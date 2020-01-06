College basketball rankings: Louisville, Ohio State tumble out of top 10 in Coaches Poll; Michigan State jumps
Florida State and San Diego State also made big jumps in this week's Coaches Poll
Week nine of the USA Today Coaches Poll only saw one team leave/enter the rankings.
Iowa's out, Seton Hall is in.
But within the rankings, plenty of movement. Big movers this week include Butler going from 10th to sixth, Michigan State going from 16th to eighth and Florida State going from 20th to 10th. If there are risers, there must be fallers. Ohio State's loss to Wisconsin swooped the Buckeyes down from No. 5 to No. 12. Memphis' three-point home loss to Georgia made the Tigers tumble down 11 spots, to No. 22.
Coaches Poll
1. Gonzaga
2. Duke
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Auburn
6. Butler
7. San Diego State
8. Michigan State
9. Oregon
10. Florida State
11. Louisville
12. Ohio State
13. Kentucky
14. Maryland
15. Dayton
16. Villanova
17. West Virginia
18. Virginia
19. Michigan
20. Penn State
21. Texas Tech
22. Memphis
23. Wichita State
24. Arizona
25. Seton Hall
Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Iowa 43; Marquette 22; Xavier 20; Arkansas 16; Houston 15; Creighton 8; Washington 6; Wisconsin 5; Florida 5; Purdue 2; Louisiana State 2; Georgia 1.
