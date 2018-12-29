College Basketball Rankings: Louisville can crack the Top 25 And 1 with a win over Kentucky

Did Kentucky turn a corner last weekend? Is Louisville ready to launch itself onto the national radar for the first time under Chris Mack? These are but two of the questions being asked heading into Saturday's showdown between the Wildcats and Cardinals that will, one way or another, impact the Top 25 And 1.

If Kentucky wins, it'll be time to mostly forget about that 34-point loss to Duke because it'll be clear that UK is now a different team with back-to-back wins over North Carolina and Louisville. On the other hand, if Louisville wins, it'll be time to recognize Mack was right when he said all offseason he expected his Cardinals to be in the NCAA Tournament -- because his Cardinals would be well on their way to the NCAA Tournament, and they would also jump into Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1.

Kentucky is No. 18 in the Top 25 And 1 and one of 14 teams in our daily updated rankings playing Saturday.

Tipoff between the Wildcats and Cardinals is at 2 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1