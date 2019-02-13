College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Michigan hold serve in Top 25 and 1 despite wild losses
LSU jumps to No. 16 after winning at Kentucky
Duke was down 23 points on the road to Louisville -- and still somehow won. LSU beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena. And Michigan lost at Penn State (after John Beilein was ejected for the first time since 1979).
So Tuesday got a little crazy, didn't it?
What a night!
And if you came here expecting to see major changes, or any changes, in the top 10 of Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, you're going to be disappointed. Because I kept Michigan No. 5 and Kentucky No. 6 despite their losses on Tuesday night. And if you need an explanation, here it is: I simply do not believe anybody below Kentucky or Michigan has a resume worthy of being ranked ahead of Kentucky or Michigan even after Kentucky and Michigan both lost games they were projected to win. I refuse to overreact to a single result in a season that's now three months old. I believe Kentucky and Michigan would both still be No. 2 seeds if the NCAA Tournament started today. And I'd prefer the Top 25 And 1 reflect as much. So it does. Feel free to argue about it on Twitter, if you want.
There is movement in the rankings, though.
I jumped LSU to 16th, and Kansas State to 18th, after both schools secured impressive wins (over Kentucky and Texas, respectively) on the road. Those developments, combined with Maryland moving to 17th following a 70-56 victory over Purdue, resulted in Purdue, Wisconsin, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Florida State all being pushed down, no fault of their own. And, yes, Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 53rd consecutive morning. The Vols play South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 22-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. Tennessee will take an 18-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with South Carolina.
|--
|22-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 15 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features 10 wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|23-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game with NC State.
|--
|22-2
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers improved to 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Monday's win at North Carolina. Both of Virginia's losses are losses to Duke.
|--
|21-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 15-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-25 loss. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|22-3
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-50 loss. UK is 10-1 in its past 11 games heading into Saturday's showdown with Tennessee.
|--
|20-4
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses.
|--
|19-5
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a nine-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Wyoming.
|--
|23-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with just one sub-45 loss. Michigan State will take a two-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Ohio State.
|--
|20-5
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won eight straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|23-1
|11
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' are 10-1 in their past 11 games with the lone loss coming to St. John's. Marquette is 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-55 losses.
|--
|21-4
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals are 1-3 in their past four games with the losses coming to North Carolina, at Florida State and to Duke. Six of Louisville's seven losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-8
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks are 15-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at West Virginia. Kansas is 7-5 since losing Udoka Azubuike to a season-ending hand injury.
|--
|19-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming at Kansas. Texas Tech is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-35 losses.
|--
|19-5
|15
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with Sunday's win over Northwestern. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|19-5
|16
|LSU
|The Tigers moved to 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with two sub-50 losses after Tuesday's win at Kentucky. LSU is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into Saturday's game with Georgia.
|7
|20-4
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 11-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Michigan. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|1
|19-6
|18
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|4
|19-5
|19
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 11-2 in their past 13 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's seven losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|17-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-7 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky. Wisconsin will try to snap a two-game losing streak Monday against Illinois.
|3
|17-8
|21
|Villanova
|The Wildcats' 11-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Marquette. Villanova is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Penn.
|2
|19-5
|22
|Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss coming to a school currently ranked outside of the top-30. The Hokies will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech.
|2
|18-5
|23
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Boston College. Florida State will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest.
|2
|18-5
|24
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-2 in their past eight games with losses to Kansas and TCU. Iowa State is 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|18-6
|25
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 4-2 in their past six games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 8-3 vs. top-150 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|21-3
|26
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' eight-game winning streak was snapped Sunday at Houston. Cincinnati is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one additional sub-200 loss that came at East Carolina.
|--
|20-4
