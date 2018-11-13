College basketball rankings: Lagerald Vick is latest developing star at No. 2 Kansas who wasn't a top-75 recruit

Lagerald Vick entered the 2018 NBA Draft but eventually withdrew -- and yet nobody, Bill Self included, thought, at the time, that he'd end up returning to Kansas. But he did. And the 6-foot-5 guard is already contributing in a big way. He got a game-high 32 points on just 14 shots in Monday's 84-68 win over Vermont.

He was 12-of-14 from the field.

He was 8-of-8 from 3-point range.

"He was so good — and he carried us," Self said. "It was a good win. We'll take it."

Vick's explosion is the latest example of KU turning a sub-75 guard into a player who can be a go-to player for a program that's won 14 straight Big 12 regular-season titles. In recent years, there's been Frank Mason — who was ranked 118th in the Class of 2013 before becoming the 2017 CBS Sports National Player of the Year. Then there was Devonte Graham — who was ranked 99th in the Class of 2014 before becoming the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year. And now there's Vick — who was ranked 81st in the Class of 2015 before scoring 32 in the second game of his senior season.

Vick is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds this season.

Kansas remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.