College basketball rankings: Lagerald Vick's late heroics against Stanford keep Kansas No. 1 in Top 25 And 1

Lagerald Vick entered the 2018 NBA Draft before ultimately withdrawing -- but not necessarily to return to Kansas. Most, including KU coach Bill Self, believed Vick's time with the Jayhawks was done, regardless, and that the 6-foot-5 guard would pursue a professional career in whatever form it took. But then Vick and Self met in late June, at which point Vick expressed a desire to spend another season at Kansas. Self agreed to let him. And it's become one of the greatest stories of this college basketball season.

"He's fantastic," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said after Vick made a game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime Saturday in a contest Kansas ultimately won 90-84. "He made big-time plays. There's only a few guys in the country that can probably do that."

Vick took 11 3-pointers against Stanford, made seven of them and finished with a game-high 27 points. The senior from Memphis is now averaging a team-high 20.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an incredible 59.6 percent from 3-point range. He's the biggest reason why the Jayhawks are 6-0 -- with three wins over top-30 KenPom teams -- and ranked No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.