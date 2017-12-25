College basketball rankings: Kentucky, North Carolina, Miami drop out of top 10

A major week of shake-ups and upsets paved the way for a remodeled top 10

The number of undefeated teams in college basketball dropped from four to three and shaking up the complexion of the top 10 in the process. Now it's Villanova, Arizona State and Texas Christian with unblemished records entering Christmas.

Miami, falling from the ranks of the unbeaten this weekend by losing to New Mexico State, joins North Carolina and Kentucky among the top 10 teams that lost in the same week, Texas A&M jumped up three spots to No. 5 and Xavier, West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU all moved into the top 10 of this week's AP top 25 poll.

AP Top 25 poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Villanova

12-0

1,600

1

2

Michigan State

12-1

1,560

2

3

Arizona State

12-0

1,481

3

4

Duke

12-1

1,435

4

5

Texas A&M

11-1

1,309

8

6

Xavier

12-1

1,242

9

7

West Virginia

11-1

1,226

10

8

Wichita State

10-2

992

11

9

Virginia

11-1

969

13

10

TCU

12-0

923

15

11

Kansas

10-2

920

14

12

Oklahoma

10-1

901

17

13

North Carolina

11-2

891

5

14

Purdue

12-2

839

16

15

Miami

10-1

827

6

16

Kentucky

9-2

735

7

17

Arizona

10-3

511

18

18

Baylor

10-2

437

18

19

Tennessee

9-2

405

20

20

Gonzaga

10-3

382

12

21

Cincinnati

11-2

377

20

22

Texas Tech

11-1

351

21

23

Seton Hall

11-2

227

23

24

Florida State

11-1

169

24

25

Creighton

10-2

143

25

