Kentucky did in 2016 and 2018, is why it's reasonable to assume the Wildcats will be good — probably not great, but at least good — again next season thanks largely to a top-ranked recruiting featuring three five-star guards. But, based on the projected roster at the moment, I've still opted to drop Kentucky out of the top 10 of Version 8.0 of the 2020-21 CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

UK is now No. 14.

As previously noted, what I've done here is assume all consensus projected first-round picks will enter the NBA Draft, made educated guesses about other underclassmen, projected relevant uncommitted prospects — like Greg Brown, for example — to enroll where 247Sports currently projects them to enroll, and omitted all traditional sit-out transfers. Needless to say, when I need to adjust, I'll adjust. Version 9.0 is likely right around the corner. But, for now, Mark Few's Gonzaga Bulldogs remain No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 based on the idea that everybody who can return from a team that finished 31-2 will return from a team that finished 31-2. If that happens, the Zags will be led by All-American Filip Petrusev, have three of their top five scorers back, and benefit from a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by 5-star guard Jalen Suggs.

(NOTE: For those who have asked, right now, Arkansas would be No. 27, Florida would be No. 28, Indiana would be No. 29, and Louisville would be No. 30 if this were the Top 25 And 5.)

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Creighton 5 Kentucky Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Multiple Zags will likely at least consider entering the NBA Draft - among them frontcourt star Filip Petrusev. But, for these purposes, I've projected everybody who can return to return, which would give Mark Few three of the top five scorers back from a team that finished 31-2 and was about to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Combine that with a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by 5-star guard Jalen Suggs, and Gonzaga should be considered the favorite to win the 2021 NCAA Tournament. -- 31-2 2 Baylor The top three scorers from a Baylor team that spent multiple weeks ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll should be back - and that doesn't even include Mark Vital, a finalist for the Naismith Defense Player of the Year award. Leading the way is Jared Butler, who averaged a team-high 16.0 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Scott Drew's Bears should be the preseason favorite in the Big 12 as long as nobody leaves school early. -- 26-4 3 Villanova Saddiq Bey, at this point, qualifies as a consensus projected first-round pick. So the projection is that Villanova will lose its leading scorer from a team that went 7-1 in its final eight games. But everybody else should be back, which leaves Jay Wright with a talented and experienced roster built to win big. And if Bey ultimately decides to return to Villanova for at least one more season, the Wildcats will be a contender to be No. 1 in the preseason. -- 24-7 4 Virginia Virginia should return three starters from a team that closed the regular season with eight consecutive victories thanks to a defense that ranked first nationally in efficiency. Former Marquette standout Sam Hauser, who averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds two seasons ago, will be eligible after sitting out the 2019-20 campaign. He'll make an immediate impact and have Tony Bennett in a position to compete for a second national championship in a three-year span. -- 23-7 5 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning the top six scorers from a team that shared the American Athletic Conference title and finished 14th at KenPom. If Quentin Grimes and/or DeJon Jarreau decide to pursue a professional career, the ceiling will be lowered. But, for now, there's no reason to have Kelvin Sampson's team outside of the top 10 or as anything other than the clear favorite in the AAC. -- 23-8 6 Iowa Luka Garza will be the obvious preseason national player of the year if he returns to Iowa for his senior season, which is among the reasons he's expected to return to Iowa for his senior season. Presumably, he'll be joined by the four other starters from a team that finished 23rd at KenPom. And don't forget: Iowa will get Jordan Bohannon back after a redshirt season. So Fran McCaffery should have the best team he's ever had in 22 years as a Division I head coach. -- 20-11 7 Kansas Devon Dotson's decision to enter the NBA Draft after two seasons means the Jayhawks will be without the top two scorers from a team that would've been the overall No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. That's not ideal. But the arrival of 5-star guard Bryce Thompson, combined with an experienced core of Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack and Christian Braun, should provide Bill Self with enough to compete for yet another Big 12 title. -- 28-3 8 Duke Vernon Carey, Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley have all announced they're in the NBA Draft. So the Blue Devils are losing their top three scorers, and four of their top six, from this past season's team that finished tied for second in the ACC. Still, the expected return of Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore should give Mike Krzyzewski two experienced and reliable pieces to pair with a top-two recruiting class highlighted by 5-star prospects Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward. So Coach K winning a sixth national title remains in the cards. -- 25-6 9 Creighton Every player who started a game for Creighton this past season was projected to return - but that changed when Ty-Shon Alexander, the Bluejays' leading scorer, announced his intention to enter the NBA Draft and suggested he plans to remain in it. That's an unfortunate development for Creighton. But, even if Alexander is gone, Greg McDermott should still bring back four starters from a team that was the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament mostly because of an offense that ranked third nationally in efficiency. So the Bluejays could be really good again and a possible candidate to make the Final Four for the first time in school history. 1 24-7 10 Wisconsin Wisconsin got better after Kobe King quit the team in January - evidence being how the Badgers won eight straight games to close the regular season and shared the Big Ten crown with Maryland and Michigan State. Now the top five scorers from the final-game roster are expected back. The best of the bunch might be Micah Potter, who averaged 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field. He's among the reasons Wisconsin will have a chance to secure back-to-back league titles. 1 21-10 11 Michigan St. If Xavier Tillman decides to return to school, Michigan State will move into the top 10. But, for now, the presumption is that the 6-8 forward is done with college basketball, which means the Spartans will likely be without the top two players from a team that shared the Big Ten title with Maryland and Wisconsin. Finding a suitable replacement at point guard for Cassius Winston won't be easy. But Tom Izzo hasn't missed the NCAA Tournament since 1997 - and that'll still be true after next season. 1 22-9 12 Tennessee Tennessee is adding 5-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to a core of John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. That's a strong roster that should result in a bounce-back season for the Vols, who look like the biggest challenger to Kentucky in the SEC -- especially if Fulkerson performs like he did in the final 10 games of the season, when he averaged 18.3 points while shooting 57.3% from the field. 1 17-14 13 W. Virginia The Mountaineers collapsed down the stretch and lost six of their final nine games, but they still finished 10th at KenPom, which suggests they were better than their record. Now West Virginia is expected to return the top three players from that team - most notably Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 55.2% from the field. So Bob Huggins will enter next season with an accomplished roster good enough to compete for a Big 12 title. 1 21-10 14 Kentucky The Wildcats are losing their top six scorers from a team that won the SEC by multiple games - most notably SEC Player of the Year Immanuel Quickley and projected first-round pick Tyrese Maxey. That's rough. But if any program is built to overcome these departures, it's the one set to enroll the nation's top-ranked recruiting class featuring 5-star guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew. Exactly what John Calipari will do to further enhance his roster remains unclear. But it's possible the Wildcats could creep back into the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1 before the season begins if UK secures some solid reinforcements. 5 25-6 15 N. Carolina Roy Williams just endured what he called the toughest season of his coaching career- one that resulted in five more losses (19) than wins (14). It was rough. But the 2020-21 season will be much better - even if Cole Anthony leaves as expected - thanks to the arrival of a top-three recruiting class featuring 5-star prospects Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler and Caleb Love. Assuming Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris and Leaky Black all return, UNC will be talented enough to push Virginia and Duke at the top of the ACC. -- 14-19 16 San Diego St San Diego State was the biggest surprise of this season - evidence being how the Aztecs started 97th at KenPom before finishing sixth. A big reason for that was Malachi Flynn's breakout season. And assuming the All-American point guard returns for