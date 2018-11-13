College basketball rankings: Lagerald Vick is latest developing star at No. 2 Kansas who wasn't a top-75 recruit
Vick's 32 points in Monday's victory vs. Vermont keeps the Jayhawks No. 2 in Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Lagerald Vick entered the 2018 NBA Draft but eventually withdrew -- and yet nobody, Bill Self included, thought, at the time, that he'd end up returning to Kansas. But he did. And the 6-foot-5 guard is already contributing in a big way. He got a game-high 32 points on just 14 shots in Monday's 84-68 win over Vermont.
He was 12-of-14 from the field.
He was 8-of-8 from 3-point range.
"He was so good — and he carried us," Self said. "It was a good win. We'll take it."
Vick's explosion is the latest example of KU turning a sub-75 guard into a player who can be a go-to player for a program that's won 14 straight Big 12 regular-season titles. In recent years, there's been Frank Mason — who was ranked 118th in the Class of 2013 before becoming the 2017 CBS Sports National Player of the Year. Then there was Devonte Graham — who was ranked 99th in the Class of 2014 before becoming the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year. And now there's Vick — who was ranked 81st in the Class of 2015 before scoring 32 in the second game of his senior season.
Vick is averaging 17.0 points and 3.0 rebounds this season.
Kansas remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Zion Williamson got 27 points, 16 rebounds, six blocks and four assists in Sunday's win over Army. Cam Reddish added 25 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike got 23 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Vermont. He's averaging 20.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|3
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams finished with 31 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Louisiana. Admiral Schofield added 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
|--
|2-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke got 19 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Texas Southern. He's averaging 17.0 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|5
|Nevada
|Caleb Martin got 22 points, five rebounds and three assists in Friday's win over Pacific. Jordan Caroline added 16 points.
|--
|2-0
|6
|Virginia
|Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome each scored 20 in Sunday's win over George Washington. The Cavaliers shot 54.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Luke Maye got 16 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over Stanford. Nassir Little added eight points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|8
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers in Saturday's win over Quinnipiac. Collin Gillispie was 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
|--
|2-0
|9
|Kentucky
|Quade Green got 14 points off the bench in Friday's win over Southern Illinois. The Wildcats won despite trailing by as many as seven points in the second half.
|--
|1-1
|10
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley was held to just five points and one rebound in Friday's win over Washington in what doubled as his first game since March 2017. The 6-11 center was suspended all of last season.
|--
|2-0
|11
|Michigan St.
|Nick Ward finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win over Florida Gulf Coast. He was 7-of-11 from the field, 11-of-17 from the free throw line.
|--
|1-1
|12
|Kansas St.
|Dean Wade finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds in Monday's win over Denver. The Wildcats won despite going 6-of-27 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|13
|Va. Tech
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Isaiah Wilkins each scored 21 points in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. The Hokies shot 50.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|1-0
|14
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's win at Tulane. The Seminoles shots 48.3 percent from the field.
|--
|2-0
|15
|Miss. State
|Quinndary Weatherspoon finished with 22 points in Sunday's win over Hartford. Tyson Carter added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|16
|Oregon
|Bol Bol finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in Friday's win over Eastern Washington. Payton Pritchard added 10 points and eight assists.
|--
|2-0
|17
|UCLA
|Kris Wilkes got 17 points in Friday's win over Long Beach State. He's averaging 22.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|18
|LSU
|Naz Reid took 14 shots, made 11 and finished with 29 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Tremont Waters added 21 points, 10 assists and six steals.
|--
|2-0
|19
|TCU
|Desmond Bane got 22 points and five assists in Sunday's win over Oral Roberts. He's averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists through two games.
|--
|2-0
|20
|Michigan
|The Wolverines overcame a 24-18 halftime deficit Saturday to beat Holy Cross. Charles Matthews got a game-high 20 points.
|--
|2-0
|21
|Syracuse
|Tyus Battle finished with 23 points, three rebounds and three assists in Saturday's win over Morehead State. The 6-6 junior was 9-of-10 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|22
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's win over North Carolina AT&T. Aaron Wiggins added 14 points, four rebounds and four assists off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|23
|Clemson
|David Skara scored a game-high 16 points on just seven shots in Friday's win over North Carolina Central. He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Indiana
|Romeo Langford finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists in Friday's win over Montana State. The freshman star is averaging 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists through two games.p
|--
|2-0
|25
|Nebraska
|Six different Nebraska players scored in double-figures in Sunday's win over Southeastern Louisiana. James Palmer led all scorers with 17.
|--
|2-0
|26
|Purdue
|Carsen Edwards got a game-high 23 points, five rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Ball State. He's averaging 26.5 points through two games.
|--
|2-0
