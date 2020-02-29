College basketball rankings: Kentucky, No. 9 in Top 25 And 1, has outright SEC title in sights on Saturday
The Wildcats are hosting Auburn inside Rupp Arena as the regular season winds down
Saturday's college basketball schedule is loaded. The first fun game tips at noon ET, and the last one won't end until after midnight ET. In between, I'm certain there will be big individual performances and upsets. But the only contest that'll be played between two top-15 teams is Auburn at Kentucky, which tips at 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the Wildcats and Tigers battle live on CBS.
It's a matchup of the teams currently sitting in first (Kentucky) and second (Auburn) in the SEC standings. John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling, entering this showdown on a seven-game winning streak. Meantime, Bruce Pearl's Tigers are 9-2 in their past 11 games with both losses coming when they were missing their best player, Isaac Okoro.
So, this should be good.
Obviously, Kentucky is favored inside Rupp Arena -- specifically by 6.5 points. So the most likely scenario has the Wildcats extending their winning streak to eight games and securing an outright SEC title with two regular-season games remaining. That would be an impressive accomplishment. But, let the record show, Pearl has upset higher-ranked Calipari-coached teams on the road before -- most famously in 2008. So I wouldn't rule anything out.
Kentucky is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Auburn is No. 12. Kansas remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive morning, and the top-ranked Jayhawks will play at Kansas State on Saturday. Tip for that one is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's 83-58 victory over Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a 13-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|25-3
|2
|Baylor
|Matthew Mayer got 19 points off the bench in Tuesday's 85-66 victory over Kansas State. The Bears' lone loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Kansas.
|--
|25-2
|3
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 94-59 victory over San Diego. The Zags are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|28-2
|4
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 82-67 victory over Davidson. Both of the Flyers' losses have come in overtime to schools ranked in the top 30 at KenPom -- namely Kansas and Colorado.
|--
|27-2
|5
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 66-60 victory over Colorado State.The Aztecs' lone loss is a Quadrant 3 loss at home to UNLV.
|--
|27-1
|6
|Creighton
|Marcus Zegarowski made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Sunday's 81-59 victory over Butler. The Bluejays are 9-1 in their past 10 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Providence.
|--
|22-6
|7
|Florida St.
|Trent Forrest finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists in Monday's 82-67 victory over Louisville. The Seminoles will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Clemson.
|--
|24-4
|8
|Maryland
|Darryl Morsell made the game-winning 3-pointer and finished with 13 points in Wednesday's 74-73 victory at Minnesota. The Terrapins are atop the Big Ten standings with a two-game lead over the closest competition.
|--
|23-5
|9
|Kentucky
|Immanuel Quickley made eight 3-pointers and finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-60 victory at Texas A&M. The Wildcats are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn.
|--
|23-5
|10
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 81-65 victory over St. John's. Seton Hall is 4-2 in its past six games with wins over Villanova and Butler.
|--
|20-7
|11
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Wednesday's 71-60 victory over St. John's. The Wildcats are one of just six teams with zero losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|22-6
|12
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 67-58 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have only lost twice this season with Isaac Okoro in the lineup.
|--
|24-4
|13
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Monday's 82-67 loss at Florida State. Louisville is alone at third in the ACC standings with a 14-4 league record.
|--
|23-6
|14
|Duke
|The Blue Devils allowed Wake Forest to shoot 51.5% from the field in Tuesday's 113-101 double-overtime loss on the road. Duke is 1-2 in its past three games with multiple losses to sub-50 NET teams.
|--
|23-5
|15
|Penn St.
|Myles Dread made the game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with 11 points in Wednesday's 65-64 victory over Rutgers. The Nittany Lions will enter the weekend tied for second in the Big Ten standings.
|--
|21-7
|16
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Thursday's 69-54 victory over Oregon State. The Ducks' resume features seven Quadrant 1 victories and just two losses outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|22-7
|17
|BYU
|Yoeli Childs finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 91-78 victory over Gonzaga. The Cougars are 15-2 with Childs in the lineup.
|--
|23-7
|18
|Butler
|Aaron Thompson missed 10 of the 11 shots he attempted in Sunday's 81-59 loss at Creighton. The Bulldogs will take a three-game losing streak into Saturday's game at DePaul.
|--
|19-9
|19
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 78-70 victory over Iowa. The Spartans have six Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|19-9
|20
|Marquette
|Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 30 points in Wednesday's 93-72 victory over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss coming outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|18-9
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes missed 21 of the 27 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 78-70 loss at Michigan State. Iowa is 4-4 in its past eight games with two losses in that stretch coming to unranked teams.
|--
|19-9
|22
|Michigan
|The Wolverines allowed Wisconsin to shoot 51.7% from the field in Thursday's 81-74 loss to the Badgers. Michigan is 13-5 with Isaiah Livers in the lineup, just 5-5 without him.
|--
|18-10
|23
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds in Thursday's 75-54 victory at Nebraska. The Buckeyes are 4-1. in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Iowa.
|--
|19-9
|24
|W. Virginia
|The Mountaineers allowed Texas to shoot 52.4% from the field in Monday's 67-57 loss at UT. West Virginia is 1-5 in its past six games.
|--
|19-9
|25
|Houston
|DeJon Jarreau missed 11 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 60-59 loss at Memphis. The Cougars are 4-3 in their past seven games with all three losses in that stretch coming to unranked opponents.
|--
|21-7
|26
|Wisconsin
|D'Mitrik Trice made five 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Thursday's 81-74 victory at Michigan. The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Minnesota.
|--
|18-10
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Spartans vs. the Terrapins, Kentucky vs. Auburn and the...
-
Duke vs. Virginia odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup 10,000...
-
Kansas vs. KSU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kansas vs. Kansas State matchup 10,000...
-
Villanova vs. Providence odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Providence matchup...
-
Kentucky goes for SEC title vs. Auburn
Kentucky is playing for an SEC regular-season championship against Auburn on Saturday
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish