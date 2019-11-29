College basketball rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, needs win over WKU to move to No. 1 in AP poll

The Associated Press Top 25 poll will have a fourth different top-ranked team in a five-week span when it updates Monday. Barring a surprise, the new No. 1 will be Louisville -- provided the Cardinals handle Western Kentucky inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday in a game scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.

Louisville enters this neutral-site contest with a 6-0 record featuring five double-digit victories -- and the Cardinals are, at this moment, A) No. 2 in the AP poll, B) the only team that was ranked in the top five of the preseason AP poll that is still undefeated, and C) the highest-rated undefeated team at KenPom. So, for those reasons alone, AP voters moving a 7-0 Louisville team to No. 1 on Monday, if Louisville is indeed 7-0 on Monday, would be totally sensible even if, yes, Louisville would have gotten to No. 1 without playing any schools ranked in the top 80 at KenPom.

Chris Mack's Cardinals are already No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings and have been since Wednesday. The biggest mover in Friday morning's update is Michigan -- which jumped to No. 7 after Thursday's 73-64 victory over North Carolina that improved the Wolverines to 6-0 with two top-40 KenPom wins. Next up for Juwan Howard's team is a showdown with Gonzaga in Friday's title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis that's scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. ET.

Biggest Movers 19 Michigan 9 North Carolina Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end. -- 6-0 2 Kansas Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 6-1 3 Maryland Anthony Cowan scored 30 points in Thursday's 76-69 comeback victory over Temple. The Terrapins closed on a 19-9 run to remain undefeated. -- 6-0 4 Virginia The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds. 1 7-0 5 Gonzaga Philip Petrusev finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 73-72 overtime victory over Oregon. The Zags won despite blowing a 17-point first-half lead. 1 8-0 6 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-52 win over Kent State. The Buckeyes used a 17-0 run to pull away in the second half. 1 6-0 7 Michigan Eli Brooks finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 73-64 win over North Carolina. Three of Michigan's six wins are over top-70 KenPom teams. 19 6-0 8 Oregon The Ducks erased a 17-point first-half deficit but still lost 73-72 to Gonzaga on Thursday. Payton Pritchard missed 16 of his 23 field goal attempts. -- 6-1 9 Dayton The Flyers lost 90-84 in overtime to Kansas on Wednesday despite making 16 3-pointers. Dayton has the highest effective field goal percentage in the nation. -- 5-1 10 Kentucky Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead. -- 5-1 11 Duke The Blue Devils lost 85-83 to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday despite shooting 50 percent from the field. It was Duke's first non-league loss at home since February 2000. -- 6-1 12 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 75-62 victory over UCLA. Michigan State outscored the Bruins 18-2 in transition points. -- 5-2 13 N. Carolina The Tar Heels missed 11 of the 13 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 73-64 loss to Michigan. UNC had 11 turnovers and just eight assists in the game. 9 5-1 14 Seton Hall Myles Powell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 81-66 win over Southern Miss. The Pirates' two losses are one-possession losses to Oregon and Michigan State. -- 5-2 15 Memphis Boogie Ellis had 17 first-half points and finished with 21 in Thursday's 83-78 win over NC State. The Tigers won despite the absence of two starters - James Wiseman and Lester Quinones. -- 6-1 16 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic. -- 7-0 17 VCU Marcus Evans scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 in Monday's 78-62 win over Alabama State. VCU led by 18 points in the first half and never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way. -- 6-0 18 Tennessee Lamonte' Turner finished with 17 points and 12 assists in Monday's 58-46 win over Chattanooga. The Vols have won 30 consecutive games at home. -- 5-0 19 Arizona Nico Mannion made a game-winning layup in the final seconds of Thursday's 93-91 victory over Pepperdine. The freshman point guard finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes. -- 7-0 20 Utah St. Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset. -- 7-0 21 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 22 Washington Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court. -- 5-1 23 Baylor Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win. -- 5-1 24 Villanova Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 4-2 25 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win over Clemson. The Buffaloes will likely be 7-0 when they visit Kansas next Wednesday. -- 5-0 26 Butler Kamar Baldwin finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 68-67 win over Stanford. Butler's undefeated record features wins over three top-75 KenPom teams. NR 7-0

IN: Butler

OUT: Texas Tech