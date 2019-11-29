College basketball rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, needs win over WKU to move to No. 1 in AP poll
Chris Mack's Cardinals are 6-0 with five double-digit victories and Michigan joins the top 10
The Associated Press Top 25 poll will have a fourth different top-ranked team in a five-week span when it updates Monday. Barring a surprise, the new No. 1 will be Louisville -- provided the Cardinals handle Western Kentucky inside Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Friday in a game scheduled to tip at 5 p.m. ET.
Louisville enters this neutral-site contest with a 6-0 record featuring five double-digit victories -- and the Cardinals are, at this moment, A) No. 2 in the AP poll, B) the only team that was ranked in the top five of the preseason AP poll that is still undefeated, and C) the highest-rated undefeated team at KenPom. So, for those reasons alone, AP voters moving a 7-0 Louisville team to No. 1 on Monday, if Louisville is indeed 7-0 on Monday, would be totally sensible even if, yes, Louisville would have gotten to No. 1 without playing any schools ranked in the top 80 at KenPom.
Chris Mack's Cardinals are already No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings and have been since Wednesday. The biggest mover in Friday morning's update is Michigan -- which jumped to No. 7 after Thursday's 73-64 victory over North Carolina that improved the Wolverines to 6-0 with two top-40 KenPom wins. Next up for Juwan Howard's team is a showdown with Gonzaga in Friday's title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis that's scheduled to tip at 2 p.m. ET.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 82-76 win over Akron. The Cardinals led by 22 points before the Zips made things close at the end.
|--
|6-0
|2
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|6-1
|3
|Maryland
|Anthony Cowan scored 30 points in Thursday's 76-69 comeback victory over Temple. The Terrapins closed on a 19-9 run to remain undefeated.
|--
|6-0
|4
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds.
|1
|7-0
|5
|Gonzaga
|Philip Petrusev finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Thursday's 73-72 overtime victory over Oregon. The Zags won despite blowing a 17-point first-half lead.
|1
|8-0
|6
|Ohio St.
|Kaleb Wesson finished with 17 points and six rebounds in Monday's 71-52 win over Kent State. The Buckeyes used a 17-0 run to pull away in the second half.
|1
|6-0
|7
|Michigan
|Eli Brooks finished with 24 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 73-64 win over North Carolina. Three of Michigan's six wins are over top-70 KenPom teams.
|19
|6-0
|8
|Oregon
|The Ducks erased a 17-point first-half deficit but still lost 73-72 to Gonzaga on Thursday. Payton Pritchard missed 16 of his 23 field goal attempts.
|--
|6-1
|9
|Dayton
|The Flyers lost 90-84 in overtime to Kansas on Wednesday despite making 16 3-pointers. Dayton has the highest effective field goal percentage in the nation.
|--
|5-1
|10
|Kentucky
|Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 81-56 win over Lamar. The Wildcats opened with a 13-0 run and never relinquished that lead.
|--
|5-1
|11
|Duke
|The Blue Devils lost 85-83 to Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday despite shooting 50 percent from the field. It was Duke's first non-league loss at home since February 2000.
|--
|6-1
|12
|Michigan St.
|Cassius Winston finished with 20 points and four assists in Wednesday's 75-62 victory over UCLA. Michigan State outscored the Bruins 18-2 in transition points.
|--
|5-2
|13
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels missed 11 of the 13 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 73-64 loss to Michigan. UNC had 11 turnovers and just eight assists in the game.
|9
|5-1
|14
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 81-66 win over Southern Miss. The Pirates' two losses are one-possession losses to Oregon and Michigan State.
|--
|5-2
|15
|Memphis
|Boogie Ellis had 17 first-half points and finished with 21 in Thursday's 83-78 win over NC State. The Tigers won despite the absence of two starters - James Wiseman and Lester Quinones.
|--
|6-1
|16
|Auburn
|Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic.
|--
|7-0
|17
|VCU
|Marcus Evans scored 18 points in the first half and finished with 25 in Monday's 78-62 win over Alabama State. VCU led by 18 points in the first half and never allowed the Hornets to get closer than 12 points the rest of the way.
|--
|6-0
|18
|Tennessee
|Lamonte' Turner finished with 17 points and 12 assists in Monday's 58-46 win over Chattanooga. The Vols have won 30 consecutive games at home.
|--
|5-0
|19
|Arizona
|Nico Mannion made a game-winning layup in the final seconds of Thursday's 93-91 victory over Pepperdine. The freshman point guard finished with 16 points and 11 assists in 31 minutes.
|--
|7-0
|20
|Utah St.
|Justin Bean scored 14 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Sunday's 68-59 win over North Texas. Utah State trailed late but closed with an 11-0 run to avoid the upset.
|--
|7-0
|21
|LSU
|Emmitt Williams finished with 27 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 96-79 win over Rhode Island. Both of the Tigers' losses are two-point losses to schools ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|4-2
|22
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels combined for 45 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-69 victory over San Diego. The Huskies' lone loss came to Tennessee on a neutral court.
|--
|5-1
|23
|Baylor
|Jared Butler scored 10 points in the final six minutes and finished with 22 in Sunday's 87-78 victory over Villanova. The Bears were 11-of-19 from 3-point range. in the win.
|--
|5-1
|24
|Villanova
|Villanova lost 87-78 to Baylor on Sunday despite shooting 51.9% from the field. Both of the Wildcats' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|4-2
|25
|Colorado
|Tyler Bey finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 71-67 win over Clemson. The Buffaloes will likely be 7-0 when they visit Kansas next Wednesday.
|--
|5-0
|26
|Butler
|Kamar Baldwin finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 68-67 win over Stanford. Butler's undefeated record features wins over three top-75 KenPom teams.
|NR
|7-0
IN: Butler
OUT: Texas Tech
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Battle 4 Atlantis bracket, teams, picks
The Wolverines will battle the Bulldogs in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis
-
Inside SFA's upset of No. 1 Duke
Beating the Blue Devils was incredible on its own, but there's so much more to Stephen F. Austin's...
-
Kansas outlasts Dayton for Maui title
The Jayhawks added another Maui title to their collection on Wednesday after a tough fight...
-
Top 25 And 1: UNC, Michigan to clash
Juwan Howard's Wolverines are rolling to start the season
-
UGA star frosh hits game-winner in Maui
The Bulldogs escaped disaster by ousting D-II Chaminade in Maui
-
NCAA denies appeal for Wiseman
Wiseman will continue to be withheld from competition according to the NCAA ruling on Wednesday
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...