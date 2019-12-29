College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky returns to Top 25 And 1 thanks to victory over Louisville

Six different schools have been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this season. Kentucky is one of them and has now beaten two of the others thanks to Saturday's 78-70 OT victory over Louisville.

"This was a great win for us," said UK coach John Calipari.

That goes without saying.

And it's now impossible to overstate how unusual the body of work is that Kentucky will take into its SEC opener against Missouri. The Wildcats have only played 12 times but already recorded two wins over top-five KenPom teams (Louisville, Michigan State) and lost twice to sub-100 KenPom teams (Utah, Evansville). In a normal world, teams good enough to beat multiple top-five teams aren't vulnerable enough to lose to multiple sub-100 teams. And vice versa. But, somehow, Kentucky has done both before New Year's Day.

It's a roller coaster for sure.

Yes, the losses still matter -- especially that historically bad loss at home to an Evansville team that's now ranked 202nd at KenPom. But, suddenly, you can reasonably argue that nobody (except for maybe Duke) has two better wins than Kentucky's best two wins. As a result, the Wildcats are back in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I jumped them to No. 14, which pushed Maryland, Dayton, Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State, Iowa, Virginia, Texas Tech, Stanford, Creighton, West Virginia and Wichita State down one spot each, no fault of their own. Kentucky's addition also caused Indiana to be removed from the Top 25 And 1 because there are only 26 spots available. That means the Hoosiers are now essentially No. 27 heading into Sunday's game with Arkansas.

Biggest Movers 13 Kentucky 2 Louisville Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Ohio St. D.J. Carton got 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 71-65 victory over Kentucky. The Buckeyes own four wins over top-40 KenPom teams. -- 11-1 2 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan. -- 13-1 3 Kansas Devon Dotson missed a late free throw that would've tied things, then missed a potential game-winning runner at the buzzer in Saturday's 56-55 loss at Villanova. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-15 from the field. -- 9-2 4 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-50 victory over Brown. Tre Jones has missed Duke's past two games with a foot injury. 1 11-1 5 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's 84-78 victory over Texas Southern. Oregon owns four top-35 KenPom wins. 1 10-2 6 Louisville Jordan Nwora was 2-of-10 from the field in Saturday's 78-70 overtime loss at Kentucky. The All-American candidate has gone just 6-of-26 from the field in Louisville's two losses. 2 11-2 7 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 97-55 victory over New Orleans. Memphis is 9-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. -- 11-1 8 Michigan Jon Teske finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian. Michigan's body of work includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams. -- 9-3 9 Auburn J'Von McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Lehigh. The Tigers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams but still have zero wins over ranked opponents. -- 11-0 10 Baylor Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams. -- 9-1 11 Villanova Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. -- 9-2 12 Butler Derrik Smits got 16 points off the bench in Saturday's 67-36 victory over Louisiana-Monroe. Butler's lone loss is a one-point loss at Baylor. -- 12-1 13 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 14 points, seven assists and five steals in Saturday's 73-57 victory over Cal Poly. San Diego State's 13-0 start is the Aztecs' best start since they opened 20-0 in the 2010-11 season. -- 13-0 14 Kentucky Immanuel Quickley made big free throws in overtime and finished with 18 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Louisville. UK's resume features two top-5 KenPom wins and two sub-100 KenPom losses. NR 9-3 15 Maryland The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers. 1 10-2 16 Dayton Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms. 1 10-2 17 Florida St. Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half of Saturday's 88-71 victory over North Alabama. Florida State has won 38 consecutive non-league home games. 1 11-2 18 Penn St. Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. 1 10-2 19 Michigan St. Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing to Duke. 1 9-3 20 Iowa Bakari Evelyn had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-70 victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 24 times. 1 9-3 21 Virginia The Cavaliers allowed South Carolina to shoot 55.1% from the field in Sunday's 70-59 loss to the Gamecocks. Virginia finished the game with 18 field goals and 19 turnovers. 1 9-2 22 Texas Tech Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Ramsey in the lineup. 1 8-3 23 Stanford Tyrell Terry finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 62-59 win over San Diego. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point defeat to Butler. 1 11-1 24 Creighton Marcus Zegarowski finished with 19 points and six assists in Saturday's 91-54 victory over Midland University. Creighton's only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State. 1 11-2 25 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 victory over Youngstown State. West Virginia outscored the Penguins 40-26 in the second half. 1 10-1 26 Wichita St. Grant Sherfield got 14 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Saturday's 73-63 victory over VCU. Wichita State's lone loss is to West Virginia. 1 10-1

IN: Kentucky

OUT: Indiana