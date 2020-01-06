College basketball rankings: Louisville, Ohio State tumble out of top 10 in Coaches Poll; Michigan State jumps

Week nine of the USA Today Coaches Poll only saw one team leave/enter the rankings.

Iowa's out, Seton Hall is in.

But within the rankings, plenty of movement. Big movers this week include Butler going from 10th to sixth, Michigan State going from 16th to eighth and Florida State going from 20th to 10th. If there are risers, there must be fallers. Ohio State's loss to Wisconsin swooped the Buckeyes down from No. 5 to No. 12. Memphis' three-point home loss to Georgia made the Tigers tumble down 11 spots, to No. 22.

Coaches Poll

1. Gonzaga

2. Duke

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Auburn

6. Butler

7. San Diego State

8. Michigan State

9. Oregon

10. Florida State

11. Louisville

12. Ohio State

13. Kentucky

14. Maryland

15. Dayton

16. Villanova

17. West Virginia

18. Virginia

19. Michigan

20. Penn State

21. Texas Tech

22. Memphis

23. Wichita State

24. Arizona

25. Seton Hall



Others receiving votes: Colorado 46; Iowa 43; Marquette 22; Xavier 20; Arkansas 16; Houston 15; Creighton 8; Washington 6; Wisconsin 5; Florida 5; Purdue 2; Louisiana State 2; Georgia 1.