College basketball rankings: Kentucky, No. 9 in Top 25 And 1, has outright SEC title in sights on Saturday

The Wildcats are hosting Auburn inside Rupp Arena as the regular season winds down

Saturday's college basketball schedule is loaded. The first fun game tips at noon ET, and the last one won't end until after midnight ET. In between, I'm certain there will be big individual performances and upsets. But the only contest that'll be played between two top-15 teams is Auburn at Kentucky, which tips at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the Wildcats and Tigers battle live on CBS. 

It's a matchup of the teams currently sitting in first (Kentucky) and second (Auburn) in the SEC standings. John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling, entering this showdown on a seven-game winning streak. Meantime, Bruce Pearl's Tigers are 9-2 in their past 11 games with both losses coming when they were missing their best player, Isaac Okoro.

So, this should be good.

Obviously, Kentucky is favored inside Rupp Arena -- specifically by 6.5 points. So the most likely scenario has the Wildcats extending their winning streak to eight games and securing an outright SEC title with two regular-season games remaining. That would be an impressive accomplishment. But, let the record show, Pearl has upset higher-ranked Calipari-coached teams on the road before -- most famously in 2008. So I wouldn't rule anything out.

Kentucky is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Auburn is No. 12. Kansas remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive morning, and the top-ranked Jayhawks will play at Kansas State on Saturday. Tip for that one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Kansas Udoka Azubuike finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State. --25-3
2 Baylor Matthew Mayer got 19 points off the bench in Tuesday's 85-66 victory over Kansas State. The Bears' lone loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Kansas. --25-2
3 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 94-59 victory over San Diego. The Zags are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --28-2
4 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 82-67 victory over Davidson. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 30 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado. --27-2
5 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 66-60 victory over Colorado State.The Aztecs' lone loss is a Quadrant 3 loss at home to UNLV. --27-1
6 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence. --22-6
7 Florida St. Trent Forrest finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 82-67 victory over Louisville. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Clemson. --24-4
8 Maryland Darryl Morsell made the game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 13 points in Wednesday's 74-73 victory at Minnesota. The Terrapins are atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead over the closest competition. --23-5
9 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made eight 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-60 victory at Texas A&M. The Wildcats are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. --23-5
10 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler. --20-7
11 Villanova Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Wednesday's 71-60 victory over St. John's. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --22-6
12 Auburn Austin Wiley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-58 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup. --24-4
13 Louisville Jordan Nwora missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-67 loss at Florida State. Louisville is alone at third in the ACC standings with a 14-4 league record. --23-6
14 Duke The Blue Devils allowed Wake Forest to shoot 51.5% from the field in Tuesday's 113-101 double-overtime loss on the road. Duke is 1-2 in its past three games with multiple losses to sub-50 NET teams. --23-5
15 Penn St. Myles Dread made the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with 11 points in Wednesday's 65-64 victory over Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will enter the weekend tied for second in the Big Ten standings. --21-7
16 Oregon Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Thursday's 69-54 victory over Oregon State. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant. --22-7
17 BYU Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup. --23-7
18 Butler Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul. --19-9
19 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 78-70 victory over Iowa. The Spartans have six Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant. --19-9
20 Marquette Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Wednesday's 93-72 victory over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss coming outside of the first quadrant. --18-9
21 Iowa The Hawkeyes missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-70 loss at Michigan State. Iowa is 4-4 in its past eight games with two losses in that stretch coming to unranked teams. --19-9
22 Michigan The Wolverines allowed Wisconsin to shoot 51.7% from the field in Thursday's 81-74 loss to the Badgers. Michigan is 13-5 with Isaiah Livers in the lineup, just 5-5 without him. --18-10
23 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in Thursday's 75-54 victory at Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 4-1. in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa. --19-9
24 W. Virginia The Mountaineers allowed Texas to shoot 52.4% from the field in Monday's 67-57 loss at UT. West Virginia is 1-5 in its past six games. --19-9
25 Houston DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents. --21-7
26 Wisconsin D'Mitrik Trice made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Thursday's 81-74 victory at Michigan. The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Minnesota. --18-10
