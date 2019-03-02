College Basketball Rankings: Kentucky vs. Tennessee is a matchup between two top-10 teams in the Top 25 And 1

The biggest game of the weekend will take place Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena -- where Kentucky and Tennessee will meet for the second time this season (2 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com and streaming on fuboTV). As you probably know, the first meeting did not go well for the Vols. Kentucky beat them 86-69 to snap their 19-game winning streak.

UK hasn't lost since.

UT is just 2-2 in its past four games.

So this is possibly a game between two teams heading in different directions. But the Vols are still 2.5-point favorites thanks to the homecourt advantage they'll enjoy. You can see our staff's predictions here. And it's important to note that the winner will have a one-game lead on the loser in the SEC standings with just two regular-season games remaining. So, yeah, this showdown really could determine the SEC champion -- not to mention who is, and who isn't, a No. 1 seed in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky is No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Tennessee is No. 6. And Gonzaga, which closes its regular season Saturday night at Saint Mary's, is No. 1 for the 14th consecutive morning.

