College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky takes top spot in Top 25 And 1 after knocking off Michigan State

NEW YORK — Michigan State has been No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 since the moment the first 2019-20 college basketball rankings were published, which was the night of the final game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. And now, just one day into the 2019-20 college basketball season, Tom Izzo's Spartans are relinquishing the top spot.

That's a byproduct of what happened late Tuesday night.

Despite being the favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, according to oddsmakers, the Spartans will carry an 0-1 record into the weekend because of a 69-62 loss to Kentucky inside Madison Square Garden in the second game of the Champions Classic. Michigan State missed 21 of the 26 3-pointers it attempted in the game and committed 16 turnovers. Cassius Winston, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, was 1-of-7 from 3-point range with four assists and three turnovers.

So now there's a new No. 1.

And the new No. 1 is … Kentucky.

A year after getting embarrassed in the season-opener on a similar stage, John Calipari's Wildcats controlled Michigan State pretty much from the opening tip to the final buzzer while Tyrese Maxey had one of the best debuts of any freshman in UK history. The 6-foot-3 guard came off of the bench, took 12 shots, made seven of them and finished with a game-high 26 points and five rebounds. He was tremendous and showed why he's likely to be Kentucky's best player and leading scorer.

Looking at the schedule, the Wildcats are likely to hold the top spot in the Top 25 And 1 for a while considering they will not play another team currently ranked in the top 60 at KenPom until they meet Ohio State on Dec. 21 in the CBS Sports Classic. So get used to this, college basketball fans. Like it or not, Kentucky is set up to be No. 1 for the next six weeks, at least.