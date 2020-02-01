College basketball rankings: Kentucky vs. Auburn provides both teams big opportunity in Top 25 And 1

Bruce Pearl's Tigers are trying to get their first win over a ranked opponent this season

CBS Sports Illustration

Auburn is a power-conference school that's 18-2 through 20 games after losing the top three scorers from last season's Final Four team. That's awesome, period. But it's been well-documented that the Tigers' win column still features zero victories over ranked opponents. They haven't even played a ranked opponent.

That will change Saturday.

The only game on Saturday's schedule between two ranked schools is Kentucky at Auburn. It'll tip at 6 p.m. ET inside Auburn Arena and provide an opportunity for each team to register what would be a huge win. For Kentucky, which has already won at Texas Tech and Arkansas, it's a chance to improve to 5-1 in Quadrant 1 opportunities via another quality win in another hostile environment. For Auburn, it's a chance to secure a second Quadrant 1 victory and first win over a ranked opponent. To date, the best team Auburn has beaten is Mississippi State. Ben Howland's Bulldogs are No. 36 at KenPom.

Auburn is No. 15 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kentucky is No. 17. The only other SEC school in the Top 25 And 1 is LSU, which is 7-0 in the league heading into Saturday's game with Ole Miss. Will Wade's Tigers are No. 23 in the Top 25 And 1.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 31 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 87-72 victory at Santa Clara. The Zags lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Michigan more than two months ago. --22-1
2 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 15 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 67-53 victory at Iowa State. The Bears' 17-game winning streak features wins over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. --18-1
3 San Diego St KJ Feagin made six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 85-57 victory at New Mexico. The Aztecs are 22-0 for the first time in history. --22-0
4 Kansas Christian Braun made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points in Monday's 65-60 victory at Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Texas Tech. --17-3
5 Villanova Saddiq Bey made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-59 victory at St. John's. The Wildcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --17-3
6 Louisville Jordan Nwora made seven 3-pointers and finished with 37 points in Wednesday's 86-69 victory at Boston College. Louisville will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at NC State. --18-3
7 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Wednesday's 73-69 victory at Duquesne. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools currently ranked in the AP poll. --19-2
8 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 64-57 victory over DePaul. The Pirates are 8-0 in the Big East for the first time in history. --16-4
9 Florida St. The Seminoles missed two potential game-tying shots in the final seconds of Tuesday's 61-56 loss at Virginia. The defeat snapped Florida State's 10-game winning streak. --17-3
10 W. Virginia The Mountaineers finished with 11 turnovers and five assists in Wednesday's 89-81 loss at Texas Tech. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. --16-4
11 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-67 victory over Pitt. The Blue Devils' next three games are all on the road -- at Syracuse, Boston College and North Carolina. --17-3
12 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds in Thursday's 82-72 victory over Iowa. The Terrapins are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --17-4
13 Michigan St. Cassius Winston made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Wednesday's 79-50 victory over Northwestern. The Spartans are 8-2 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Wisconsin. --16-5
14 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Thursday's 77-72 win at California. The Ducks are tied with USC in the loss column atop the Pac-12 standings. --18-4
15 Auburn Samir Doughty finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 83-82 double-overtime victory at Ole Miss. The Tigers won despite opening the game down 17-3. --18-2
16 Butler Sean McDermott made seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points in Tuesday's 69-64 victory at Georgetown. The Bulldogs won despite trailing by 11 points at the half. --17-4
17 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 71-62 victory over Vanderbilt. Kentucky outscored the Commodores 43-27 in the second half to avoid the upset. --16-4
18 Iowa The Hawkeyes shot 36.2% from the field in Thursday's 82-72 loss at Maryland. Iowa is 5-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities with just two losses outside of the first quadrant. --15-6
19 Houston Caleb Mills scored 18 points off the bench in Wednesday's 69-59 victory at East Carolina. The Cougars are 11-1 in their past 12 games. --17-4
20 Wichita St. Dexter Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 87-79 victory over UCF. Two of the Shockers' three losses are to teams ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. --17-3
21 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 64-49 victory over Indiana. The Nittany Lions will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Nebraska. --15-5
22 Illinois Andres Feliz got 17 points off the bench in Thursday's 59-51 victory Minnesota. The Illini will take a seven-game winning streak into Sunday's game at Iowa. --16-5
23 LSU Trendon Watford finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 victory over Alabama. LSU is 7-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings. --16-4
24 Creighton Ty-Shon Alexander finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 77-66 victory over Xavier. The Bluejays will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Villanova. --16-5
25 Rutgers Caleb McConnell finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 70-63 victory over Purdue. Rutgers is 15-0 at home this season --16-5
26 USC Onyeka Okongwu finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks in Thursday's 56-52 victory over Utah. The Trojans are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with just one loss outside of the first two quadrants. --17-4
CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories