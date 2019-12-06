College basketball rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, hosts Pitt in ACC game Friday
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 8-0 and coming off of a big win over Michigan
Holding on to the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 hasn't been simple for anybody this season. Michigan State had it and lost it. Then Kentucky had it and lost it. Then Duke had it and lost it.
Now Louisville has it.
And if the Cardinals want to hold on to it, not to mention their No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, they'll have to handle business against Pitt on Friday night inside the KFC Yum Center. Louisville is a 12-point favorite in the game; so Pitt winning would be a surprise. But let the record show that the three previous No. 1 teams -- Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke -- have all lost as even bigger favorites. So nothing is guaranteed against this Pitt team that's 7-2 with four top-100 KenPom wins -- among them a season-opening victory over a Florida State team that subsequently beat Florida, Tennessee and Purdue.
Louisville is No. 1 in Friday's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 10th consecutive morning. If the Cardinals beat Pitt, they'll carry that ranking into Tuesday's showdown with Texas Tech in the annual Jimmy V Classic inside New York's Madison Square Garden.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 58-43 victory over Michigan. Steven Enoch added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|8-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|3
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 15 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 72-51 victory over Notre Dame. Maryland is 9-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season.
|--
|9-0
|4
|Ohio St.
|Duane Washington Jr. finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 74-49 victory over North Carolina. The Buckeyes outscored UNC by 23 points in the final 20 minutes.
|--
|8-0
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines missed 16 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 58-43 loss at Louisville. Michigan shot just 25.9% from the field in the game.
|--
|7-1
|6
|Gonzaga
|Joel Ayayi finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Wednesday's 101-62 victory over Texas Southern. The Zags have won 28 consecutive games at home.
|--
|9-1
|7
|Dayton
|Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 99-68 victory over Houston Baptist. The Flyers' lone loss came in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|6-1
|8
|Kentucky
|Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's 69-58 victory over UAB. The Wildcats played for the first time without Nate Sestina, who is expected to miss four weeks with a wrist injury.
|--
|6-1
|9
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's 87-75 victory at Michigan State. Tre Jones added 20 points and 12 assists.
|--
|8-1
|10
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels shot 27.4% from the field in Wednesday's 74-49 loss to Ohio State. Armando Bacot, UNC's leading rebounder, suffered an ankle injury in the first half and only played seven minutes.
|--
|6-2
|11
|Oregon
|The Ducks shot 35.7% from the field in Friday's 78-74 loss to North Carolina. Oregon finished fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 1-2 record.
|--
|6-2
|12
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon.
|--
|6-2
|13
|Memphis
|Alex Lomax came off the bench and got 17 points in Tuesday's 71-56 victory over Bradley. The Tigers are now 5-0 without James Wiseman.
|--
|7-1
|14
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday's 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in overtime.
|--
|8-0
|15
|Arizona
|Chase Jeter scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday's 73-66 win over Wake Forest. Arizona is 9-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
|--
|9-0
|16
|Indiana
|Devonte Green came off the bench and scored a career-high 30 points in Tuesday's 80-64 win over Florida State. The Hoosiers are 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.
|--
|8-0
|17
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers missed 20 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 69-40 loss at Purdue. Virginia finished with 16 turnovers and just eight assists.
|--
|7-1
|18
|Florida St.
|Florida State finished with 14 turnovers and just seven assists in Tuesday's 80-64 loss at Indiana. The Seminoles will not play another road game until they visit Louisville on Jan. 4.
|--
|7-2
|19
|Tennessee
|Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals.
|--
|7-1
|20
|Washington
|Quade Green had 20 points and eight assists in Wednesday's 90-80 victory over Eastern Washington. Jaden McDaniels added 17 points in 24 minutes.
|--
|7-1
|21
|Baylor
|Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 78-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Bears opened the game on a 22-3 run.
|--
|6-1
|22
|Villanova
|Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 27 points in Wednesday's 80-69 victory over Penn. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|6-2
|23
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 76-64 victory over Loyola Marymount. The Buffaloes won by double-digits despite trailing at halftime.
|--
|7-0
|24
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin took 16 shots, made 11 and scored 31 points in Tuesday's 67-58 victory at Ole Miss. Butler shot 47.1% from 3-point range in the win.
|--
|8-0
|25
|DePaul
|Jalen Coleman-Lands scored eight points in overtime, and finished with 18, in Wednesday's 65-60 victory over Texas Tech. The Blue Demons own two wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-0
|26
|W. Virginia
|Derek Culver came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points in Sunday's 86-81 win over Rhode Island. The Mountaineers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season.
|--
|7-0
-
