Kyle Filipowski entered this season as a projected first-team All-American for a Duke team considered among the favorites to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But neither player nor team have looked the part recently: Filipowski shot 38.5% from the field during a three-game stretch in which the Blue Devils went 1-2 with losses to Arkansas and Georgia Tech, both unranked.
What's gone wrong?
"I think, for me, it was just a little mental," Filipowski explained. "But I've got a great supporting cast — great teammates, great coaches. They keep their confidence in me, and when I don't overthink it, things tend to go really well."
Things did indeed go really well Tuesday night, when Filipowski took 16 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and a steal in Duke's 89-68 victory over Hofstra. The 7-foot forward was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. He's now shooting 51.5% from the field on the season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than he shot last season while earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.
"Getting out of that funk … it's a great feeling," Filipowski said.
Duke is No. 18 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Arizona remains No. 1 for the 12th consecutive day. The Blue Devils are 7-3 with zero wins over top-30 teams at KenPom.com, but they'll have an opportunity to change that fact next Wednesday when they play Baylor in the SentinelOne Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden.
Baylor is No. 6 in the Top 25 And 1. Scott Drew's Bears are 9-0 heading into Saturday's game with Michigan State in Detroit. Their best win so far is a season-opening victory over Auburn, which is No. 26 in the Top 25 And 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Arizona
|Caleb Love finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 98-73 win over Wisconsin. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Purdue.
|--
|8-0
|2
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 35 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 92-86 win over Alabama. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|9-1
|3
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 73-64 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Indiana.
|--
|9-1
|4
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 25 points and three steals in Saturday's 89-55 win over Jackson State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Texas A&M. vvv
|--
|10-0
|5
UConn
|Alex Karaban finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 101-63 in over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Gonzaga.
|--
|9-1
|6
Baylor
|RayJ Dennis finished with 17 points and seven assists in Tuesday's 78-60 win over Seton Hall. The Bears' next game is Saturday against Michigan State.
|--
|9-0
|7
Marquette
|Tyler Kolek finished with 17 points and seven assists in Saturday's 78-59 win over Notre Dame. The Golden Eagles' next game is Thursday against St. Thomas.
|--
|8-2
|8
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot was 4 of 12 from the field in Tuesday's 87-76 loss to UConn. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-2
|9
Tennessee
|Jonas Aidoo finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 74-56 win over Georgia Southern. The Vols' next game is Saturday against NC State.
|--
|7-3
|10
Illinois
|Marcus Domask finished 2-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 86-79 loss at Tennessee. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Colgate.
|--
|7-2
|11
Oklahoma
|Javian McCollum finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 79-70 win over Arkansas. The Sooners' next game is Saturday against Green Bay.
|--
|9-0
|12
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 17 points and three steals in Monday's 78-40 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Zags' next game is Friday against UConn.
|--
|8-2
|13
FAU
|FAU allowed Illinois to shoot 63.2% from the field in Tuesday's 98-89 loss to the Illini. The Owls' next game is Wednesday against FIU.
|--
|7-2
|14
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-66 win over TCU. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Memphis.
|--
|9-0
|15
Kentucky
|Aaron Bradshaw finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 81-66 win over Penn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against North Carolina.
|--
|7-2
|16
Colo. St.
|Joel Scott finished 0-of-4 from the field in Saturday's 64-61 loss to Saint Mary's. The Rams' next game is Sunday against CSU Pueblo.
|--
|9-1
|17
Creighton
|Mason Miller finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 109-64 win over Central Michigan. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against UNLV.
|--
|8-1
|18
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-68 win over Hofstra. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 20 against Baylor.
|--
|7-3
|19
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin allowed Arizona to shoot 58.3% from the field in Saturday's 98-73 loss to the Wildcats. The Badgers' next game is Thursday against Jacksonville State.
|--
|7-3
|20
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely finished with 22 points and two rebounds in Tuesday's 77-47 win over North Carolina Central. The Cavaliers' next game is Saturday against Northeastern.
|--
|8-1
|21
BYU
|Noah Waterman finished 0-of-7 from the field in Saturday's 73-69 loss at Utah. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Denver.
|--
|8-1
|22
Ole Miss
|Allen Flanigan finished with 18 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 70-68 win at UCF. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against California.
|--
|9-0
|23
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-75 win at Texas A&M. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Clemson.
|--
|7-2
|24
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 84-69 win at Old Dominion. The Dukes' next game is Saturday at Hampton.
|--
|9-0
|25
Alabama
|Aaron Estrada finished 2-of-8 from the field in Saturday's 92-86 loss to Purdue. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday at Creighton.
|--
|6-3
|26
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 24 points and seven assists in Saturday's 104-76 win over Indiana. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UNC Asheville.
|--
|6-2