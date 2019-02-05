College Basketball Rankings: Louisville wins at Virginia Tech, jumps up to No. 12 in Top 25 And 1

Virginia Tech spent Saturday beating NC State by 23 points on the road while Louisville lost by 10 at home to North Carolina. In other words, one team (Virginia Tech) had a great weekend, the other (Louisville) not so much. So you can probably guess what happened Monday night when the Cardinals visited the Hokies.

Yep, Louisville won.

The final score was 72-64.

It was a result that was, more than anything, a reminder that college basketball is weird and largely unpredictable. Virginia Tech was coming off of a performance in which it held NC State to a total of just 24 points -- and the Hokies were at home, where they hadn't yet lost all season. And then Louisville, fresh off of a double-digit home loss, just marched right into Cassell Coliseum and handled Virginia Tech with no issues.

What a world.

Louisville moved up to No. 12 in Tuesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Virginia Tech dropped to No. 15. And Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 45th consecutive morning.

Tuesday's Top 25 And 1