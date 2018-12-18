College basketball rankings: Louisville steps in for Arizona State in new Top 25 And 1

When a team in the Top 25 And 1 loses, I tend to take a fresh look at its body of work and then slot that team wherever I think it best belongs. So that's what I did with Arizona State following Monday night's 81-65 loss at Vanderbilt. And, long as I'm being honest, it's no longer clear to me the Sun Devils belong at all. Here's why: (1) ASU, which is now 50th at KenPom, is the lone team outside of KenPom's top 40 that I had ranked Monday morning; (2) The Sun Devils only own two wins over top-120 KenPom teams, which is at least one fewer than everybody in the Top 25 And 1 except Cincinnati; (3) Arizona State is the only team I had in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 that now has a double-digit loss to a sub-55 KenPom opponent.

Simply put, every school in Monday morning's Top 25 And 1 now has a better resume and KenPom rating than Arizona State. So I dropped the Sun Devils out of Tuesday morning's Top 25 And 1 and replaced them with a Louisville team that owns wins over Michigan State and Seton Hall -- and has zero losses to schools that aren't also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. For what it's worth, and if you care, I selected Louisville, just barely, over North Carolina State. But don't worry, Wolfpack fans. I'm aware you're playing Auburn on Wednesday. And if you win that game, I promise, you'll be ranked Thursday morning.