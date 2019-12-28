College Basketball Rankings: Louisville, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, looking for first win at Kentucky since 2008

Louisville at Kentucky is one of seven games scheduled for Saturday that features at least one team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. Unfortunately, though, it is the only good one

Saturday's schedule is LAME.

That's partly because we're still in Christmas Week, partly because there are four high-profile bowl games being played Saturday -- including both College Football Playoff games. It's all combined to create the rare weekend when Sunday's schedule is better than Saturday's schedule.

So let's just focus on Louisville-Kentucky.

Though KenPom projects Louisville to win by 1, oddsmakers opened the game with Kentucky favored by 1. So, either way, it's basically a coin flip. Louisville is the better team, on paper. But Kentucky has home-court advantage and will be inside a building in which John Calipari is 5-0 all-time against his in-state rival. If you're wondering, Louisville's last win at Rupp Arena came in 2008. That was Rick Pitino over Billy Gillispie.

So a lot has changed since then.

Will this be the game Kentucky finally starts making shots from the perimeter? If not, is it even possible for the Wildcats to avoid a three-game losing streak? Lots of questions. The answers are now only hours away.

Louisville is No. 4 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. Kentucky is unranked after previously being No. 1. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on CBS, streaming live on CBSSports.com, via the CBS Sports App or through a connected TV on CBS All-Access.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1