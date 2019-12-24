College Basketball Rankings: Key Top 25 And 1 games on hold until post-Christmas weekend
The next time two teams in the Top 25 And 1 will meet on the court is Sunday
If you follow college basketball at all, you probably know this is a slow five-day stretch we're currently experiencing. There were only 10 games Monday. There are zero games Tuesday. There will be just four games Wednesday. There are no games Thursday. And Friday's schedule features a mere two games between low-major schools that aren't good. So that'll be super-boring and ignorable.
It's all because of Christmas, obviously.
Things won't get interesting again until this weekend when Louisville visits Kentucky on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, Kansas visits Stanford while Ohio State plays West Virginia in Cleveland. Those should all be fun games for different reasons. And the last of the three games listed -- Ohio State vs. West Virginia -- will double as the Buckeyes' first game since I moved them to No. 1 Sunday morning in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If they beat the Mountaineers, they'll have five top-40 KenPom wins and four victories over schools currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Both numbers would lead the nation.
So, yes, I know Gonzaga is No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls right now. And I'm totally fine with it. But if you're wondering why the Top 25 And 1 is different, it's because, in my opinion, Ohio State already has college basketball's best body of work, and the resume could get even better come Sunday.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Ohio St.
|D.J. Carton got 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 71-65 victory over Kentucky. The Buckeyes own four wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson missed a late free throw that would've tied things, then missed a potential game-winning runner at the buzzer in Saturday's 56-55 loss at Villanova. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-15 from the field.
|--
|9-2
|4
|Louisville
|Dwayne Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-46 win over Miami of Ohio. The Cardinals used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|11-1
|5
|Duke
|Joey Baker made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Thursday's 86-57 victory over Wofford. The Blue Devils cruised even though Tre Jones missed the game with what Duke officials called a minor foot injury.
|--
|10-1
|6
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's 84-78 victory over Texas Southern. Oregon owns four top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|10-2
|7
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Jackson State. The Tigers are now 8-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team last week.
|--
|10-1
|8
|Michigan
|Jon Teske finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian. Michigan's body of work includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-3
|9
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Lehigh. The Tigers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams but still have zero wins over ranked opponents.
|--
|11-0
|10
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-1
|11
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|9-2
|12
|Butler
|Bryce Golden finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 70-61 win over Purdue. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point defeat at Baylor.
|--
|11-1
|13
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points and eight assists in Saturday's 80-52 victory over Utah. The Aztecs are 7-1 in their past eight games against the Utes.
|--
|12-0
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers.
|--
|10-2
|15
|Dayton
|Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Florida St.
|RaiQaun Gray finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 66-60 win over South Florida. FSU is 3-0 in neutral-site games.
|--
|10-2
|17
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds in Monday's 72-61 victory over Hawaii in the Diamond Head Classic. The Huskies will play Houston in Wednesday's title game.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Penn St.
|Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
|--
|10-2
|19
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing to Duke.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Iowa
|Bakari Evelyn had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-70 victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 24 times.
|--
|9-3
|21
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers allowed South Carolina to shoot 55.1% from the field in Sunday's 70-59 loss to the Gamecocks. Virginia finished the game with 18 field goals and 19 turnovers.
|--
|9-2
|22
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Ramsey in the lineup.
|--
|8-3
|23
|Stanford
|Tyrell Terry finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 62-59 win over San Diego. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point defeat to Butler.
|--
|11-1
|24
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in Saturday's 67-60 victory over Arizona State. The Bluejays only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State.
|--
|10-2
|25
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 victory over Youngstown State. West Virginia outscored the Penguins 40-26 in the second half.
|--
|10-1
|26
|Wichita St.
|Grant Sherfield got 14 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Saturday's 73-63 victory over VCU. Wichita State's lone loss is to West Virginia.
|--
|10-1
