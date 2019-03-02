College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky vs. Tennessee is a matchup between two top-10 teams in the Top 25 And 1
The Wildcats and Vols play Saturday afternoon on CBS in a battle of SEC heavyweights
The biggest game of the weekend will take place Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena -- where Kentucky and Tennessee will meet for the second time this season (2 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and streaming on fuboTV). As you probably know, the first meeting did not go well for the Vols. Kentucky beat them 86-69 to snap their 19-game winning streak.
UK hasn't lost since.
UT is just 2-2 in its past four games.
So this is possibly a game between two teams heading in different directions. But the Vols are still 2.5-point favorites thanks to the homecourt advantage they'll enjoy. You can see our staff's predictions here. And it's important to note that the winner will have a one-game lead on the loser in the SEC standings with just two regular-season games remaining. So, yeah, this showdown really could determine the SEC champion -- not to mention who is, and who isn't, a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky is No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Tennessee is No. 6. And Gonzaga, which closes its regular season Saturday night at Saint Mary's, is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive morning.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 11-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 19 straight games by an average of 30.7 points.
|--
|28-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Pittsburgh.
|--
|25-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Virginia Tech. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|24-4
|4
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 14-1 in its past 15 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU.
|--
|24-4
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|23-5
|6
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|25-3
|7
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana.
|--
|23-5
|8
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 16-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Thursday's win over Nebraska. Michigan is 5-3 in its past eight games heading into Sunday's game at Maryland.
|--
|25-4
|9
|Houston
|The Cougars are 13-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take a 12-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UCF.
|--
|27-1
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette's four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Villanova.
|--
|23-5
|11
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU.
|--
|23-5
|12
|LSU
|The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. Tremont Waters has missed LSU's past two games with an "illness."
|--
|23-5
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Ohio State.
|--
|21-7
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities - but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's chance to get one will come Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|26-2
|15
|Kansas
|Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|16
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia.
|--
|22-6
|17
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Penn State. Maryland is 12-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities heading into Sunday's game with Michigan.
|--
|21-8
|18
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|22-6
|19
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-7
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's double-overtime loss at Indiana. Wisconsin is 8-3 in its past 11 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|19-9
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 5-2 in its past seven games with wins over Michigan and Indiana.
|--
|21-7
|22
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Ohio.
|--
|26-3
|23
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Memphis.
|--
|24-4
|24
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 16-game winning streak into Saturday's regular-season finale at Samford.
|--
|25-4
|25
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-90 KenPom teams. Mississippi State will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Auburn.
|--
|21-7
|26
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 13-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is one game back of Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|21-8
