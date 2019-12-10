College Basketball Rankings: Louisville, No. 1 in Top 25 And 1, set for showdown with Texas Tech

The Cardinals are 9-0 with eight double-digit victories heading into Tuesday's game vs. the Red Raiders

It's finals week at schools from coast to coast -- which is why there were only four Division I games Monday, and why Tuesday's schedule is also light, relatively speaking. But the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, not to mention the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 and Coaches Poll, will be inside Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. And if Chris Mack's Louisville Cardinals are to remain undefeated, they'll have to beat the school that finished second in the NCAA Tournament last season -- Texas Tech -- in the opening game of the annual Jimmy V Classic.

This was a top-15 matchup in the preseason.

But Texas Tech is now unranked after losing three straight games to unranked opponents -- specifically Iowa, Creighton and DePaul. That's among the reasons Louisville is a 7-point favorite.

"We have to find ways to play better," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard told reporters this week, according to DallasNews.com.

If you're looking for a positive in Texas Tech's three-game losing streak, consider that the past two losses are overtime losses in which Jahmu'us Ramsey, the team's top scorer at 17.3 points per game, did not play because of a hamstring injury. So the Red Raiders, when healthy, are better than their record indicates. As for Ramsey's availability against Louisville, Beard said the heralded freshman will be a game-time decision.

Tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Louisville is No. 1 in Tuesday's updated Top 25 And 1 for the 14th consecutive morning. If the Cardinals beat Texas Tech, they'll almost certainly be 12-0 when they play at Kentucky three days after Christmas on CBS.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Louisville Malik Williams came off the bench and got 13 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's 64-46 victory over Pitt. Eight different Cardinals made at least one 3-pointer in the win. --9-0
2 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson got 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 106-74 victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes have also beaten Villanova and North Carolina by 25 points each. --9-0
3 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 18 points, six assists and four rebounds in Saturday's 72-58 victory over Colorado. The Jayhawks made six of the seven 3-pointers they attempted in the second half. --7-1
4 Maryland Anthony Cowan got 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 59-58 victory over Illinois. The Terrapins rallied from 15 points down to get the win. --10-0
5 Michigan Franz Wagner scored 18 points in Friday's 103-91 victory over Iowa. Six different Wolverines scored at least 12 points in the win. --8-1
6 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Sunday's 83-76 victory at Washington. The Zags' lone loss is a loss to Michigan. --10-1
7 Dayton Jalen Crutcher had 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 78-68 victory over Saint Mary's. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas. --7-1
8 Kentucky E.J. Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points in Saturday's 83-52 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson. The Wildcats have now won 600 games inside Rupp Arena. --7-1
9 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. --9-1
10 Virginia Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals. --8-1
11 N. Carolina The Tar Heels were 1-of-14 from 3-point range in Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia. UNC finished with 12 turnovers and just six assists. --6-3
12 Oregon Payton Pritchard got 20 points and 11 assists in Saturday's 89-64 win over Hawaii. The Ducks' two losses are to Gonzaga and North Carolina. --7-2
13 Memphis Precious Achiuwa finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 65-57 win at UAB. Memphis overcame a 20-point deficit by outscoring the Blazers 39-17 in the second half. --8-1
14 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored a season-high 18 points in Thursday's 81-78 victory over Furman. The Tigers rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half to win in overtime. --8-0
15 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 win over Arizona. The Bears used a 15-0 run in the first half to build a lead they never relinquished. --7-1
16 Arizona The Wildcats only shot 26.9% from the field in Saturday's 63-58 loss at Baylor. Arizona finished with 16 turnovers and just seven assists in defeat. --9-1
17 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half. --8-2
18 Tennessee Olivier Nkamhoua got 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench in Wednesday's 72-43 win over Florida A&M. Lamonte Turner added 10 points, six assists and three steals. --7-1
19 Seton Hall The Pirates missed 22 3-pointers in Sunday's 76-66 loss at Iowa State. Sandro Mamukelashvili only played five minutes because of an arm injury that should sideline him for several weeks. --6-3
20 Washington The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. --7-2
21 Villanova Saddiq Bey finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 78-66 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. --7-2
22 Butler Aaron Thompson finished with 16 points and seven assists in Saturday's 76-62 win over Florida. The Bulldogs have won 56 straight non-league games at home. --9-0
23 Colorado The Buffaloes missed 27 of the 34 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 72-58 loss at Kansas. Colorado shot just 30.0% from the floor in the loss. --7-1
24 San Diego St Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. --10-0
25 Purdue Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points in Sunday's 58-44 win over Northwestern. Two of Purdue's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. --6-3
26 VCU Marcus Santos-Silva scored 13 points with just seven field goal attempts in Saturday's 69-57 win over Old Dominion. The Rams' two losses are to Tennessee and Purdue. --7-2
