College basketball rankings: Kentucky vs. Auburn provides both teams big opportunity in Top 25 And 1

Auburn is a power-conference school that's 18-2 through 20 games after losing the top three scorers from last season's Final Four team. That's awesome, period. But it's been well-documented that the Tigers' win column still features zero victories over ranked opponents. They haven't even played a ranked opponent.

That will change Saturday.

The only game on Saturday's schedule between two ranked schools is Kentucky at Auburn. It'll tip at 6 p.m. ET inside Auburn Arena and provide an opportunity for each team to register what would be a huge win. For Kentucky, which has already won at Texas Tech and Arkansas, it's a chance to improve to 5-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities via another quality win in another hostile environment. For Auburn, it's a chance to secure a second Quadrant 1 victory and first win over a ranked opponent. To date, the best team Auburn has beaten is Mississippi State. Ben Howland's Bulldogs are No. 36 at KenPom.

Auburn is No. 15 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kentucky is No. 17. The only other SEC school in the Top 25 And 1 is LSU, which is 7-0 in the league heading into Saturday's game with Ole Miss. Will Wade's Tigers are No. 23 in the Top 25 And 1.

