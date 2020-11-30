John Calipari's three best teams at Kentucky — the 2010 team, the 2012 team, and the 2015 team — were all built similarly. They were each led by a future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft and supported by non-freshmen who spent multiple years in the program.
This year's UK team isn't built that way.
It is, instead, built with almost entirely new guys, none of whom project as a future No. 1 overall pick. And what history tells us about Calipari-coached teams built with almost entirely new guys, none of whom project as a future No. 1 overall pick, is that they usually, eventually, get really good or great but often experience ups and downs along the way. So what happened Sunday was an upset, sure. But there was nothing too surprising about these young Wildcats losing 76-64 inside Rupp Arena to an experienced Richmond team that is considered the favorite in the Atlantic 10.
"It's a tremendous win," said Richmond coach Chris Mooney. "Kentucky loses very rarely. They lose out of conference extremely rarely. This is a great win for us."
The box score highlighted some real areas of concern for the Wildcats. They finished with just five assists and 21 turnovers. They were 0-of-10 from 3-point range. They only shot 36.1% from the field.
Yuck. Yuck. Yuck.
All of it is fixable, of course, if only because Kentucky still has more NBA talent than just about anybody. But it should be noted that three of UK's next five games are against opponents KenPom currently rates stronger than the Richmond team that just beat the Wildcats by double-digits. So getting through the non-league portion of the schedule with a winning record isn't guaranteed.
Kentucky, as a result of the loss, dropped to No. 21 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. And Richmond entered the Top 25 And 1 at No. 21, which pushed Oregon, Rutgers, Indiana, Arizona State, Florida State and Michigan down one spot each, no fault of their own.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Drew Timme finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 90-67 victory over Auburn. Both of Gonzaga's victories are double-digit wins over power-conference schools.
|--
|2-0
|2
Baylor
|Jared Butler finished with 20 points and five assists in Sunday's 86-52 victory over Washington. The Bears have won their first two games by an average of 32 points.
|--
|2-0
|3
Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 41 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 103-76 victory over Southern. The CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year was 14-of-15 from the field, 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and 10-of-12 from the free throw line.
|--
|2-0
|4
Illinois
|Ayo Dosunmu made two late free throws to secure Friday's 77-75 victory over Ohio. The junior guard is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists through three games.
|--
|3-0
|5
Kansas
|Christian Braun finished with 30 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 94-72 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a loss to top-ranked Gonzaga.
|--
|1-1
|6
Duke
|Jalen Johnson finished with 19 points and 19 rebounds in Saturday's 81-71 victory over Coppin State. DJ Steward added 24 points and nine assists off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|7
Creighton
|Christian Bishop finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 69-58 victory over North Dakota State. Marcus Zegarowski added 12 points and six assists.
|--
|1-0
|8
Wisconsin
|D'Mitrik Trice finished with 15 points and three assists in Friday's 92-58 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Badgers' two wins have come by an average of 22.0 points.
|--
|2-0
|9
Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 80-70 victory over Notre Dame. Rocket Watts added 13 points and six assists off the bench.
|--
|2-0
|10
Tennessee
|Tennessee is adding five-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to a proven core of John Fulkerson and Yves Pons. It's an experienced and talented roster that most believe will result in a nice bounce-back season for Rick Barnes' Vols.
|--
|0-0
|11
Va. Tech
|Tyrece Radford finished with 21 points on 12 shots in Sunday's 76-58 victory over South Florida. The Hokies' 3-0 record features a win over Villanova.
|1
|3-0
|12
Villanova
|Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed 10 of the 15 shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-73 loss to Virginia Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Saint Joseph's.
|1
|2-1
|13
W. Virginia
|Derek Culver finished with 15 points in Friday's 70-64 victory over Western Kentucky. The Mountaineers won the Crossover Classic by beating South Dakota State, VCU and WKU.
|1
|3-0
|14
Virginia
|The Cavaliers uncharacteristically gave up 40 second-half points in Friday's 61-60 loss to San Francisco. Virginia missed nine of the 12 3-pointers it attempted.
|1
|1-1
|15
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 64-53 victory over Texas Tech. The Cougars' 3-0 record features three double-digit wins.
|1
|3-0
|16
N. Carolina
|Caleb Love made all eight of his free throw attempts and finished with 17 points, four assists and two steals in Wednesday's 79-60 victory over Charleston. Day'Ron Sharpe added 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.
|2
|1-0
|17
Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders missed 14 of the 18 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 64-53 loss to Houston. Mac McClung was 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.
|--
|2-1
|18
Ohio St.
|Duane Washington finished with 21 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 74-64 victory over UMass Lowell. The Buckeyes 2-0 record features two double-digit wins.
|1
|2-0
|19
Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's 91-55 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. Greg Brown added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
|1
|1-0
|20
Richmond
|Nathan Cayo finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Sunday's 76-64 victory at Kentucky. The Spiders won despite shooting just 28.0% from 3-point range.
|NR
|2-0
|21
Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in Sunday's 76-64 loss to Richmond. Kentucky recorded with five assists and 21 turnovers.
|10
|1-1
|22
Oregon
|Two of the best three scorers from the Pac-12 champs are returning - among them former JUCO National Player of the Year Chris Duarte. If the Ducks get a waiver for St. John's transfer LJ Figueroa, they'll be even stronger and clearly talented enough to win back-to-back league titles.
|1
|0-0
|23
Rutgers
|Ron Harper Jr. finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 70-56 victory over Hofstra. Jacob Young added 17 points and three rebounds.
|1
|3-0
|24
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 89-59 victory over Tennessee Tech. Trey Galloway added 13 points off the bench.
|1
|1-0
|25
Arizona St.
|Josh Christopher made eight of the 11 shots he attempted and finished with 17 points in Sunday's 100-77 victory over Houston Baptist. Marcus Bagley added 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.
|1
|2-1
|26
Florida St.
|The Seminoles lost three of the top four scorers from a team that won the ACC. But the arrival of Scottie Barnes will give Leonard Hamilton a chance to finish in the top four of the league for the fourth time in a five-year span.
|1
|0-0