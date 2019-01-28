College basketball rankings: Kentucky moves up and Kansas falls out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll
The latest AP rankings still put Tennessee at the top, followed by Duke and Virginia
Monday's latest AP Top 25 Poll has Tennessee still a clear-cut No. 1, with Duke and Virginia also receiving a handful of first-place votes.
Kentucky's win over Kansas put the Wildcats into the top 10, while KU drops to No. 11. Houston, which is the only team to hit 20 wins so far, is 13th. And Iowa State remains in the fold after splitting games last week at Kansas and at Mississippi, which drops out of the AP Top 25.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|PREVIOUS
|1
|Tennessee (48)
|18-1
|1,575
|1
|2
|Duke (12)
|17-2
|1,527
|2
|3
|Virginia (4)
|18-1
|1,473
|3
|4
|Gonzaga
|19-2
|1,382
|4
|5
|Michigan
|19-1
|1,381
|5
|6
|Michigan State
|18-3
|1,235
|6
|7
|Kentucky
|16-3
|1,226
|8
|8
|Nevada
|19-1
|1,158
|7
|9
|North Carolina
|15-4
|1,065
|11
|10
|Marquette
|18-3
|973
|12
|11
|Kansas
|16-4
|972
|9
|12
|Virginia Tech
|16-3
|858
|10
|13
|Houston
|20-1
|795
|17
|14
|Villanova
|16-4
|734
|18
|15
|Louisville
|15-5
|658
|23
|16
|Texas Tech
|16-4
|561
|14
|17
|Purdue
|14-6
|532
|NR
|18
|Buffalo
|18-2
|468
|14
|19
|LSU
|16-3
|435
|25
|20
|Iowa State
|15-5
|327
|24
|21
|Maryland
|16-5
|280
|13
|22
|Mississippi State
|15-4
|236
|22
|23
|North Carolina State
|16-4
|203
|21
|24
|Wisconsin
|14-6
|179
|NR
|25
|Florida State
|15-5
|141
|NR
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.
