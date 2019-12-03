College basketball rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, hosts No. 5 Michigan in Tuesday's best game
Juwan Howard's Wolverines went from unranked to nationally relevant in the span of a week
The annual Big Ten-ACC Challenge was always supposed to have a game featuring two top-five teams. But the idea that Tuesday night's top-five matchup is Michigan at Louisville, as opposed to Duke at Michigan State, is something I don't believe anybody saw coming as recently as eight afternoons ago.
Let's back up.
Eight afternoons ago, Duke was No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll while Louisville was No. 2, Michigan State was No. 3 and Michigan wasn't ranked at all. So, yeah, Duke-Michigan State was set to be something special -- and Michigan-Louisville looked like a perfectly reasonable undercard featuring the two teams that played in the championship game of the 2013 NCAA Tournament.
But then things got CRAZY.
Michigan State lost to a Virginia Tech team last Monday night that was picked 14th in the ACC. Then, last Tuesday night, Duke lost, as a 28-point favorite, to a Stephen F. Austin team that was ranked 264th at KenPom. Then, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Michigan beat (in order) Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga to win the Battle 4 Atlantis. And then, on Friday night, Louisville handled Western Kentucky, no problem, to remain undefeated. So now Michigan-Louisville is the top-five matchup.
The undercard is now the main event.
Louisville is No. 1 in Tuesday's CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan is No. 5. And that Duke-Michigan State game is now something way less than what it could've/should've been.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 25 points in Friday's 71-54 victory over Western Kentucky. The Cardinals' 7-0 record features six double-digit wins.
|--
|7-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|3
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 84-63 win over Marquette. The Terrapins held Markus Howard to just six points on 1-of-12 shooting.
|--
|8-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds.
|--
|7-0
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines' perfect record features wins over Gonzaga and North Carolina. Next up for Michigan is a trip to Louisville to play Chris Mack's Cardinals.
|--
|7-0
|6
|Ohio St.
|Andre Wesson made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Friday's 90-57 victory over Morgan State. The Buckeyes' perfect record features wins over Villanova and Cincinnati.
|--
|7-0
|7
|N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in Friday's 78-74 win over Oregon. UNC's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Michigan.
|--
|6-1
|8
|Gonzaga
|The Zags only got 11 points from their bench in Friday's 82-64 loss to Michigan. Gonzaga allowed the Wolverines to shoot 54.0% from the field.
|--
|8-1
|9
|Dayton
|The Flyers lost 90-84 in overtime to Kansas on Wednesday despite making 16 3-pointers. Dayton has the highest effective field goal percentage in the nation.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's 69-58 victory over UAB. The Wildcats played for the first time without Nate Sestina, who is expected to miss four weeks with a wrist injury.
|--
|6-1
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 20 points in Friday's 83-70 win over Winthrop. Fellow freshman Vernon Carey added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|7-1
|12
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 75-62 victory over UCLA. Michigan State outscored the Bruins 18-2 in transition points.
|--
|5-2
|13
|Oregon
|The Ducks shot 35.7% from the field in Friday's 78-74 loss to North Carolina. Oregon finished fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 1-2 record.
|--
|6-2
|14
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon.
|--
|6-2
|15
|Memphis
|Boogie Ellis had 17 first-half points and finished with 21 in Thursday's 83-78 win over NC State. The Tigers won despite the absence of two starters - James Wiseman and Lester Quinones.
|--
|6-1
|16
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic.
|--
|7-0
|17
|Arizona
|Chase Jeter scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday's 73-66 win over Wake Forest. Arizona is 9-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
|--
|9-0
|18
|Florida St.
|Devin Vassell finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 63-60 overtime victory over Purdue. Florida State will take a seven-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Indiana.
|--
|7-1
|19
|Tennessee
|Lamonte Turner sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer in Saturday's 72-69 victory over VCU. UT's one loss is a single-digit loss to Florida State.
|--
|6-1
|20
|Washington
|Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 36 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's 75-55 win over South Dakota. The Huskies' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee.
|--
|6-1
|21
|Baylor
|Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win.
|--
|5-1
|22
|Villanova
|Justin Moore came off the bench and scored 25 points in Sunday's 83-72 win over La Salle. The Wildcats won by double-digits despite turning the ball over 12 times in the second half.
|--
|5-2
|23
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in Saturday's 59-45 victory over Sacramento State. The Buffaloes won despite finishing with 17 turnovers and just 10 assists.
|--
|6-0
|24
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 68-67 win over Stanford. Butler's undefeated record features wins over three top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-0
|25
|Oklahoma St.
|Yor Anei finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Friday's 78-37 victory over Ole Miss. The Cowboys' perfect record features three wins over top-100 KenPom teams.
|--
|7-0
|26
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points in Sunday's 86-81 win over Rhode Island. The Mountaineers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
|--
|7-0
