College Basketball Rankings: Louisville wins at Virginia Tech, jumps up to No. 12 in Top 25 And 1
Buzz Williams' Hokies drop out of the top 10 after their first home loss of the season
Virginia Tech spent Saturday beating NC State by 23 points on the road while Louisville lost by 10 at home to North Carolina. In other words, one team (Virginia Tech) had a great weekend, the other (Louisville) not so much. So you can probably guess what happened Monday night when the Cardinals visited the Hokies.
Yep, Louisville won.
The final score was 72-64.
It was a result that was, more than anything, a reminder that college basketball is weird and largely unpredictable. Virginia Tech was coming off of a performance in which it held NC State to a total of just 24 points -- and the Hokies were at home, where they hadn't yet lost all season. And then Louisville, fresh off of a double-digit home loss, just marched right into Cassell Coliseum and handled Virginia Tech with no issues.
What a world.
Louisville moved up to No. 12 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech dropped to No. 15. And Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 45th consecutive morning.
Tuesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 20-1 record features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 16-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Missouri.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses. Duke will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Boston College.
|--
|19-2
|5
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are just 3-2 in their past five games after Friday's loss at Iowa. Michigan is 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|20-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' eight-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|18-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 9-1 in their past 10 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-40 losses.
|--
|17-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Colorado State.
|--
|21-1
|9
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue and Indiana after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-4
|10
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games with Wednesday's victory at Butler. Marquette is 11-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|19-3
|11
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech by double-digits Saturday to snap their two-game losing streak. Kansas is 12-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss at West Virginia.
|1
|17-5
|12
|Louisville
|The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|2
|17-6
|13
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|--
|21-1
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|1
|18-5
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|4
|18-4
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Wednesday's game at Nebraska. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 10 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|18-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with wins over Texas Tech and Iowa State. Kansas State has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade played.
|--
|16-5
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss after Saturday's win at Ole Miss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|--
|16-5
|24
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Syracuse.
|--
|16-5
|25
|LSU
|The Tigers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at home by Arkansas. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|17-4
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|19-3
