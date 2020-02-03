College basketball rankings: Louisville moves into top five; Baylor No. 1 for third straight week of AP Top 25
The Bears hold onto the top spot and Maryland jumps into the top 10
After a wild weekend in college hoops that saw 10 AP Top 25 teams take losses, a shakeup in this week's rankings is afoot -- but not at the top. For the third consecutive week it's the Baylor Bears who find themselves atop the updated AP poll, while Gonzaga has landed at No. 2. Kansas and San Diego State are Nos. 3 and 4, while Louisville sneaks its way up one spot to No. 5.
Baylor strengthened its grip on the No. 1 spot by extending its winning streak to 18 this week, with wins over Iowa State and TCU. It gathered 49 of a possible 65 first-place votes, five more than it did last week. Gonzaga earned 15 first-place votes, four fewer than last week after flirting with disaster in a narrow road win over the weekend against San Francisco. Kansas received the remaining first-place vote.
Dayton, Duke, Florida State, Maryland and Villanova round out this week's top 10, with the Terrapins making the biggest leap, jumping six spots into the top 10. It's the first time since December they've been inside the top 10.
New to the poll this week is Creighton and Arizona, which come in at Nos. 21 and 23, respectively. Dropping out to make room for the two is Rutgers and Wichita State.
AP Top 25 poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Baylor (49)
|19-1
|1608
|1
|2
|Gonzaga (15)
|23-1
|1567
|2
|3
|Kansas (1)
|18-3
|1472
|3
|4
|San Diego State
|23-0
|1567
|4
|5
|Louisville
|19-3
|1352
|6
|6
|Dayton
|20-2
|1271
|7
|7
|Duke
|18-3
|1242
|9
|8
|Florida State
|18-3
|1188
|5
|9
|Maryland
|17-4
|999
|15
|10
|Villanova
|17-4
|959
|8
|11
|Auburn
|19-2
|926
|17
|12
|Seton Hall
|16-5
|900
|10
|13
|West Virginia
|17-4
|827
|12
|14
|Oregon
|18-5
|758
|11
|15
|Kentucky
|16-5
|660
|13
|16
|Michigan State
|16-6
|624
|14
|17
|Iowa
|16-6
|604
|18
|18
|LSU
|17-4
|572
|22
|19
|Butler
|17-5
|437
|16
|20
|Illinois
|16-6
|373
|19
|21
|Creighton
|17-5
|372
|NR
|22
|Penn State
|16-5
|356
|24
|23
|Arizona
|15-6
|164
|NR
|24
|Colorado
|17-5
|134
|20
|25
|Houston
|17-5
|85
|21
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 66, Marquette 31, Ohio State 19, Tulsa 19, Rhode Island 18, Northern Iowa 17, Wichita State 17, BYU 14, Rutgers 12, Stanford 7, Stephen F. Austin 3, Yale 1, Winthrop 1, Michigan 1, Virginia 1, Bowling Green 1