his senior year, San Diego State will again be the team to beat in the Mountain West Conference and a real factor on the national stage too. -- 30-2 17 Texas Tech Texas Tech lost four of the top five scorers from its team that played for the 2019 national title but still finished 21st at KenPom in 2020. Next season, the Red Raiders will still have two players (Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards) from that 2019 team to go with a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by 4-star prospects Nimari Burnett and Micah Peavy. So even if Jahmi'us Ramsey leaves early for the NBA Draft, which is expected and reflected here, Chris Beard will operate in the top half of the Big 12 again. -- 18-13 18 Ohio St. Ohio State recently beat Duke for graduate-transfer Seth Towns - a 6-8 forward from Harvard who was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018. His arrival alone won't cancel out the expected departure of Kaleb Wesson, which is reflected here, but it'll help. Meantime, Duane Washington, CJ Walker and Kyle Young should provide Chris Holtmann with an experienced nucleus on a team that is projected to return five of the top nine scorers from a roster that finished No. 8 at KenPom this season. -- 21-10 19 Texas The Longhorns are considered the leader for 5-star big Greg Brown. Assuming he eventually enrolls, which this ranking is based on, the 6-9 forward will be a part of a roster that could return every player who helped Texas go 5-1 in its final six games and develop into a likely NCAA Tournament team. So next season's UT team could be the best UT team Shaka Smart has coached since taking over in Austin. -- 19-12 20 UCLA The greatest in-season turnaround of the 2019-20 season belonged to UCLA, which went from 8-9 to 19-12 by going 11-3 in its final 14 games. It was incredible stuff from Mick Cronin and his staff. And now the top five scorers from that team should be back -- among them Chris Smith, who averaged a team-high 13.1 points per game. He'll be joined by 5-star point guard Daishen Nix, a one-and-done talent who makes the Bruins the favorites in the Pac-12. -- 19-12 21 Arizona St. The surprising addition Josh Christopher was a major development for Arizona State, which should be able to pair the 5-star guard with an experienced core of double-digit scorers in Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge and Romello White. If so, that's a talented enough roster to put Bobby Hurley's Sun Devils in a position to finish in the top three of the Pac-12 for what would be the third consecutive season. -- 20-11 22 Oregon It's impossible to overstate what losing somebody like Payton Pritchard will mean to Oregon; he was fabulous and a worthy All-American. But two of the other top-three scorers from the Pac-12 champs are expected back - and Dana Altman is working the transfer market again. So it would be foolish to assume the Ducks will do anything but compete for another Pac-12 title. -- 24-7 23 Rutgers Rutgers is expected to return seven of the top eight scorers from a team that finished 28th at KenPom - most notably double-digit scorers Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker. Beyond that, the Scarlet Knights are adding a consensus top-50 prospect in Cliff Omoruyi. So winning at the RAC will once again be a difficult task for opponents because Steve Pikiell should have a team equipped to make the NCAA Tournament for what would be, under normal circumstances, the second straight season. -- 20-11 24 Stanford A late commitment from 5-star wing Ziaire Williams was enough to push Stanford into the Top 25 And 1 under the assumption that Tyrell Terry will ultimately withdraw from the NBA Draft. If that happens, the Cardinal will add a heralded freshman to a roster featuring the top six scorers from last season's team that finished in the top 45 at KenPom and entered the Pac-12 Tournament on the bubble. -- 20-12 25 LSU Trendon Watford's decision to enter the NBA Draft means LSU is losing its top two scorers from a team that finished tied for second in the SEC. But as long as Emmitt Williams and Javonte Smart return, which is the projection here, Will Wade should still have a good enough nucleus to pair with a top-10 recruiting class that'll give the Tigers a chance to finish in the top four of the SEC for the third consecutive season. -- 21-10 26 Florida St. Leonard Hamilton just led Florida State to its first conference title since 1989, but most of the best pieces from that team aren't expected to return. Devin Vassell has already announced he's in the NBA Draft, Patrick Williams is a projected first-round pick likely to join him, and Trent Forrest is out of eligibility. So the Seminoles will have holes to fill. But 5-star forward Scottie Barnes is talented enough to make an instant impact, and there are enough quality pieces returning to keep Florida State competitive in the ACC. -- 26-5

Top 25 And 1 roster analysis

1. Gonzaga

Coach: Mark Few

2019-20 record: 31-2

Notable players definitely gone: Killian Tillie, Ryan Woolridge, Admon Gilder

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Filip Petrusev, Corey Kispert, Joel Ayayi, Drew Timme, Anton Watson, Pavel Zakharov, Martynas Arlauskas, Will Graves, Matthew Lang

Expected additions: Jalen Suggs, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris, Oumar Ballo, Aaron Cook

2. Baylor

Coach: Scott Drew

2019-20 record: 26-4

Notable players definitely gone: Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Matthew Mayer, Tristan Clark, Flo Thamba

Expected additions: Dain Dainja, LJ Cryer, Zach Loveday, Adam Flagler, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

3. Villanova

Coach: Jay Wright

2019-20 record: 24-7

Notable players definitely gone: N/A

Notable players expected to also leave: Saddiq Bey

Notable players expected to return: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, Bryan Antoine

Expected additions: Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon

4. Virginia

Coach: Tony Bennett

2019-20 record: 23-7

Notable players definitely gone: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Kihei Clark, Jay Huff, Tomas Woldetensae, Casey Morsell, Kody Stattman, Francisco Caffaro, Justin McKoy

Expected additions: Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Reece Beekman, Carson McCorkle, Kadin Shedrick

5. Houston

Coach: Kelvin Sampson

2019-20 record: 23-8

Notable players definitely gone: Chris Harris

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Caleb Mills, Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton, Fabian White, DeJon Jarreau, Marcus Sasser, Justin Gorham, Brison Gresham, Cedrick Alley

Expected additions: Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell, Cameron Tyson, J'Wan Roberts

6. Iowa

Coach: Fran McCaffery

2019-20 record: 20-11

Notable players definitely gone: Ryan Kriener, Bakari Evelyn, Cordell Pemsl

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp, CJ Fredrick, Jordan Bohannon, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge

Expected additions: Ahron Ulis, Tony Perkins, Josh Ogundele, Keegan Murray, Kris Murray

7. Kansas

Coach: Bill Self

2019-20 record: 28-3

Notable players definitely gone: Devon Dotson, Udoka Azubuike, Isaiah Moss

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Ochai Agbaji, Marcus Garrett, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Silvio De Sousa, Tristan Enaruna, Mitch Lightfoot

Expected additions: Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell

8. Duke

Coach: Mike Krzyzewski

2019-20 record: 25-6

Notable players definitely gone: Vernon Carey, Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley, Alex O'Connell, Javin DeLaurier, Jack White

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Joey Baker, Jordan Goldwire

Expected additions: Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman

9. Creighton



Coach: Greg McDermott

2019-20 record: 24-7

Notable players definitely gone: Kelvin Jones, Davion Mintz

Notable players expected to also leave: Ty-Shon Alexander,

Notable players expected to return: Marcus Zegarowski, Denzel Mahoney, Mitch Ballock, Jacob Epperson, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Shareef Mitchell, Jalen Windham, Jett Canfield

Expected additions: Antwann Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner

10. Wisconsin

Coach: Greg Gard

2019-20 record: 21-10

Notable players definitely gone: Brevin Pritzl

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Brad Davison, D'Mitrik Trice, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Trevor Anderson

Expected additions: Ben Carlson, Johnny Davis, Lorne Bowman, Steven Crowl, Jordan Davis

11. Michigan State

Coach: Tom Izzo

2019-20 record: 22-9

Notable players definitely gone: Cassius Winston, Kyle Aherns

Notable players expected to also leave: Xavier Tillman

Notable players expected to return: Aaron Henry, Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer, Julius Marble

Expected additions: Joey Hauser, Mady Sissoko, AJ Hoggard

12. Tennessee

Coach: Rick Barnes

2019-20 record: 17-14

Notable players definitely gone: Jordan Bowden, Jalen Johnson

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: John Fulkerson, Yves Pons, Santiago Vescovi, Josiah-Jordan James, Olivier Nkamhoua, Uros Plavsic, Davonte Gaines

Expected additions: Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Corey Walker, Malachi Wideman, Victory Bailey, E.J. Anosike

13. West Virginia

Coach: Bob Huggins

2019-20 record: 21-10

Notable players definitely gone: Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler, Brandon Knapper, Logan Routt,

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman, Jordan McCabe, Gabe Osabuohien

Expected additions: Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson, Jalen Bridges

14. Kentucky

Coach: John Calipari

2019-20 record: 25-6

Notable players definitely gone: Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards,Tyrese Maxey, Ashton Hagans, Nate Sestina, EJ Montgomery, Johnny Juzang

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Keion Brooks

Expected additions: Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam'Ron Fletcher, Davion Mintz

15. North Carolina



Coach: Roy Williams

2019-20 record: 14-19

Notable players definitely gone: Brandon Robinson, Christian Keeling, Justin Pierce

Notable players expected to also leave: Cole Anthony

Notable players expected to return: Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Jeremiah Francis, K.J. Smith

Expected additions: Day'Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Caleb Love, Puff Johnson, R.J. Davis

