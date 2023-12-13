Kyle Filipowski entered this season as a projected first-team All-American for a Duke team considered among the favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But neither player nor team have looked the part recently: Filipowski shot 38.5% from the field during a three-game stretch in which the Blue Devils went 1-2 with losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech, both unranked.

What's gone wrong?

"I think, for me, it was just a little mental," Filipowski explained. "But I've got a great supporting cast — great teammates, great coaches. They keep their confidence in me, and when I don't overthink it, things tend to go really well."

Things did indeed go really well Tuesday night, when Filipowski took 16 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal in Duke's 89-68 victory over Hofstra. The 7-foot forward was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. He's now shooting 51.5% from the field on the season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than he shot last season while earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

"Getting out of that funk … it's a great feeling," Filipowski said.

Duke is No. 18 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive day. The Blue Devils are 7-3 with zero wins over top-30 teams at KenPom.com, but they'll have an opportunity to change that fact next Wednesday when they play Baylor in the SentinelOne Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

Baylor is No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1. Scott Drew's Bears are 9-0 heading into Saturday's game with Michigan State in Detroit. Their best win so far is a season-opening victory over Auburn, which is No. 26 in the Top 25 And 1.

