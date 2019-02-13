College basketball rankings: Kentucky, Michigan hold serve in Top 25 and 1 despite wild losses

Duke was down 23 points on the road to Louisville -- and still somehow won. LSU beat Kentucky at Rupp Arena. And Michigan lost at Penn State (after John Beilein was ejected for the first time since 1979).

So Tuesday got a little crazy, didn't it?

What a night!

And if you came here expecting to see major changes, or any changes, in the top 10 of Wednesday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, you're going to be disappointed. Because I kept Michigan No. 5 and Kentucky No. 6 despite their losses on Tuesday night. And if you need an explanation, here it is: I simply do not believe anybody below Kentucky or Michigan has a resume worthy of being ranked ahead of Kentucky or Michigan even after Kentucky and Michigan both lost games they were projected to win. I refuse to overreact to a single result in a season that's now three months old. I believe Kentucky and Michigan would both still be No. 2 seeds if the NCAA Tournament started today. And I'd prefer the Top 25 And 1 reflect as much. So it does. Feel free to argue about it on Twitter, if you want.

There is movement in the rankings, though.

I jumped LSU to 16th, and Kansas State to 18th, after both schools secured impressive wins (over Kentucky and Texas, respectively) on the road. Those developments, combined with Maryland moving to 17th following a 70-56 victory over Purdue, resulted in Purdue, Wisconsin, Villanova, Virginia Tech and Florida State all being pushed down, no fault of their own. And, yes, Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 53rd consecutive morning. The Vols play South Carolina on Wednesday night.