College basketball rankings: Kentucky, now 0-2 away from Rupp Arena, falls out of the Top 25 And 1

Kentucky was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1 -- largely because the Wildcats enrolled a recruiting class featuring four five-star prospects to pair with three non-freshmen who averaged at least 9.0 points per game at the high-major level last season. It represented, on paper, good roster-balance. And that's historically been a great sign for teams coached by John Calipari in the one-and-done era.

Things haven't gone well so far, though.

Duke blasted Kentucky by 34 points in the season-opener. And though it's true that the Wildcats won their subsequent seven games, it should be noted that all seven were home games against grossly inferior opponents -- four of which are ranked lower than 275th at KenPom. What that meant is that Saturday was always going to be Kentucky's first test away from home, first test against a top-75 team, since that embarrassing performance against Duke. And the Wildcats lost the game 84-83 in overtime -- meaning they're now 0-2 away from Rupp Arena, 0-2 against top-75 opponents and without a single win over an at-large candidate.

Nobody with a resume like that is in the Top 25 And 1.

So Kentucky is no longer in the Top 25 And 1.

As I wrote Saturday, history suggests John Calipari will eventually get this team right considering UK has lost multiple games before Dec. 9 just three times in the past nine years, and two of those seasons (2011, 2014) still culminated with trips to the Final Four. The one that didn't (2013) was derailed only when the best player (Nerlens Noel) suffered a season-ending injury. So, longterm, bet against UK at your own risk. That said, the Top 25 And 1 is not a projection; it's a daily ranking of teams -- and Kentucky, simply put, doesn't belong right now. So UK -- as well as Kansas State and Creighton, both of which also lost Saturday -- are out of Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Those three schools were replaced by Cincinnati, Nebraska and Arizona.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1