College Basketball Rankings: Key Top 25 And 1 games on hold until post-Christmas weekend

If you follow college basketball at all, you probably know this is a slow five-day stretch we're currently experiencing. There were only 10 games Monday. There are zero games Tuesday. There will be just four games Wednesday. There are no games Thursday. And Friday's schedule features a mere two games between low-major schools that aren't good. So that'll be super-boring and ignorable.

It's all because of Christmas, obviously.

Things won't get interesting again until this weekend when Louisville visits Kentucky on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, Kansas visits Stanford while Ohio State plays West Virginia in Cleveland. Those should all be fun games for different reasons. And the last of the three games listed -- Ohio State vs. West Virginia -- will double as the Buckeyes' first game since I moved them to No. 1 Sunday morning in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. If they beat the Mountaineers, they'll have five top-40 KenPom wins and four victories over schools currently ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. Both numbers would lead the nation.

So, yes, I know Gonzaga is No. 1 in the AP and Coaches polls right now. And I'm totally fine with it. But if you're wondering why the Top 25 And 1 is different, it's because, in my opinion, Ohio State already has college basketball's best body of work, and the resume could get even better come Sunday.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1 rankings