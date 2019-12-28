College Basketball Rankings: Louisville, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, looking for first win at Kentucky since 2008
The Cardinals face the Wildcats in a battle for bragging rights in the Bluegrass State
Louisville at Kentucky is one of seven games scheduled for Saturday that features at least one team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Unfortunately, though, it is the only good one
Saturday's schedule is LAME.
That's partly because we're still in Christmas Week, partly because there are four high-profile bowl games being played Saturday -- including both College Football Playoff games. It's all combined to create the rare weekend when Sunday's schedule is better than Saturday's schedule.
So let's just focus on Louisville-Kentucky.
Though KenPom projects Louisville to win by 1, oddsmakers opened the game with Kentucky favored by 1. So, either way, it's basically a coin flip. Louisville is the better team, on paper. But Kentucky has home-court advantage and will be inside a building in which John Calipari is 5-0 all-time against his in-state rival. If you're wondering, Louisville's last win at Rupp Arena came in 2008. That was Rick Pitino over Billy Gillispie.
So a lot has changed since then.
Will this be the game Kentucky finally starts making shots from the perimeter? If not, is it even possible for the Wildcats to avoid a three-game losing streak? Lots of questions. The answers are now only hours away.
Louisville is No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Kentucky is unranked after previously being No. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through a connected TV on CBS All-Access.
Saturday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Ohio St.
|D.J. Carton got 15 points and five rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 71-65 victory over Kentucky. The Buckeyes own four wins over top-40 KenPom teams.
|--
|11-1
|2
|Gonzaga
|Filip Petrusev finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 112-77 victory over Eastern Washington. The Zags have won five straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|13-1
|3
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson missed a late free throw that would've tied things, then missed a potential game-winning runner at the buzzer in Saturday's 56-55 loss at Villanova. The sophomore guard finished 5-of-15 from the field.
|--
|9-2
|4
|Louisville
|Dwayne Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 70-46 win over Miami of Ohio. The Cardinals used a 17-0 run in the second half to pull away.
|--
|11-1
|5
|Duke
|Joey Baker made five 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Thursday's 86-57 victory over Wofford. The Blue Devils cruised even though Tre Jones missed the game with what Duke officials called a minor foot injury.
|--
|10-1
|6
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard finished with 29 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals in Saturday's 84-78 victory over Texas Southern. Oregon owns four top-35 KenPom wins.
|--
|10-2
|7
|Memphis
|Precious Achiuwa finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 77-49 win over Jackson State. The Tigers are now 8-0 without James Wiseman, who quit the team last week.
|--
|10-1
|8
|Michigan
|Jon Teske finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 86-44 win over Presbyterian. Michigan's body of work includes five victories over top-50 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-3
|9
|Auburn
|J'Von McCormick finished with 18 points and four assists in Saturday's 74-51 victory over Lehigh. The Tigers are one of just four remaining undefeated teams but still have zero wins over ranked opponents.
|--
|11-0
|10
|Baylor
|Davion Mitchell finished with 19 points, four assists and four steals in Wednesday's 91-63 victory over UT Martin. The Bears have three wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|9-1
|11
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels buried the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining, and finished with 15 points, in Saturday's 56-55 victory over Kansas. The Wildcats' only losses are to Ohio State and Baylor.
|--
|9-2
|12
|Butler
|Bryce Golden finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 70-61 win over Purdue. The Bulldogs' lone loss is a one-point defeat at Baylor.
|--
|11-1
|13
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 16 points and eight assists in Saturday's 80-52 victory over Utah. The Aztecs are 7-1 in their past eight games against the Utes.
|--
|12-0
|14
|Maryland
|The Terrapins shot 26.9% from the field in Thursday's 52-48 loss to Seton Hall. Maryland lost despite the fact that the Pirates were missing their top two scorers.
|--
|10-2
|15
|Dayton
|Ibi Watson finished with 30 points and five rebounds in Monday's 81-53 victory over Grambling. Watson started in place of Jalen Crutcher, who was held out of the game with concussion symptoms.
|--
|10-2
|16
|Florida St.
|RaiQaun Gray finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals in Saturday's 66-60 win over South Florida. FSU is 3-0 in neutral-site games.
|--
|10-2
|17
|Penn St.
|Myreon Jones finished with 21 points and five assists in Friday's 87-58 victory over Central Connecticut. This was the first time in 23 seasons that Penn State has won while being ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
|--
|10-2
|18
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 101-48 victory over Eastern Michigan. The Spartans have won four straight games since losing to Duke.
|--
|9-3
|19
|Iowa
|Bakari Evelyn had 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Saturday's 77-70 victory over Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes won despite turning the ball over 24 times.
|--
|9-3
|20
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers allowed South Carolina to shoot 55.1% from the field in Sunday's 70-59 loss to the Gamecocks. Virginia finished the game with 18 field goals and 19 turnovers.
|--
|9-2
|21
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 68-58 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley. The Red Raiders have only lost once with Ramsey in the lineup.
|--
|8-3
|22
|Stanford
|Tyrell Terry finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Saturday's 62-59 win over San Diego. Stanford's lone loss is a one-point defeat to Butler.
|--
|11-1
|23
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in Saturday's 67-60 victory over Arizona State. The Bluejays only losses are to Michigan and San Diego State.
|--
|10-2
|24
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 75-64 victory over Youngstown State. West Virginia outscored the Penguins 40-26 in the second half.
|--
|10-1
|25
|Wichita St.
|Grant Sherfield got 14 points, two rebounds and two assists off the bench in Saturday's 73-63 victory over VCU. Wichita State's lone loss is to West Virginia.
|--
|10-1
|26
|Indiana
|Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 14 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 62-60 victory over Notre Dame. The Hoosiers are 7-0 with Rob Phinisee in the lineup.
|--
|11-1
