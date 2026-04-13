College basketball rankings: Louisville cleans up in transfer portal, moves into way-too-early Top 25 And 1
The Cardinals landed commitments from Kansas big man Flory Bidunga and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad
A busy weekend in the transfer portal caused multiple changes in Version 4 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings with Louisville making the biggest move forward -- from unranked to No. 17 -- after Pat Kelsey's program secured two major commitments.
Flory Bidunga is now a Cardinal.
So is Jackson Shelstad.
Both committed to Louisville on what are believed to be seven-figure financial deals. Bidunga was rated as the No. 1 player in the portal, according to 247Sports. Shelstad was No. 16. They'll be among the headliners on a remade roster that is expected to return just one rotation player (Adrian Wooley).
More roster-retention year-over-year would've been ideal, recent history suggests; I can acknowledge that. Regardless, in Bidunga, Shelstad, Wooley and former G League player London Johnson, the Cardinals have the building blocks of a top 25 team (even if it will largely be a new team). Now it's just a matter of filling out the roster over the coming days, weeks and months in a way that supports a solid nucleus.
Michigan remains No. 1 in Version 4 of the Top 25 And 1 and has been there since Version 1 published last week. That ranking is based on a projection that the Wolverines will return three of their top five scorers -- namely Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that won the 2026 NCAA Tournament and finished 37-3. That core should combine with a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. and four-star freshmen Quinn Costello and Lincoln Cosby to create a team capable of going back-to-back.
Are we sure Johnson is returning to Michigan? No, not yet.
The 6-foot-11 forward hasn't formally announced anything -- but he could reasonably enter the 2026 NBA Draft as someone who is projected as a borderline first-round pick. In a different era of the sport, he'd definitely do that. But in this era of the sport, one where there are millions of dollars to be made in college, returning to school can be lucrative -- and that's why most believe Johnson will ultimately put the draft off for at least another year, cash-in at Michigan and try to win consecutive Big Ten and NCAA championships.
If he chooses otherwise, the Top 25 And 1 will adjust accordingly. But, for now, Johnson is projected to be back on Michigan's roster next season, which means, for now, the Wolverines are No. 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|--
|37-3
|2
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|--
|27-8
|3
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning six of the top nine scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis and Brandon Lee -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis.
|--
|28-9
|4
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|1
|28-9
|7
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning four of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|1
|34-6
|8
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell and four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|1
|31-4
|9
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr.
|1
|29-8
|10
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|--
|36-3
|11
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-6
|12
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and
|1
|30-7
|13
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis and Declan Duru -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|3
|21-15
|14
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Jarin Stevenson and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, five-star prospect Dylan Mingo and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|4
|24-9
|15
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|3
|30-9
|16
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Lefteris Liotopoulos -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but St. John's currently has zero prospects committed.
|2
|30-7
|17
Louisville
|This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning the fifth-leading scorer -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad and former G League player London Johnson.
|NR
|24-11
|18
Texas Tech
|This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Dakari Spear.
|3
|23-11
|19
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.
|2
|18-14
|20
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway and London Jemison -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison and four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|3
|25-10
|21
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|2
|28-7
|22
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Mike James -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|2
|27-9
|23
Kansas
|This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Taylen Kinney and four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett.
|2
|24-11
|24
Iowa
|This ranking is based on the Hawkeyes returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Ethan Harris and three-star prospect Jaidyn Coon.
|2
|24-13
|25
TCU
|This ranking is based on the Horned Frogs returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Xavier Edmonds, Micah Robinson, Liutauras Lelevicius, Brock Harding and Tanner Toolson -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln.
|1
|23-12
|26
Saint Louis
|This ranking is based on the Billikens returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Trey Green, Amari McCottry, Kellen Thames, Ishan Sharma and Quentin Jones -- from a team that finished 29-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Jermel Thomas.
|1
|29-6