16. San Diego State

Coach: Brian Dutcher

2019-20 record: 30-2

Notable players definitely gone: Yanni Wetzell, KJ Feagin

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Malachi Flynn, Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel, Nathan Mensah, Trey Pulliam, Aguek Arop, Adam Seiko, Keshad Johnson, Joel Mensah

Expected additions: Che Evans, Lamont Butler, Keith Dinwiddie, Terrell Gomez

17. Texas Tech



Coach: Chris Beard

2019-20 record: 18-13

Notable players definitely gone: TJ Holyfield, Chris Clarke

Notable players expected to also leave: Jahmi'us Ramsey

Notable players expected to return: Davide Moretti, Kyler Edwards, Terrence Shannon, Kevin McCullar, Clarence Nadolny, Avery Benson, Russsel Tchewa, Andrei Savrasov

Expected additions: Nimari Burnett, Micah Perry, Chibuzo Agbo, Joel Ntambe

18. Ohio State

Coach: Chris Holtmann

2019-20 record: 21-10

Notable players definitely gone: Andre Wesson, D.J. Carton, Luther Muhammad, Alonzo Gaffney

Notable players expected to also leave: Kaleb Wesson

Notable players expected to return: Duane Washington, CJ Walker, Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens

Expected additions: Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Key, Justice Sueing

19. Texas

Coach: Shaka Smart

2019-20 record: 19-12

Notable players definitely gone: N/A

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Matt Colemam, Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Gerald Liddell, Kai Jones, Donovan Williams, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Will Baker, Brock Cunningham

Expected additions: Greg Brown

20. UCLA

Coach: Mick Cronin

2019-20 record: 19-12

Notable players definitely gone: Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Chris Smith, Jalen Hill, Jaime Jaquez, Cody Riley, Tyger Campbell, Jules Bernard, Jake Kyman, David Singleton

Expected additions: Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark, Kenneth Nwuba

21. Arizona State

Coach: Bobby Hurley

2019-20 record: 20-11

Notable players definitely gone: Rob Edwards, Mickey Mitchell, Khalid Thomas

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Romello White, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Jaelen House, Jalen Graham

Expected additions: Joshua Christopher, Marcus Bagle

22. Oregon



Coach: Dana Altman

2019-20 record: 24-7

Notable players definitely gone: Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston, Anthony Mathis

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Chris Duarte, Will Richardson, N'Faly Dante, Addison Patterson, Chandler Lawson, C.J. Walker, Francis Okoro

Expected additions: Jalen Terry, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi, Amauri Hardy

23. Rutgers

Coach: Steve Pikiell

2019-20 record: 20-11

Notable players definitely gone: Akwasi Yeboah, Shaq Carter

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Ron Harper Jr., Geo Baker, Jacob Young, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Paul Mulcahy

Expected additions: Cliff Omoruyi, Mawot Mag, Dean Reiber, Oskar Palmquist

24. Stanford

Coach: Jerod Haase

2019-20 record: 20-12

Notable players definitely gone: Isaac White

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Oscar da Silva, Tyrell Terry, Spencer Jones, Daejon Davis, Bryce Willis, Jaiden Delaire, Lukas Kisunas, James Keefe

Expected additions: Ziaire Williams, Max Murrell, Noah Taitz, Brandon Angel

25. LSU

Coach: Will Wade

2019-20 record: 21-10

Notable players definitely gone: Skylar Mays, Trendon Watford, Marlon Taylor, Marshall Graves

Notable players expected to also leave: N/A

Notable players expected to return: Emmitt Williams, Javonte Smart, Darius Days, Charles Manning, James Bishop, Aundre Hyatt, Courtese Cooper

Expected additions: Cameron Thomas, Jalen Cook, Bradley Ezewiro, Eric Gaines, Mwani Wilkinson, Shareef O'Neal, Josh LeBlanc

26. Florida State

Coach: Leonard Hamilton

2019-20 record: 26-5

Notable players definitely gone: Devin Vassell, Trent Forrest, Dominik Olejniczak

Notable players expected to also leave: Patrick Williams

Notable players expected to return: M.J. Walker, Malik Osborne, RaiQuan Gray, Anthony Polite, Balsa Koprivica, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack, Rayquan Evans

Expected additions: Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun