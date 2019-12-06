College basketball rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, hosts Pitt in ACC game Friday

Holding on to the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 hasn't been simple for anybody this season. Michigan State had it and lost it. Then Kentucky had it and lost it. Then Duke had it and lost it.

Now Louisville has it.

And if the Cardinals want to hold on to it, not to mention their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, they'll have to handle business against Pitt on Friday night inside the KFC Yum Center. Louisville is a 12-point favorite in the game; so Pitt winning would be a surprise. But let the record show that the three previous No. 1 teams -- Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke -- have all lost as even bigger favorites. So nothing is guaranteed against this Pitt team that's 7-2 with four top-100 KenPom wins -- among them a season-opening victory over a Florida State team that subsequently beat Florida, Tennessee and Purdue.

Louisville is No. 1 in Friday's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 10th consecutive morning. If the Cardinals beat Pitt, they'll carry that ranking into Tuesday's showdown with Texas Tech in the annual Jimmy V Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden.

Friday's Top 25 And 1