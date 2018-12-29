College Basketball Rankings: Louisville can crack the Top 25 And 1 with a win over Kentucky
John Calipari's Wildcats enter their game at Louisville ranked 18th in Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Did Kentucky turn a corner last weekend? Is Louisville ready to launch itself onto the national radar for the first time under Chris Mack? These are but two of the questions being asked heading into Saturday's showdown between the Wildcats and Cardinals that will, one way or another, impact the Top 25 And 1.
If Kentucky wins, it'll be time to mostly forget about that 34-point loss to Duke because it'll be clear that UK is now a different team with back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Louisville. On the other hand, if Louisville wins, it'll be time to recognize Mack was right when he said all offseason he expected his Cardinals to be in the NCAA Tournament -- because his Cardinals would be well on their way to the NCAA Tournament, and they would also jump into Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1.
Kentucky is No. 18 in the Top 25 And 1 and one of 14 teams in our daily updated rankings playing Saturday.
Tipoff between the Wildcats and Cardinals is at 2 p.m. ET.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
|1
|Tennessee
|Grant Williams finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's win over Wake Forest. The Vols' resume features a win over Gonzaga and a lone loss coming in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|10-1
|2
|Duke
|The Blue Devils' resume features wins over Texas Tech, Auburn, Indiana and Kentucky. RJ Barrett is averaging 23.8 points and 6.8 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game.
|--
|11-1
|3
|Nevada
|Six of Nevada's 12 wins have come away from home -- among them road victories at Loyola-Chicago and USC. Their best win is a neutral-court win over the Arizona State team that subsequently beat Kansas.
|--
|12-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' perfect record features wins over Wisconsin and Maryland. Their final non-league contest is a New Year's Eve game with Marshall.
|--
|11-0
|5
|Michigan
|Ignas Brazdeikis finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Saturday's win over Air Force. Michigan's perfect record features wins over North Carolina, Villanova, Purdue and Northwestern.
|--
|12-0
|6
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks own victories over three other schools in the Top 25 And 1 -- specifically Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Their 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Arizona State.
|--
|10-1
|7
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won three straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Rui Hachimura is averaging 21.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in 30.1 minutes per game.
|--
|12-2
|8
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 26 points in Friday's win over Oakland. The Spartans have won five straight games since losing at Louisville in overtime.
|--
|10-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|Jarrett Culver finished with 19 points on 13 field-goal attempts in Friday's win over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play Wednesday at West Virginia.
|--
|11-1
|10
|Florida St.
|Terance Mann finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's win over Saint Louis. FSU has won six straight games since losing to Villanova.
|--
|11-1
|11
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies have won their past six games by an average of 31.8 points. Next up is Tuesday's ACC opener against Notre Dame.
|--
|11-1
|12
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's win over UCLA. The Buckeyes will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with High Point.
|--
|11-1
|13
|Wisconsin
|Ethan Happ finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday's win over Grambling. The Badgers' resume features wins over NC State, Iowa and Oklahoma.
|--
|10-2
|14
|NC State
|NC State's lone loss is a single-digit loss at Wisconsin. The Wolfpack, led by Torin Dorn, will open ACC play Thursday at Miami.
|--
|12-1
|15
|Auburn
|The Tigers' two losses are single-digit losses to Duke and NC State. Jared Harper is averaging 15.4 points and 6.6 assists in 33.8 minutes per game.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Arizona St.
|The Sun Devils have beaten three top-50 KenPom opponents -- namely Kansas, Mississippi State and Utah State. Their losses are to Nevada on a neutral-court and on the road at Vanderbilt.
|--
|9-2
|17
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' lone loss is a single-digit loss on a neutral-court to Arizona State. They'll take an eight-game winning streak in Saturday's game with BYU.
|--
|11-1
|18
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats secured their first quality win of the season Saturday by beating North Carolina in Chicago. Next up is Saturday's showdown with Louisville that'll double as UK's first road game.
|--
|9-2
|19
|N. Carolina
|UNC's resume features a win over Gonzaga and losses to Michigan, Kentucky and Texas. Cameron Johnson is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 27.1 minutes per game.
|--
|8-3
|20
|Iowa
|Joe Wieskamp got 24 points on just 10 field-goal attempts in Saturday's win over Savannah State. The Hawkeyes' two losses are to Michigan State and Wisconsin.
|--
|10-2
|21
|Houston
|The Cougars' perfect record features wins over three top-50 KenPom teams -- specifically Oregon, LSU and Utah State. Corey Davis had 16 points in Sunday's win over Coppin State.
|--
|12-0
|22
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners won at Northwestern on Friday despite missing 16 of the 21 3-pointers they attempted. Oklahoma's lone loss is a loss to Wisconsin.
|--
|11-1
|23
|Cincinnati
|Nysier Brooks finished with a career-high 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's win over South Carolina State. The Bearcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Mississippi State.
|--
|11-2
|24
|Nebraska
|James Palmer Jr. scored 23 points in Saturday's win over Cal State Fullerton. The Huskers have won 18 straight home games.
|--
|10-2
|25
|Indiana
|The Hoosiers own five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over Marquette, Butler and Louisville. Romeo Langford has scored at least 12 points in all 13 games.
|--
|11-2
|26
|Marquette
|Markus Howard has scored a total of 71 points in Marquette's past two wins. The Golden Eagles will open Big East play Tuesday at St. John's.
|--
|11-2
