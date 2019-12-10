College Basketball Rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, set for showdown with Texas Tech

It's finals week at schools from coast to coast -- which is why there were only four Division I games Monday, and why Tuesday's schedule is also light, relatively speaking. But the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, not to mention the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll, will be inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. And if Chris Mack's Louisville Cardinals are to remain undefeated, they'll have to beat the school that finished second in the NCAA Tournament last season -- Texas Tech -- in the opening game of the annual Jimmy V Classic.

This was a top-15 matchup in the preseason.

But Texas Tech is now unranked after losing three straight games to unranked opponents -- specifically Iowa, Creighton and DePaul. That's among the reasons Louisville is a 7-point favorite.

"We have to find ways to play better," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told reporters this week, according to DallasNews.com.

If you're looking for a positive in Texas Tech's three-game losing streak, consider that the past two losses are overtime losses in which Jahmu'us Ramsey, the team's top scorer at 17.3 points per game, did not play because of a hamstring injury. So the Red Raiders, when healthy, are better than their record indicates. As for Ramsey's availability against Louisville, Beard said the heralded freshman will be a game-time decision.

Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Louisville is No. 1 in Tuesday's updated Top 25 And 1 for the 14th consecutive morning. If the Cardinals beat Texas Tech, they'll almost certainly be 12-0 when they play at Kentucky three days after Christmas on CBS.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1