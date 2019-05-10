College basketball rankings: Kentucky's not done recruiting and is No. 3 in the early Top 25 And 1

1 Michigan St. Cassius Winston's decision to return to Michigan State for his senior season was enough to keep Tom Izzo's team No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. The Spartans are returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team that won the Big Ten regular-season title and Big Ten Tournament title before advancing to the Final Four. -- 32-7

2 Duke The Blue Devils are enrolling a top-three recruiting class for the six consecutive season - one that's highlighted by 5-star prospects Vernon Carey and Matthew Hurt. The return of Tre Jones will give Mike Krzyzewski the type of experience in the backcourt most great teams possess. -- 32-6

3 Kentucky The return of Ashtan Hagans for his sophomore year is massive for Kentucky. He'll combine with the nation's top-ranked recruiting class to create what should be the SEC's best team. -- 30-7

4 Louisville Jordan Nwora has declared for the NBA Draft but left open the option of returning to Louisville. If he does, he'll be the leading returning scorer for a program set to enroll a top-10 recruiting class - not to mention graduate transfer Lamarr Kimble, who averaged 15.6 points per game at Saint Joseph's this season. -- 20-14

5 Kansas This ranking is contingent on the Jayhawks securing a commitment from 5-star guard RJ Hampton. If they do, they'll be the clear favorite in the Big 12 once again. 3 26-10

6 Memphis This ranking is based on Memphis securing commitments from 5-star forward Precious Achiuwa and 4-star guard Boogie Ellis. If Penny Hardaway pulls it off, and pairs them with 5-star center James Wiseman, the Tigers will have one of the nation's most talented rosters and be the obvious favorites in the American Athletic Conference. 1 22-14

7 Maryland The early loss of Bruno Fernando should mostly be offset by the return of Jalen Smith and addition of former 5-star prospect Chol Marial. The Terrapins will be talented, experienced and a real threat to Michigan State at the top of the Big Ten. 1 23-11

8 N. Carolina The loss of Coby White after one season stings a little considering he didn't project as a one-and-done prospect coming out of high school. But the enrollment of 5-star guard Cole Anthony should fill any hole UNC might otherwise have in the backcourt. 1 29-7

9 Virginia The Cavaliers are losing the top three scorers from their national championship team, all of whom are entering the NBA Draft early. But Tony Bennett still has enough to keep Virginia nationally relevant. 1 35-3

10 Gonzaga Zach Norvell's decision to remain in the NBA Draft means Gonzaga is losing the top four scorers from last season's team. That's among the reasons why it was crucial for Mark Few to secure a top-10 recruiting class and enroll a heralded graduate transfer like Admon Gilder. 1 33-4

11 Seton Hall Kevin Willard spoke with Virginia Tech about its opening but ultimately remained at Seton Hall. He has a roster good enough to take the Pirates to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth straight year. -- 20-14

12 Villanova In a bit of a twist, Villanova will not be the favorite to win the Big East. But the Wildcats, thanks to a top-five recruiting class, should still operate near the top of the sport. -- 26-10

13 Auburn Jared Harper's decision to withdraw from school and enter the NBA Draft means Auburn is losing its top two scorers from a Final Four team. Bryce Brown, whose eligibility is exhausted, combined with Harper this season to average 31.2 points and 7.7 assists that must now be replaced. -- 30-10

14 Oregon Louis King's decision to enter and remain in the NBA Draft was a blow to Oregon. But four of the top six scorers are still expected back -- and they'll pair with a top-15 recruiting class that should make the Ducks the Pac-12 favorites. -- 25-13

15 Arizona Sean Miller, even with an NCAA cloud hovering over his program, has secured a top-five recruiting class that should return the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament. The addition of grad-transfer Max Hazzard was a nice late development. -- 17-15

16 Michigan It appears the Wolverines are losing their top three scorers - most notably Ignas Brazdeikis. But, remember, they lost three of their top four scorers the year before and still managed to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. -- 30-7

17 Iowa Tyler Cook is determined to remain in the NBA Draft, which isn't ideal for Iowa. But the Hawkeyes are still returning four of their top-five scorers - most notably Luka Garza. -- 23-12

18 Houston Houston reaching a deal on a contract extension for Kelvin Sampson was a massive development for the AAC program. The Cougars will be capable of winning back-to-back league titles. -- 33-4

19 Purdue The loss of Carsen Edwards is obviously a big deal. But Matt Painter has proven capable of running a competent program even when he loses key pieces. -- 26-10

20 VCU Every relevant piece from a VCU team that won the Atlantic 10 by two games should be back. That includes four players who averaged double-digits in points this season. -- 25-8

21 Tennessee If Grant Williams and/or Jordan Bone return, Tennessee will be significantly higher in the Top 25 And 1. But if they both remain in the NBA Draft, as expected, the Vols will have to replace the top three scorers from a team that lost in the Sweet 16. -- 31-6

22 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are expected to lose four of their top five scorers - most notably Jarrett Culver early to the NBA Draft. But, remember, they lost five of their top seven scorers from last season's team, and that didn't stop Chris Beard from getting Texas Tech to this season's national title game. -- 31-7

23 Baylor The Bears are losing Makai Mason and King McClure. But they'll get Tristan Clark back and likely make the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in a seven-year span. -- 20-14

24 Creighton The Bluejays are returning all five starters from a team that closed the season by winning seven of their final nine games. That should be enough to help Creighton advance in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. -- 20-15

25 Ohio St. Five of the top seven scorers from a team that spent part of last season ranked are expected back - including Kaleb Wesson, who averaged 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds as a sophomore. Those returnees, combined with a top-15 recruiting class, should have Chris Holtmann in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth straight year. -- 20-15