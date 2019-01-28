College basketball rankings: Kentucky moves up and Kansas falls out of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll

Monday's latest AP Top 25 Poll has Tennessee still a clear-cut No. 1, with Duke and Virginia also receiving a handful of first-place votes.

Kentucky's win over Kansas put the Wildcats into the top 10, while KU drops to No. 11. Houston, which is the only team to hit 20 wins so far, is 13th. And Iowa State remains in the fold after splitting games last week at Kansas and at Mississippi, which drops out of the AP Top 25.

AP Top 25

Rank School Record Points PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee (48) 18-1 1,575 1 2 Duke (12) 17-2 1,527 2 3 Virginia (4) 18-1 1,473 3 4 Gonzaga 19-2 1,382 4 5 Michigan 19-1 1,381 5 6 Michigan State 18-3 1,235 6 7 Kentucky 16-3 1,226 8 8 Nevada 19-1 1,158 7 9 North Carolina 15-4 1,065 11 10 Marquette 18-3 973 12 11 Kansas 16-4 972 9 12 Virginia Tech 16-3 858 10 13 Houston 20-1 795 17 14 Villanova 16-4 734 18 15 Louisville 15-5 658 23 16 Texas Tech 16-4 561 14 17 Purdue 14-6 532 NR 18 Buffalo 18-2 468 14 19 LSU 16-3 435 25 20 Iowa State 15-5 327 24 21 Maryland 16-5 280 13 22 Mississippi State 15-4 236 22 23 North Carolina State 16-4 203 21 24 Wisconsin 14-6 179 NR 25 Florida State 15-5 141 NR

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.