College basketball rankings: Kentucky, North Carolina, Miami drop out of top 10
A major week of shake-ups and upsets paved the way for a remodeled top 10
The number of undefeated teams in college basketball dropped from four to three and shaking up the complexion of the top 10 in the process. Now it's Villanova, Arizona State and Texas Christian with unblemished records entering Christmas.
Miami, falling from the ranks of the unbeaten this weekend by losing to New Mexico State, joins North Carolina and Kentucky among the top 10 teams that lost in the same week, Texas A&M jumped up three spots to No. 5 and Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU all moved into the top 10 of this week's AP top 25 poll.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Villanova
12-0
1,600
1
2
Michigan State
12-1
1,560
2
3
Arizona State
12-0
1,481
3
4
Duke
12-1
1,435
4
5
Texas A&M
11-1
1,309
8
6
Xavier
12-1
1,242
9
7
West Virginia
11-1
1,226
10
8
Wichita State
10-2
992
11
9
Virginia
11-1
969
13
10
TCU
12-0
923
15
11
Kansas
10-2
920
14
12
Oklahoma
10-1
901
17
13
North Carolina
11-2
891
5
14
Purdue
12-2
839
16
15
Miami
10-1
827
6
16
Kentucky
9-2
735
7
17
Arizona
10-3
511
18
18
Baylor
10-2
437
18
19
Tennessee
9-2
405
20
20
Gonzaga
10-3
382
12
21
Cincinnati
11-2
377
20
22
Texas Tech
11-1
351
21
23
Seton Hall
11-2
227
23
24
Florida State
11-1
169
24
25
Creighton
10-2
143
25
