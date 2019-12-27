College Basketball Rankings: Louisville, No. 4 in Top 25 And 1, set for showdown with Kentucky

Nothing creates a slow week in college basketball quite like Christmas falling right in the middle of it. So if you've been bored over the past few days, me too. But, thankfully, the weekend is almost here.

And, relatively speaking, the weekend should be good.

Sunday is highlighted by Kansas at Stanford and Arkansas at Indiana -- plus Ohio State vs. West Virginia in Cleveland. So Sunday's schedule is better than Saturday's schedule, I think. Either way, the biggest game of the weekend will definitely happen Saturday when Louisville plays Kentucky inside Rupp Arena.

Tip is scheduled for 3:45 ET on CBS.

KenPom projects Louisville -- which is No. 4 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- as a slight favorite in this game that Kentucky must win to avoid a three-game losing streak nobody envisioned back when the Wildcats were (briefly) ranked No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1. But UK's season took a turn a week after its season-opening victory over Michigan State. First, the Wildcats lost to Evansville as 25-point favorites. Then, last week, Kentucky lost consecutive games to Utah and Ohio State. So now John Calipari's team is 8-3 with just one top-100 KenPom win and two sub-100 KenPom losses. Put simply, that's a lousy body of work.

Will it improve Saturday?

As always, we'll see. But if the Wildcats are to avoid a three-game losing streak, they'll probably need to shoot from the perimeter better than they've been shooting from the perimeter. And the bad news for UK, in that regard, is that Louisville is holding opponents to just 26.7% shooting from the arc this season, which ranks 12th nationally. In other words, there's nothing in the numbers that suggests this is the game where Kentucky's shooting will improve. But basketball is goofy sometimes. So who knows?

