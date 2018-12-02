College basketball rankings: Lagerald Vick's late heroics against Stanford keep Kansas No. 1 in Top 25 And 1
The senior guard from Memphis is shooting 59.6 percent from 3-point range
Lagerald Vick entered the 2018 NBA Draft before ultimately withdrawing -- but not necessarily to return to Kansas. Most, including KU coach Bill Self, believed Vick's time with the Jayhawks was done, regardless, and that the 6-foot-5 guard would pursue a professional career in whatever form it took. But then Vick and Self met in late June, at which point Vick expressed a desire to spend another season at Kansas. Self agreed to let him. And it's become one of the greatest stories of this college basketball season.
"He's fantastic," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said after Vick made a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime Saturday in a contest Kansas ultimately won 90-84. "He made big-time plays. There's only a few guys in the country that can probably do that."
Vick took 11 3-pointers against Stanford, made seven of them and finished with a game-high 27 points. The senior from Memphis is now averaging a team-high 20.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an incredible 59.6 percent from 3-point range. He's the biggest reason why the Jayhawks are 6-0 -- with three wins over top-30 KenPom teams -- and ranked No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Kansas
|Dedric Lawson finished with 24 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's OT win over Stanford. The Jayhawks own victories over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette.
|--
|6-0
|2
|Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's resume features three wins over top-50 KenPom teams. Mark Few's team is 8-0 for the second time in a three-year span.
|--
|8-0
|3
|Duke
|RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Zion Williamson combined for 66 points in Saturday's win over Stetson. The Blue Devils' lone loss is a two-point loss to Gonzaga on a neutral court.
|--
|7-1
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols' lone loss is a neutral-court defeat in overtime to Kansas. Grant Williams is averaging a team-high 21.5 points and 8.8 rebounds.
|--
|5-1
|5
|Nevada
|Nevada's win at USC on Saturday provides the Wolf Pack with two double-digit road victories over top-75 KenPom teams. Caleb Martin is averaging a team-high 19.9 points and shooting 38.8 percent from 3-point range.
|--
|8-0
|6
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 7-0 for the third consecutive season. De'Andre Hunter is averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines made 13 of 26 3-point attempts in Saturday's blowout of Purdue. Jordan Poole took five, made five and finished with a game-high 21 points.
|--
|8-0
|8
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats trailed at the break Saturday before rallying to beat UNC Greensboro. Reid Travis finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|9
|Auburn
|Anfernee McLemore and Bryce Brown combined for 38 points in Wednesday's win over Saint Peter's. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|10
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 22 points and six assists in Friday's win over Rutgers. The Spartans are 1-0 in the Big Ten heading into Monday's game with Iowa.
|--
|6-2
|11
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 1-2 in their past three games. Two of their next three games are against Gonzaga and Kentucky.
|--
|6-2
|12
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders rallied Saturday to overcome a double-digit deficit and beat Memphis. Chris Beard is now 31-2 all-time at Texas Tech against sub-75 KenPom teams.
|1
|7-0
|13
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles own three wins over teams currently ranked in the top 50 at KenPom. They've done this without last season's leading scorer, Phil Cofer, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.
|1
|6-1
|14
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies shot 57.1 percent from the field in Saturday's win over Central Connecticut State. Ahmed Hill had a game-high 24 points.
|1
|6-1
|15
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats missed 16 of 22 3-point attempts in Saturday's loss at Marquette. Their next three games are against sub-100 KenPom teams.
|3
|6-1
|16
|Maryland
|Bruno Fernando finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's win over Penn State. Maryland's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Virginia.
|--
|7-1
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single digits to Virginia. Ethan Happ is averaging 17.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
|1
|7-1
|18
|Ohio St.
|The Buckeyes took their first loss Wednesday to Syracuse. Next up is Sunday's Big Ten opener against Minnesota.
|1
|6-1
|19
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers' three losses have all come to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1 - specifically Michigan, Florida State and Virginia Tech. Carsen Edwards is averaging 24.4 points.
|2
|5-3
|20
|Creighton
|The Bluejays led Gonzaga through 29 minutes Saturday before ultimately losing by double-digits. Creighton made 14 3-pointers in the loss.
|--
|6-2
|21
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes missed 18 of 24 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Wisconsin. Next up is Monday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|6-1
|22
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Texas Tech. They won at Clemson on Monday night.
|--
|6-1
|23
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils have won 20 consecutive non-league games. They'll play Nevada on Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
|--
|7-0
|24
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs overcame a double-digit deficit Friday to win at Dayton. Their lone loss is a neutral-court loss by single-digits to Arizona State.
|--
|6-1
|25
|Texas
|The Longhorns missed 22 of 27 3-point attempts in Friday's loss to Radford. Texas will take a two-game losing streak into Wednesday's game with VCU.
|--
|5-2
|26
|Buffalo
|Nick Perkins finished with 22 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's win over San Francisco. The Bulls are 7-0 for the first time since the 1930-31 season.
|--
|7-0
