College basketball rankings: Kentucky, No. 9 in Top 25 And 1, has outright SEC title in sights on Saturday

Saturday's college basketball schedule is loaded. The first fun game tips at noon ET, and the last one won't end until after midnight ET. In between, I'm certain there will be big individual performances and upsets. But the only contest that'll be played between two top-15 teams is Auburn at Kentucky, which tips at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the Wildcats and Tigers battle live on CBS.

It's a matchup of the teams currently sitting in first (Kentucky) and second (Auburn) in the SEC standings. John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling, entering this showdown on a seven-game winning streak. Meantime, Bruce Pearl's Tigers are 9-2 in their past 11 games with both losses coming when they were missing their best player, Isaac Okoro.

So, this should be good.

Obviously, Kentucky is favored inside Rupp Arena -- specifically by 6.5 points. So the most likely scenario has the Wildcats extending their winning streak to eight games and securing an outright SEC title with two regular-season games remaining. That would be an impressive accomplishment. But, let the record show, Pearl has upset higher-ranked Calipari-coached teams on the road before -- most famously in 2008. So I wouldn't rule anything out.

Kentucky is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Auburn is No. 12. Kansas remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive morning, and the top-ranked Jayhawks will play at Kansas State on Saturday. Tip for that one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings