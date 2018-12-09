College basketball rankings: Kentucky, now 0-2 away from Rupp Arena, falls out of the Top 25 And 1
John Calipari's Wildcats are no longer in our rankings after they lost to Seton Hall on Saturday
Kentucky was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Top 25 And 1 -- largely because the Wildcats enrolled a recruiting class featuring four five-star prospects to pair with three non-freshmen who averaged at least 9.0 points per game at the high-major level last season. It represented, on paper, good roster-balance. And that's historically been a great sign for teams coached by John Calipari in the one-and-done era.
Things haven't gone well so far, though.
Duke blasted Kentucky by 34 points in the season-opener. And though it's true that the Wildcats won their subsequent seven games, it should be noted that all seven were home games against grossly inferior opponents -- four of which are ranked lower than 275th at KenPom. What that meant is that Saturday was always going to be Kentucky's first test away from home, first test against a top-75 team, since that embarrassing performance against Duke. And the Wildcats lost the game 84-83 in overtime -- meaning they're now 0-2 away from Rupp Arena, 0-2 against top-75 opponents and without a single win over an at-large candidate.
Nobody with a resume like that is in the Top 25 And 1.
So Kentucky is no longer in the Top 25 And 1.
As I wrote Saturday, history suggests John Calipari will eventually get this team right considering UK has lost multiple games before Dec. 9 just three times in the past nine years, and two of those seasons (2011, 2014) still culminated with trips to the Final Four. The one that didn't (2013) was derailed only when the best player (Nerlens Noel) suffered a season-ending injury. So, longterm, bet against UK at your own risk. That said, the Top 25 And 1 is not a projection; it's a daily ranking of teams -- and Kentucky, simply put, doesn't belong right now. So UK -- as well as Kansas State and Creighton, both of which also lost Saturday -- are out of Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Those three schools were replaced by Cincinnati, Nebraska and Arizona.
Sunday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson scored KU's final 14 points in Saturday's win over New Mexico State. The Memphis transfer is averaging a team-high 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds in 32.5 minutes per game.
|--
|8-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|Rui Hachimura sank a game-winning jumper in the final seconds Wednesday to lift the Zags past Washington. The junior forward is averaging 22.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.
|--
|9-0
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's win over Yale. He's the first Duke freshman in history to ever have at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.
|--
|9-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Kansas in overtime. Grant Williams is averaging a team-high 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the reigning SEC champs.
|--
|6-1
|5
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack's resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams. Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.
|--
|9-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers held Morgan State to just two field goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half of Monday's eventual 38-point win. Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter each scored 15 points.
|--
|8-0
|7
|Michigan
|Jordan Poole scored a career-high 26 points in Saturday's win over South Carolina. The Wolverines' resume features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|10-0
|8
|Auburn
|The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss on a neutral court to Duke. Auburn's eight wins have come by an average of 28.4 points.
|1
|8-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans missed 11 of their 15 3-point attempts Saturday but still got a win at Florida. Michigan State has won eight of its past nine games since that season-opening loss to Kansas.
|1
|8-2
|10
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels handled UNC-Wilmington easily on Wednesday despite Coby White missing the game with a sore ankle. Nassir Little finished with 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|1
|7-2
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 8-0 for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. Jarrett Culver is averaging a team-high 18.3 points, a team-high 5.5 rebounds and a team-high 4.5 assists.
|1
|8-0
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles' resume features three wins over top-55 KenPom teams. Terance Mann is averaging a team-high 12.1 points and a team-high 7.4 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per game.
|1
|8-1
|13
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won two straight games since losing at Penn State. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging a team-high 17.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
|1
|7-1
|14
|Ohio St.
|Keyshawn Woods got 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's win over Illinois in Chicago. The Buckeyes are 2-0 in the Big Ten for the second consecutive season.
|3
|8-1
|15
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards missed 11 of his 15 field-goal attempts but still finished with 20 points in Thursday's win over Maryland. Aaron Wheeler added 15 points and three rebounds off the bench.
|3
|6-3
|16
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' resume features four wins over top-60 KenPom teams - among them victories over Iowa and Oklahoma. Ethan Happ is leading Wisconsin in points (19.3), rebounds (10.8) and assists (4.9).
|--
|8-2
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Virginia and Purdue. Bruno Fernando is averaging 14.0 points and 9.8 rebounds in 26.9 minutes per game.
|2
|8-2
|18
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils' lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single-digits to Nevada. Arizona State's next two games are road games at Georgia and at Vanderbilt.
|3
|7-1
|19
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Arizona State. Quinndary Weatherspoon is averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
|3
|8-1
|20
|Iowa
|Tyler Cook finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's win over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes' two losses are both to teams ranked above them -- specifically Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|3
|7-2
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are off to their best start since the 1930-31 season. Four of their next five games will be true-road games - among them contests at Syracuse and at Marquette.
|3
|9-0
|22
|Houston
|The Cougars' resume features wins at BYU and at Oklahoma State. Houston will take a 21-game winning streak at home into Wednesday's game with LSU.
|3
|8-0
|23
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners allowed Wichita State to only shoot 24.2 percent from the field in Saturday's 32-point win over the Shockers. Oklahoma's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Wisconsin.
|3
|8-1
|24
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats' lone loss is a season-opening loss to an Ohio State team ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. Next up is Saturday's game at Mississippi State.
|3
|9-1
|25
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' resume features three wins over top-60 KenPom teams. They own a 23-point win over the Seton Hall team that beat Kentucky at Madison Square Garden.
|2
|8-2
|26
|Arizona
|The Wildcats' two losses are both to teams ranked in the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Gonzaga and Auburn. Brandon Randolph is averaging a team-hight 17.1 points in 29.3 minutes per game.
|1
|7-2
IN: Cincinnati, Nebraska, Arizona
OUT: Kentucky, Kansas State, Creighton
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Gonzaga vs. Tennessee
Two top-10 teams -- including No. 1 overall Gonzaga -- will face off Sunday in Phoenix
-
Taylor holds annual 'Silent Night' game
Fans rushed the court and went bonkers after Taylor scored its 10th point of the evening on...
-
Cuse wins on Battle's big bucket
Battle took over in the second half and finished with a game-high 26 points
-
UK falls in OT to Seton Hall
UK wasted Keldon Johnson's half-court shot to force OT in a loss to the Pirates
-
A&M, BC cancel game due to rain
BC and A&M couldn't agree to rescheduling the game later in the evening or on Sunday
-
FSU vs. UConn odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Connecticut vs. FSU game 10,000...