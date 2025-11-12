The biggest mistake any of us made when talking about college basketball's freshman class this preseason is how we mostly framed it as a great class led by a big three of Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Cameron Boozer (Duke), mostly because those three players were the consensus top-three prospects in the Class of 2025 and the consensus top-three prospects most are projecting to go first, second and third in the 2026 NBA Draft.

They're special, all of them.

But what we've already learned through nine days of this season is that even if Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer are in a tier by themselves in some regards, the list of elite freshmen is much longer than three names, and Louisville's Mikel Brown announced himself as part of it with a great performance in Tuesday's 96-88 victory over Kentucky.

"My goodness, was he special tonight," said Louisville coach Pat Kelsey in reference to Brown's 29-point, five-assist, two-rebound effort that lifted the Cardinals to their first win over Kentucky since December 2020.

Brown took 16 shots, made half of them and was clearly the best player on the court even though the court also featured Kentucky's Oteha Oweh, who doubles as the SEC's Preseason Player of the Year. And, if you're keeping track, in addition to the brilliance Peterson, Dybantsa and Boozer have already shown, yes, others in this freshman class continue to shine early. In addition to Brown's 29-point effort against Kentucky, Arizona freshman Koa Peat already has a 30-point game in a win over Florida, North Carolina freshman Caleb Wilson already has a 24-point game in a win over Kansas, and Virginia Tech freshman Neoklis Avdalas already has a 33-point game in a win over Providence.

That's among the reasons some are already calling this the best freshman class ever. Honestly, it's probably too early to definitively make a claim that strong — but it's not too early to consider it. Because, we've known for years that the top three in this class would be special, and now we also know there are other freshmen beyond them also competing for First Team All-America honors.

Thanks to Brown's big game, not to mention a 24-point effort from fellow newcomer Ryan Conwell, Louisville is up to No. 10 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day. Kentucky is down to No. 16.

