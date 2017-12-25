College basketball rankings: Kentucky, North Carolina, Miami drop out of top 10

The number of undefeated teams in college basketball dropped from four to three and shaking up the complexion of the top 10 in the process. Now it's Villanova, Arizona State and Texas Christian with unblemished records entering Christmas.

Miami, falling from the ranks of the unbeaten this weekend by losing to New Mexico State, joins North Carolina and Kentucky among the top 10 teams that lost in the same week, Texas A&M jumped up three spots to No. 5 and Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU all moved into the top 10 of this week's AP top 25 poll.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking: