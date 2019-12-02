College basketball rankings: Louisville becomes fourth team to take over No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll this season
The Cardinals jumped past Duke to take over the top spot for the first time this season
Louisville is the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday and is the fourth No. 1 team in five weeks. The Cardinals jumped past last week's No. 1 Duke, which, like the other two teams before it, lost during its reign as No. 1. Michigan State and Kentucky were also ranked No. 1 earlier this season but the programs lost the same week it earned the top spot.
The same could very well happen to Louisville, too. After a red-hot 7-0 start to its season, it plays hosts to Michigan on Tuesday -- a team also off to a 7-0 start. The Wolverines were unranked last week but defeated North Carolina and Gonzaga to jump all the way up to No. 4 in the AP poll. Michigan equaled Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked in the history of the poll that dates to 1949.
Louisville's No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 is its first since the Rick Pitino era, which last came in the 2012-13 season. The Cardinals received 48 first-place votes to edge Kansas, Michigan and Virginia, which all received first-place votes. Behind them in the top 5 this week is Kansas, Maryland, Michigan and Virginia.
AP Top 25
- Louisville
- Kansas
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Ohio State
- North Carolina
- Kentucky
- Gonzaga
- Duke
- Michigan State
- Arizona
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Memphis
- Seton Hall
- Florida State
- Baylor
- Dayton
- Colorado
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Villanova
- Butler
- Utah State
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary's (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
