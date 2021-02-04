This season has been filled with wild results — starting as early as the Friday after Thanksgiving, when San Francisco upset Virginia on a neutral court in Connecticut. But no single weekday has been wilder than Wednesday thanks to two top-five teams losing to unranked opponents in games that were mostly uncompetitive.

Final score: St. John's 70, Villanova 59.

Final score: East Carolina 82, Houston 73.

So Villanova's nine-game winning streak is no more. And Houston's eight-game winning streak is no more. The byproduct of those developments is a shakeup in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where three Big Ten programs — Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois — now occupy 60% of the top five. Gonzaga and Baylor remain No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Worth noting: Virginia Tech, Creighton and Florida all also lost to unranked opponents Wednesday. For Creighton, it was an 86-79 loss at home to Georgetown that qualified as the Bluejays' third Quadrant 3 loss, which is incredible once you consider no other team in the top 90 of the NET has more than two Quadrant 3 losses. In other words, Creighton has done real damage to its resume by losing games it simply should not be losing at an abnormal rate. It's a reminder that homecourt advantage, which is normally a great advantage at the CHI Health Center Omaha, just isn't much of a thing during this season being played in the middle of a global pandemic. Creighton was 17-1 at home last season. The Bluejays are just 8-3 at home so far this season.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Ohio State 8 Creighton Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Virginia and Kansas. The Zags have won their eight West Coast Conference games by an average of 25.4 points. -- 17-0 2 Baylor Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits. -- 17-0 3 Michigan Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Minnesota, Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota. 1 13-1 4 Ohio St. Ohio State is 6-1 in its past seven games with victories over Wisconsin and Illinois. The Buckeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Iowa. 2 14-4 5 Illinois Illinois is 9-5 in the first two quadrants after Tuesday's win at Indiana. The Illini will take a three-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Wisconsin. 2 12-5 6 Villanova Villanova's nine-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at St. John's. The Wildcats are 5-2 in the first two quadrants with both losses coming in Quadrant 1. 3 11-2 7 Texas Texas is 1-3 in its past four games after Tuesday's loss to Baylor. All four of the Longhorns' losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. 1 11-4 8 Iowa Iowa is 6-2 in its past eight games with victories over Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland. Three of the Hawkeyes' four losses qualify as Quadrant 1 defeats. 1 13-4 9 Alabama Alabama is 10-1 in its past 11 games with victories over Tennessee, Florida and Arkansas. The Crimson Tide is 10-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to Western Kentucky. 1 15-4 10 Houston Houston's eight-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at East Carolina. The Cougars are tied for first in the loss column of the AAC standings with a 10-2 league mark. 5 15-2 11 W. Virginia West Virginia is 5-3 in the Big 12 and tied for second with Texas in the league standings. The Mountaineers are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 12-5 12 Texas Tech Texas Tech's two-game winning streak features wins over Oklahoma and LSU. The Red Raiders are 5-2 in their past seven games with the only losses in that stretch coming to Baylor and West Virginia. -- 13-5 13 Oklahoma Oklahoma's five-game winning streak was snapped Monday by Texas Tech. The Sooners are 5-5 in the first two quadrants with all five losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. -- 11-5 14 Missouri Missouri is 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Tigers will take a two-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Alabama. -- 12-3 15 Virginia Virginia is 8-1 with victories over Syracuse and Clemson since losing to Gonzaga. The Cavaliers are 8-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. 1 12-3 16 Wisconsin Wisconsin is 8-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Badgers are 8-4 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday's game at Illinois. 2 14-5 17 Florida St. Florida State's five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss to UCF. 2 10-3 18 Va. Tech Virginia Tech suffered its second Quadrant 2 loss Wednesday at Pitt. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. 3 13-4 19 Tennessee Tennessee is 2-3 in its past five games after Tuesday's loss at Ole Miss. The Vols are 5-4 in the first two quadrants with all four losses coming in Quadrant 1. 1 12-4 20 UCLA UCLA is alone atop the Pac-12 standings with a 9-1 league record. The Bruins have two Quadrant 1 wins and zero losses outside of the first quadrant. 1 13-3 21 Kansas Kansas is 6-6 in the first two quadrants with all six losses qualifying as Quadrant 1 defeats. The Jayhawks are tied for fourth in the Big 12 standings behind Baylor, Texas and West Virginia. 1 12-6 22 Louisville Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant. 2 11-4 23 Drake Drake is the only team besides Gonzaga and Baylor that still has a zero in the loss column. The Bulldogs have won 13 of their 17 games by double-digits. 2 17-0 24 USC USC's three-game winning streak is highlighted by Tuesday's Quadrant 1 win at Stanford. The Trojans are 3-2 in the first quadrant with only one loss coming outside of the first quadrant. 2 14-3 25 Creighton Creighton suffered its third Quadrant 3 loss Wednesday at home to Georgetown. The Bluejays are just 3-3 in their past six games. 8 13-5 26 Loyola-Chi. Loyola Chicago's eight-game winning streak includes seven double-digit victories. The Ramblers have zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. NR 15-3

In: Loyola Chicago

Out: Florida